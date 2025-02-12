Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is available at the lowest price on Newegg

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is among the most popular wireless earbuds. It offers sound quality and performance that rival the Apple AirPods Pro, Pixel Buds Pro, and other top contenders in the market. However, its original $229.99 price tag was beyond the budget for many consumers. Fortunately, a discount has slashed this figure by more than half.

This article explains whether the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is worth its current price and if you should consider purchasing it.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro can be yours for under $110

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds2 Pro at $229.99, but in 2025, a major discount reduced the price to just $108.95 on Newegg. However, this offer is only available for the Graphite color option.

Trending

Here's what you need to know about the Galaxy Buds2 Pro:

Fit and finish

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro has an ergonomic fit (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is ergonomically designed to fit your ears, with a stem-less design that enhances comfort. Their snug fit ensures the buds stay in place, even when you are working out.

Made from sturdy plastic, the build quality is excellent. The buds are also lightweight, which makes them comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Sound and mic quality

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro delivers a balanced sound profile that is highly pleasing to the ears. The buds can reach high volumes without distorting the audio quality. There is a notable depth to any music you play, making it sound richer.

Thanks to the impressive soundstage, listeners can discern the various musical instruments in a track, while the vocals are clear and enjoyable. There's also support for surround sound, which provides a 360-degree audio experience.

The dual microphone system can pick up vocal frequencies effectively, and the intelligent Conversation Mode makes sure the vocal quality is clear during calls.

Also read: 4TB Samsung SSD drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

Active Noise Cancellation

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has amazing audio quality (Image via Samsung)

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro works exceptionally well, especially given the size of the earbuds. The ANC can filter out most environmental noises, including fans, air conditioning units, and even traffic, which can be helpful for those living in the city.

Battery life and charging

The battery life of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is impressive for its current price point. Each earbud can last six to seven hours on a single charge, provided ANC is turned off, which can be further expanded by the case's 30-hour internal battery. Charging can be done via a USB-C cable or wireless charging pad. It will take less than an hour to be fully charged.

Should you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro brings a lot to the table, from excellent fit and finish to superb sound quality. The depth, soundstage, and tone of the buds are well-balanced. The Active Noise Cancellation feature is also properly configured and works just as Samsung advertised.

While the ANC of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is comparable to that of the Apple AirPods Pro, the sound quality is slightly lower. Nevertheless, Samsung's offering is currently available for $108.95 on Newegg, which makes it a better deal. However, you may want to hurry, as the offer could expire soon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra hits the lowest price on Amazon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback