5 best ad blockers for a clutter-free browsing experience

Finding the best ad blockers in 2023 doesn't have to be stressful. Online ads can be bothersome, whether watching videos, scrolling through social media, or reading the news. These banner ads, pop-ups, and pre-roll ads can occasionally compromise online privacy and security. However, the best ad blockers can protect you against malware and give you a smooth browsing experience.

In this article, we'll examine some of the best ad blockers to assist you in selecting the best option for your requirements.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

AdLock and 4 other best ad blockers for a clutter-free browsing experience

1) NordVPN ad-blocker

Nord VPN is one of the best ad blockers available right now. The ad-blocking feature is part of their threat protection bundle, which protects your entire device. Plus, it comes with a highly reputable VPN as a bonus, so you can safeguard your IP as you go on and browse. The ad blocker prevents unnecessary ads from popping up, including trackers, banners, autoplay video ads, and even malicious content.

Features:

Blocks ads in your web browser.

URL trimming feature: Removes all those tracking parameters in the URL links, giving you that extra privacy boost.

Scans downloaded files to check for any threats.

Blocks dangerous malware so no one can ever gain unauthorized access to your device while simultaneously protecting you from malicious sites.

Successfully removes trackers.

Cost: $5/month.

With NordVPN, you're not only getting one of the best ad blockers, but you're also getting a great VPN on the market, along with malware protection.

2) Total AdBlock

The Total AV security package offers complete protection if you're looking for one of the best ad blockers plus antivirus. Although TotalAV is a comprehensive package, there is a separate Total AdBlock plan if you only want ad blocking without additional features.

Features:

You can safelist ads and pop-ups and view live statistics about how many ads and trackers are being blocked.

Useful blocking filters, such as base tracking protection, social media filters, and annoyance filters, are available.

Available on iOS and Android.

Cost: $29/year.

It is important to note that Total AdBlock is only an extension, so you can only block ads in the specific browser that you're using.

3) Surfshark CleanWeb

Surfshark uses its unique CleanWeb feature, which gives you a fantastic browsing experience by blocking the usual ads alongside its new malicious ad-blocking feature and cookie pop-ups.

If you're more of a privacy and security enthusiast, you can upgrade to the Surfshark Oneplan, which includes antivirus protection, a private search option, and a data breach scanner.

Features:

Monitors website's data breach history and enables malware security.

Excellent cookie and pop-up blocker.

There is an option to exclude or include various websites to tailor your experience.

Cost: $3.99/month.

The upgraded Surfshark CleanWeb 2.0 feature is only available as an extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. You can easily enable or disable it directly in the extension, so it's pretty user-friendly and blocks ad trackers and malware with or without a VPN connection.

4) AdLock

If you're only looking for a service to block ads without different VPNs or antivirus bundles, then AdLock is one of the best. It can block pop-ups, banners, video ads, crypto, miners, and trackers.

Features:

Standard filtering mode directly blocks DNS requests.

Smart mode thoroughly filters ads by using DPI.

Anti-tracking tab feature, which hides your online presence when browsing from advertisers.

Safe browsing feature that blocks phishing, scammers, and malicious attacks.

A browser extension is available.

Cost: $2.28/month.

Its standard and intelligent filter modes have several options depending on the level of security that you want while browsing. AdLock also offers a 14-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it one of the market's most affordable and best ad blockers.

5) AdBlock

AdBlock is undoubtedly one of the best ad blockers and one of the most popular Chrome extensions, with over 350,000,000 downloads. They offer a free and premium plan, but it's an open-source tool too.

Features:

With the free plan, you get one of the best ad blockers, and it has the enable and disable options to block ads and the opportunity to block more ads by manually entering the ad URL.

AdBlock Premium offers backup and sync options, plus distraction control.

Exceptionally easy to use.

An extension box will show you how many ads are blocked every minute.

Premium plans cost: $20/year.

AdBlock is the gateway to elevating your online protection while having a more enjoyable browsing experience without many annoying ads and pop-ups.

