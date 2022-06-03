5 best Android phones to play Minecraft Pocket Edition

Minecraft Pocket Edition is the mobile version of the popular game, which is known for its graphics, characters, gameplay, and more. You can have the same in-game experience as the PC version with a good gaming phone with high RAM, good storage, and long battery life.

Android phones are among the top contenders when it comes to the gaming phone market since they have the latest gaming processors, long battery life, and high RAM. Users can choose from various Android companies.

Five most useful Android phones to play Minecraft Pocket Edition

5) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

$259 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most affordable high-quality gaming smartphones. It has a 6 GB RAM and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, allowing it to deliver the best gaming experience possible.

The Redmi Note 10S has a 5000 mAh battery, so gamers who play for long periods won't have to worry about battery life or heat. It is undoubtedly one of the greatest gaming phones for titles such as BGMI and Minecraft Pocket Edition.

4) OnePlus 9 Pro

Cost: $898

$898 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 888

OnePlus is one of the best brands when it comes to gaming. It has provided users with a slew of fantastic gaming devices, the latest of which is the 9 Pro. Thanks to particular gaming capabilities, it can help improve your in-game experience.

It has a 6.67-inch Full HD display that provides excellent gaming performance. The phone also brings a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate, so players can play games like Minecraft Pocket Edition and PUBG without experiencing lag or heat.

Additionally, it features a battery capacity of 4500 mAh and enables 65W rapid charging.

3) Samsung S21 Ultra

Cost: $700

$700 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Exynos 2100 octa-core

Samsung is one of the most popular gaming phone manufacturers, having gained a competitive advantage by being the first to the market. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's most recent offering, a 6.8-inch gaming behemoth with the best gaming images.

It boasts an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor and a 120 Hz display screen, so users can play games like COD Mobile and Pokemon GO without getting hot or lagged. The Samsung S21 Ultra also has a 108 MP primary camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

2) Asus ROG 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

$1589 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

The Asus ROG 5S Pro is widely regarded as the most advanced gaming smartphone ever created. Thanks to Qualcomm's SM8350 Snapdragon 888 gaming processor and 18 GB RAM, consumers will have the best gaming experience ever.

This gaming phone has features similar to the best gaming laptops. With a 6.7-inch screen, a 144 Hz frame rate, and 512 GB of storage, this ROG is ideal for games like Minecraft Pocket Edition and Free Fire Max.

1) Asus Zenfone 8

Cost: $594

$594 Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 engine, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, this phone from Asus is unquestionably a gaming monster. It has a 5.9-inch display, which is perfect for any title.

This smartphone was created to meet the needs of both creative and professional gamers. It's one of the most affordable gaming phones on the market, with a 64 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera for streaming games like Minecraft Pocket Edition and Genshin Impact.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

