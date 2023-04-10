5 best password managers to keep your accounts secure

Password managers have become essential for managing and securing numerous online accounts. Using the same password for multiple accounts may seem convenient, but it leaves you vulnerable to cybersecurity risks. Furthermore, remembering and keeping track of different credentials can be a major headache.

These password managers store unique passwords for your various services in a centralized and secure location. They provide secure vaults that can serve as a replacement for our overworked memories. They are convenient and help you create better passwords, making your online presence less susceptible to password-based attacks. They are usually inexpensive, and some are even free.

The recent shift to remote work may significantly increase the number of passwords required. While memorizing strong passwords for each website and app is ideal, it's not a practical solution for most of us. This is where password managers play a critical role.

In this article, we will discuss the top five password managers to supervise our passwords properly, so you can ensure your online security and protect your sensitive information.

Top 5 password managers for ensuring your account security

1) 1Password

1Password is one of the best password managers available, known for its high level of security and intuitive user interface. It offers affordable plans for individuals and families and uses unbreakable AES 256-bit encryption. Its zero-knowledge policy ensures that only users can access their password vaults and sensitive data, adding to its security measures.

The software allows users to create multiple vaults, making it easier to manage and control password sharing. Its "Password Secure Sharing Tool" feature generates links that can be shared with non-1Password users, with the option to set a time limit before the link expires. Additional security features include two-factor authentication (2FA), Watchtower breach scanning, and Travel Mode to hide sensitive passwords during border checks.

1Password's features are delivered in partnership with Fastmail and offer privacy cards to mask debit card numbers. It also has a masked email feature that keeps email addresses private. Using the Watchtower feature, the software also makes it easy to analyze password vaults for weak or compromised passwords.

1Password is an exceptional password management tool that offers cutting-edge security features, an intuitive interface, and broad compatibility across various platforms and devices. Its advanced encryption and password generation capabilities make it an ideal choice for those prioritizing online security.

2) Bitwarden

Bitwarden is one of the best free password managers offering remarkable features, including open-source technology, smartphone compatibility, and unlimited device usage. It also supports various devices like computers, smartphones, tablets, and browsers.

Bitwarden has excellent secure password generation and encryption capabilities that allow you to store any number and type of password. It's also a versatile and secure password manager that allows for the safe sharing of login information with robust encryption. It has advanced password generation and encryption capabilities to ensure your data stays protected.

The free version of Bitwarden offers a wide range of crucial password management features, such as unlimited password syncing across multiple devices, two-factor authentication support, and secure sharing between two individuals through a two-person organization.

While Bitwarden may present a slight learning curve for beginners in password management, it provides top-notch security measures and unbeatable value, making it an outstanding choice for anyone seeking a highly secure and free password manager. Overall, it is one of the go-to solutions for managing your passwords with ease and confidence.

3) Dashlane

Dashlane is a user-friendly password manager, providing top-notch features such as a secure password vault with ample storage, VPN protection for private browsing, and even dark web monitoring to inform you of potential security breaches.

Other features include a digital wallet for online payments and receipts, form autofill, emergency contact access, and a password changer to update any weak passwords you may have quickly. Additionally, Dashlane utilizes the advanced Argon2 algorithm to generate 256-bit AES keys for encryption and decryption, providing an extra layer of security to ensure that your sensitive data stays safe.

Dashlane features are well-designed and user-friendly and search your entire password vault for weak or compromised passwords. If it detects weak passwords, you can easily use the password generator to create a stronger and more secure one.

Dashlane is also one of the few password managers on the market that includes a VPN. The pricing options and features provide a varied user experience, making Dashlane a top choice for password management needs.

4) NordPass

NordPass is the ultimate password manager for businesses, boasting secure sharing, health reports, and multi-factor authentication. It is part of an online security suite that includes NordLocker encrypted file storage and NordVPN, making it a strong competitor in online security.

The features of NordPass are extensive and include password generation, password autofill, two-factor authentication, personal information, payment data storage, password sharing, emergency access, password breach scanner, cross-device syncing, and biometrics.

NordPass also uses the next-gen XChaCha20 encryption with Argon 2 for key derivation. While AES 256-bit encryption is standard amongst competitors, XChaCha20 is more straightforward to integrate and less prone to misconfiguration. It is a much faster encryption model, particularly on devices without built-in AES-accelerated hardware. Additionally, XChaCha20 implements two different lengths of keys, including 256-bit encryption, making it safer than standard encryption models.

NordPass has a user-friendly interface with dedicated apps for various platforms and browser extensions available for Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Brave, and Vivaldi. The free version only allows a single device at once. However, the paid plans offer more extensive features. If you're looking for a password manager that prioritizes advanced security features, then NordPass is ideal.

5) Keeper

Keeper is currently one of the best password managers prioritizing your sensitive data secure. The platform offers extensive features such as multi-factor authentication support, extensive sharing capabilities, auditing tools, and complete password history. It also utilizes multilayered security features to ensure your logins and files are safe from unauthorized access.

In addition to password storage, Keeper offers password evaluation, data breach checking, a safe messaging app, deleted password recovery, record types, one-time sharing, emergency access, and offline mode.

Keeper uses AES-256 encryption to secure data on its servers and devices. Your information is unencrypted locally on your device only when you enter your master password, ensuring that Keeper employees or hackers cannot access it. Keeper is also SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and is subject to regular security audits.

Keeper's password generator automatically creates lengthy, strong, and varied passwords, and you can customize the length and add variables like numbers, letters, and symbols. You can also autofill forms using Keeper's browser extension and share records with others while maintaining encryption to keep your data secure.

Keeper has a simple, consistent design that is easy to navigate across major platforms and devices. While some advanced features are locked behind a paywall, it has a limited free version, a 30-day free trial, and budget-friendly plans that are great value for money.

