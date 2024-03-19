5 best antivirus software in 2024

You need the best antivirus software to protect your device from malware. This is particularly true in the modern world, where ransomware attacks and data theft are common. Moreover, many links shared on social media can be infected by viruses. If you are not careful, they can threaten your digital identity and lead to fraud.

This article lists five of the best antivirus software you can use in 2024 and what they offer to protect you.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

5 antivirus software to buy today

1) Trend Micro Antivirus

Thanks to its clean and user-friendly UI, Trend Micro Antivirus is considered one of the best malware software in the enterprise sector. The company’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MDR) team has been responsible for detecting many viruses and protecting its customers against them.

Trend Micro Antivirus is one of the best antivirus software for Windows.

Pros

Strong protection against real-time threats

Simple, intuitive, and user-friendly UI

Supports up to 10 devices with premium plans

30-day free trial

Cons

No firewall option

No VPN, webcam protection, or any other fancy features

2) Eset NOD32 Internet Security

ESET is among the best antivirus software companies, and its NOD32 is an excellent product. Apart from the superb antivirus protection, it has web access security, email protection, parental controls, and more.

Eset NOD32 Internet Security's independent test results show a 99.96% online protection rate. The tool also offers remote device control.

Pros

Both real-time and cloud-based protection

Higher detection rate from independent tests

Light on the system resources

Parental controls

Cons

The software has to be upgraded manually

3) TotalAV Antivirus

TotalAV Antivirus has garnered a lot of popularity over the last few years, thanks to its vastly improved detection rate and user interface. It has a password manager built into the antivirus, which is quite good. Its web shield is also quite effective and blocks 100% of the malicious links, but only through the IPv4 protocol.

All these features make it one of the best antivirus software for web protection.

Pros

A complete internet protection suite

Real-time and cloud protection

Features like web ad-blocking and tracker-blocking

Customer support service is exceptional

Cons

Safe searching fails to work sometimes

The browser extension for ad-blocking doesn’t have a friendly UI

4) Norton 360 Antivirus

Norton 360 is one of the oldest and most reliable antivirus software to this day. Its real-time protection will protect your computer against all types of viruses and malware. It also has a VPN service and a password manager to keep your digital presence safe and secure against all online threats.

In independent tests, Norton managed to provide a 99.98% malware detection rate.

Pros

Excellent real-time protection against threats

Plenty of features, including sophisticated VPN and identify-theft protection

Easy to use and works most of the time without user interaction

Password Manager

Cons

The pricing is a bit on the higher side

You will need to download additional software

5) Bitdefender Antivirus Plus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus offers robust real-time protection and a 100% detection rate. It comes with multiple security features, including web, fraud, and ransomware protection.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is also extremely light on the system, so your device never slows down. The best part is that it’s compatible with almost all your smart devices.

Pros

The best protection against viruses and malware

Features include webcam protection, microphone protection, and a VPN

Scores 100% detection rate in some independent tests

The free version has many of the same features and protection levels

Cons

The included VPN only provides 200MB of data per device unless you pay extra

How to choose the best antivirus software in 2024

You should look for three things when choosing the best antivirus software:

Detection

The detection rate says a lot about how a particular antivirus software will perform and how capable it will be against modern threats.

Performance

A great antivirus software won’t mean much if it slows your device down. For this reason, always look for one that is light on the system.

Specific features

Features, such as remote device management or ad-blocking software, can be incredibly helpful, so keep an eye on such things.