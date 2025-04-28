5 best 1080p gaming monitors in 2025

1080p gaming monitors continue to be a lucrative choice even in 2025, thanks to their very low barrier of entry. With a relatively inexpensive setup, you can quickly get started at this resolution. Moreover, developers still actively optimize for the resolution, while Nvidia and AMD continue to manufacture cheap graphics cards to support it.

However, there are certain pointers to look for in a decent 1080p gaming monitor. The resolution looks horrible on a wide panel because of the limited pixel count (as compared to 1440p and 4K). Moreover, multiple office-grade FHD panels have crowded the market, many of which are poor for gaming. To help you navigate this market, we have prepared this list of the best gaming panels in 2025.

Multiple quality 1080p gaming monitors are available for cheap in 2025

5) AOC - 24G4 23.8" IPS Gaming Monitor ($119.99)

The AOC 24G4 is a budget-friendly 1080p gaming monitor (Image via Best Buy)

1080p gaming monitors are dirt cheap these days, and for about $100, you can drive home with a fantastic panel. The AODC 24G4 is one such option. You get a 24-inch 180Hz panel for under $120 with official HDR and FreeSync support. With its gamer-friendly design and fast screen response time of 1 ms, the panel punches way above its weight.

Spec Details Screen Size 23.8 inches Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type IPS Special Features FreeSync, HDR10 support

The monitor is extremely well-built for its class. It bundles a durable stand with tilt and adjustability support. However, you lose out on a dedicated control panel and display connector options — it packs just a single HDMI port. That said, the display is high-quality and delivers a smooth experience without any tearing, making it worthwhile.

Pros:

Affordable 180Hz refresh rate — great for competitive gaming.

— great for competitive gaming. IPS panel with better colors than old TN gaming monitors.

FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible for smooth gameplay.

Cons:

Basic HDR10 support — very limited real HDR effect .

. Slightly smaller 23.8-inch screen may not suit immersive gaming.

Build quality feels cheaper compared to ASUS/Lenovo monitors.

Buy on Best Buy.

4) Lenovo L27i-4A 27" FHD IPS Monitor ($136.99)

The Lenovo L27i-4A is a balance between aesthetics and gaming potential (Image via B&H)

The Lenovo L27i-4A is another budget 1080p gaming monitor that punches above its weight. It’s a clean, minimalistic 27-inch display with a modern design, 99% sRGB support, and a refresh rate bump over traditional office monitors. It is generally recommended for mixed-use gaming setups.

Spec Details Screen Size 27 inches Refresh Rate 100Hz Response Time 1ms (MPRT) Panel Type IPS Special Features 99% sRGB, Built-in 3W speakers, Ultra-thin bezels

Specs-wise, you get a 27-inch IPS panel with decent colors. The WLED backlight helps with dark scenarios (which is crucial for gaming). The L27i-4A also bundles dual 3W speakers, but they are only good for background noise. It has ultra-thin bezels, which make it very sleek and modern, aiding the visuals of your setup.

Pros:

IPS panel with wide 178° viewing angles and vivid color (99% sRGB).

Fast 100Hz refresh rate at an affordable price.

at an affordable price. 1ms MPRT for responsive gaming with minimal blur.

Cons:

No G-SYNC or FreeSync Premium — basic VRR support only.

No HDR certification (can't display high dynamic range content).

100Hz is decent but lower than typical gaming standards (144Hz+ is preferred for competitive play).

Buy on Amazon.

3) Samsung Odyssey G4 25" FHD IPS Monitor ($179.99)

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is a high-quality 1080p gaming monitor with HDR10 and G-Sync support (Image via Amazon)

At the other end of the spectrum is the Samsung Odyssey G4. This panel is tailor-made for competitive players who live for split-second reactions. You lose out on screen size: 25 inches vs the 27 inches on the Lenovo. That is compensated with a 240Hz panel at under $200, making it a sweet spot for esports fans who demand more frames without paying premium-tier prices.

Spec Details Screen Size 25 inches Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Special Features FreeSync Premium, 400 nits brightness

On paper, the G4 is an IPS panel with a 1ms GtG response time. You also get FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support, which massively helps gameplay smoothness. The small size makes the experience less immersive. However, FPS and battle royale players wouldn't have major issues gaming on this Samsung.

Pros:

Blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate, perfect for competitive shooters.

perfect for competitive shooters. IPS panel with 99% sRGB — ensures great color reproduction.

FreeSync Premium certified (and G-SYNC Compatible unofficially).

Cons:

No HDR10 or HDR certification despite a bright 400 nits display.

Only 25-inch size — might feel small for immersive gaming setups.

Slight IPS glow, like any other fast IPS panel.

Buy on Amazon.

2) Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved FHD VA Monitor ($229.99)

The Dell S2721HGF is a high-end 1080p gaming monitor with a curved panel (Image via Best Buy)

Coming to high-end 1080p gaming monitors, the Dell S2721HGF is an option to consider. It is a 27-inch curved panel with high refresh rates, making it ideal for mixed gamers who seek immersion and blazing-fast response time in the same package.

Spec Details Screen Size 27 inches (Curved) Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms (MPRT) Panel Type VA Special Features G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync

In terms of the specs, you get a VA panel. VA shines in contrast, but image quality might suffer when compared to IPS. The panel is 144Hz and has an MPRT response time of 1ms, which, although fast, can result in jagged pixel response because of the VA technology underneath. The lack of official HDR support seems like a massive missed opportunity.

Pros:

144Hz refresh rate with both G-SYNC and FreeSync support.

Curved VA panel: Better contrast for darker gaming environments.

1ms MPRT helps improve motion clarity.

Cons:

VA panel means slower pixel transitions — ghosting is possible in fast-paced games.

in fast-paced games. No HDR support.

Lower color gamut compared to IPS monitors (less vibrant colors).

Buy on Best Buy.

1) ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM 27" FHD IPS Monitor ($239.99)

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM is another high-end 1080p gaming monitor (Image via Amazon)

The ASUS TUF VG279QM is a beast if you want to future-proof your 1080p gaming experience for years. It's an ultra-fast 280Hz IPS panel with G-Sync support, designed to cater to esports gamers. The panel is extremely high-quality and 27 inches, which makes it best for professionals where milliseconds matter.

Spec Details Screen Size 27 inches Refresh Rate 280Hz (Overclocked) Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Special Features G-SYNC Compatible, ELMB Sync (motion blur reduction)

Furthermore, you get support for ASUS's Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) sync, which actively reduces motion blur. The panel also supports DisplayHDR 400 (much better dynamic range handling and darker blacks).

Pros:

An ultra-high 280Hz refresh rate (overclocked) panel is desirable for esports.

(overclocked) panel is desirable for esports. ELMB-Sync: Motion blur reduction works with Adaptive Sync!

Adaptive Sync! G-SYNC Compatible and FreeSync supported out of the box.

Cons:

No strong HDR performance despite some HDR10 claim (only ~400 nits).

IPS glow can be noticeable in darker games.

Requires a powerful GPU to actually push 280 FPS consistently.

Buy on Amazon.

These are some of the best 1080p gaming monitors to consider in 2025. We have listed options at various prices to ensure you can choose based on your budget. All of them are subjectively good at gaming, with minor differences in smoothness and visual consistency.

