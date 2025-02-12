4TB Samsung Pro SSD drops to its lowest price on Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best SSDs, and its 4TB Samsung 990 Pro is one of them. Being a Gen 4 drive, it has impressive transfer speeds. Also, its heatsink keeps the temperatures down and prevents thermal throttling from affecting the SSD's performance.

The Samsung 990 Pro was fairly expensive when it was first launched. However, a recent discount has lowered its price significantly and made it a much better deal.

In this article, we explain if the 4TB Samsung Pro SSD is worth its current price.

The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD is available for under $320

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is currently being sold for $320 (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung 990 Pro with the heatsink was originally launched at $479.99. However, the recent discount brought the price down to $319 on Amazon, which is an incredible deal considering the performance it offers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Pro SSD:

Specs

Specifications Details Speed (Read/Write)

7,450/6,900 MB/s

Capacities

4TB

NAND Type

TLC

DRAM 4GB DDR4 cache Endurance 2400 TBW Warranty 5 years

Performance

The Samsung 990 Pro is a Gen 4 drive that can attain read/write speeds of up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. The SSD is configured with 442GB SLC and 4GB high-speed DDR4 RAM cache, which are necessary to deliver a constant speed of up to 7,450 MB/s when transferring files. The high cache also helps when using the drive for long durations.

The Samsung 990 Pro comes with a heavy-duty heatsink, keeping the temperature within the optimal operating range. This helps prevent thermal throttling from kicking in and lowering the speeds. The drive latency is extremely high and comes close to the performance of Gen 5 SSDs, which are significantly more expensive.

Endurance and warranty

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD in a system (Image via Samsung)

The endurance of the Samsung 990 Pro is rated at 2400 TBW (Terabytes written), which is a decent figure for an SSD of this capacity. This ensures the drive runs for many years before it wears out. The Samsung 990 Pro is also backed by a five-year warranty, so there's nothing to worry about.

PlayStation 5 support

For PlayStation 5 support, an SSD must have Gen 4 support and reach 5500MB/s speeds, which the Samsung 990 Pro can easily do. Thus, this drive is compatible with PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles.

Should you consider buying the 4TB Samsung Pro SSD?

The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best representations of high-speed Gen 4 SSDs and even comes close to many Gen 5 drives. It can maintain its 7,450 MB/s transfer speed even during heavy usage, thanks to the SLC cache, DDR4 RAM, and a proper heatsink.

Considering everything the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro delivers, the SSD is worth the current discounted pricing. However, you may want to purchase it before the deal expires and the price rises.

