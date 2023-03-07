Opera is set to integrate ChatGPT after Microsoft Bing, features and comparions explored

Norwegian tech giant Opera announced its plans to integrate ChatGPT-like features into its popular browser last month.

With AI-based search and content generation gaining a major reputation, the company's new venture will benefit fans. But it will also make the browser on par with its competitors, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

As per the press release from February 2023, Opera is set to add Shorten, a promising feature that will let users summarize any article or webpage on the web. All they have to do is request a summary from the ChatGPT assistant, which will be available in the browser’s address bar.

Besides Shorten, the Opera browser will also welcome the addition of other AI-generated content services to its sidebar and an improved browsing experience based on these AI-powered features.

While the company is still "testing" its new AI-based browser features, a spokesperson says that these utilities will be made available to the public soon.

The company revealed its intentions to utilize artificial intelligence’s power only a few days after Microsoft announced Bing’s special OpenAI and ChatGPT-based conversational search and personalized content features.

Here’s what Opera’s offering to AI enthusiasts and how is it different from Microsoft Bing

As of now, the popular company has only shed light on its upcoming Shorten feature, which is still in the test phase.

It is also planning to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser's sidebar and "augment" the browsing experience by adding new features that will utilize these "generative-AI-powered capabilities".

Opera is yet to reveal the full plan for its browser’s AI update. However, fans can expect the company to add advanced chat and compose tools based on ChatGPT to the platform, like Microsoft did with Bing and Edge.

Krystian Kolondra, EVP of PC Browsers and Gaming at Opera, said:

“It is Opera’s belief that with AI solutions springing up both for text, image, and audio generation and in countless other forms, we are at the brink of a new era of creativity on the Web. That’s why we’re reshaping the browser to allow our users to tap into all these resources and to unfold their full potential in the best possible way.”

In addition to utilizing AI-generated content services, the company is also looking to offer users complete control of the vast information pool available on the internet by summarizing content with the utmost relevance.

What is Microsoft offering with its revamped AI-powered Bing and Edge services?

Microsoft, on the other hand, is set to bring a slew of ChatGPT-inspired features to its Bing search engine and Edge browser.

For starters, Bing and Edge will utilize OpenAI technology to offer users the power to ask questions and get detailed, personalized answers in return. Users can also utilize the chat assistant to ask for summaries (similar to Opera’s Shorten) and request tailored search results.

Microsoft has also integrated specialized Natural Language Processing algorithms into its new AI search model to offer creative answers rather than robotic responses.

The Washington-based tech giant put in massive efforts in collaboration with OpenAI to protect users from harmful AI-generated content, giving concerned fans a reason to use the tool freely.

As of now, Bing and Edge users can join a waitlist to access the new AI-powered features. However, many who got past the waitlist can now access the utilities, and first impressions have been promising so far.

With Opera’s alluring AI-powered browser features still in the testing phase, fans are yet to see how the company is planning to compete with Microsoft and Google in the generative AI space.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes