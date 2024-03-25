Most AMD Ryzen motherboards are expensive, making it a hard sell for budget users. Let's change that with a list of the best budget AMD gaming motherboards that will satisfy all your requirements. This list is for both AM5 and AM4 users. It has three motherboards for the current AM5 platform and two motherboards for the previous AM4 platform.

Some of these motherboards have RGB options, while others have PCIe Gen 5 support, among other things. All the options on our list of best budget AMD gaming motherboards were chosen for the unique features they bring to the table. The list also covers a variety of price points.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best budget AMD gaming motherboards in 2024

1) GIGABYTE X670 Gaming X AX V2 Motherboard - AM5 - $209.99

GIGABYTE X670 Gaming X AX V2 Motherboard (Image via Amazon)

This Gigabyte motherboard features the X670 flagship AM5 chipset that will deliver some of the best performance and feature sets. What surprised us the most was the price. This is the only decent X670 motherboard that is available around the $210 price mark. This instantly makes it one of the best budget AMD gaming motherboards.

You get all the goodness of the X670 chipset, including a much better VRM solution. VRM stands for Voltage Regulating Module. It is responsible for sending the right voltage for Ryzen 7000 CPUs to get higher turbo clocks for much longer durations. It has a 14+2+2 Phases Digital VRM design.

Pros:

X670 chipset

PCIe Gen 5

Triple M.2 SSD ports

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built-in

Supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO memory profiles

Cons:

Only one M.2 SSD port supports PCIE Gen 5

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU Ryzen 7000 series Chipset X670 Platform AM5 Memory 4 DDR5 slots with support for up to 5200 natively and up to 8000 via OC Storage 1xM.2 Slot Gen 5, 2xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU Up to PCIe Gen 4 x16

2) ASRock B650M PG Riptide WiFi Motherboard - AM5 Platform - $169.99

ASRock B650M PG Riptide WiFi Motherboard with RGB effects (Image via Amazon)

This B650 chipset-based motherboard is a solid motherboard with a great VRM solution. This allows you to maximize the performance of the Ryzen 7000 series processors. You also get two M.2 slots to connect your NVMe SSDs along with four SATA SSD slots.

The motherboard not only performs great but also looks super cool, thanks to the inclusion of RGB effects. So if you like RGB effects, this is one of the best budget AMD gaming motherboards to buy in 2024. It also has a really great VRM solution, and the heatsink over them will keep the temperature down. This ensures you get consistently higher clock speeds out of your CPUs.

Pros:

Four DDR5 RAM slots

Two M.2 slots

PCIe Gen 5 SSD support

RGB effects

Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2

Cons:

No PCIe Gen x16 needed for GPU

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU Ryzen 7000 series Chipset B650 Platform AM5 Memory 4 DDR5 slots with support for up to 5200 natively and up to 7200 via OC Storage 1xM.2 Slot Gen 5, 1xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU Up to PCIe Gen 4 x16

3) GIGABYTE B650 Eagle AX Motherboard - AM5 Platform - $159.99

GIGABYTE B650 Eagle AX Motherboard (Image via Amazon)

This Gigabyte B650 Eagle Motherboard is a great mid-range option for anyone trying to invest in the Ryzen 7000. It also has four DDR5 RAM slots, so you will be able to upgrade your RAM capacity in the future. It has three M.2 slots to add or upgrade the previous NVMe storage solutions down the line. On top of that, you get all the benefits of the B650 chipset, including CPU and RAM overclocking support.

It may not have fancy features or RGB effects, but it gets the basics right and is one of the best budget AMD gaming motherboards for the AM5 platform in 2024.

Pros:

Three M.2 slots of SSDs

Four DDR5 RAM slots

Better VRM stability

PCIe Gen 5 SSD

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Cons:

One of the M.2 port has only has two lanes

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU Ryzen 7000 series Chipset B650 Platform AM5 Memory 4 DDR5 slots with support for up to 5200 natively and up to 7600 via OC Storage 1xM.2 Slot Gen 5, 2xM.2 Slot Gen 4 GPU Up to PCIe Gen 4 x16

4) MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK Motherboard - AM4 Platform - $144.99

MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK Gaming Motherboard (Image via Amazon)

This AM4 motherboard is an excellent choice for users who are still rocking Ryzen 5000 processors. This MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK motherboard is the best B550 chipset-based motherboard and is available at a great deal.

It has two M.2 slots to help you connect more NVMe SSDs. This alone makes it one of the best budget AMD gaming motherboards. Apart from this, its VRM solution is top-notch and can get any Ryzen 5000 series CPU running at full speed.

Pros:

Solid VRM solution

PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

RGB effects

PCIe Gen 4 x16 GPU support

Cons:

The AM4 platform is at the end of life (EOL) support

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU Up to the Ryzen 5000 series Chipset B550 Platform AM4 Memory 4 DDR4 slots with support for up to 3200 natively and up to 5100+ via OC Storage 1xM.2 Slot Gen 4, 1xM.2 Slot Gen 3 GPU Up to PCIe Gen 4 x16

5) Gigabyte B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2 Motherboard -AM4 Platform - $132.37

Gigabyte B550 AORUS ELITE V2 Motherboard (Image via Amazon)

The Gigabyte B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2 is one of the best budget AMD gaming motherboards considering all that it offers for the price. You get the same high-end features, such as four RAM slots, two M.2 slots, RGB effects, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more at an incredibly low price tag. If you want the most value-for-money motherboard, then this is it.

One of the M.2 ports even supports Gen 4 SSD speeds.

Pros:

Two M.2 NVMe slots

Four RAM slots

PCIe Gen 4

RGB effects

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Cons:

The second NVMe slot is limited to PCIe Gen 3

The AM4 platform is EOL

Quick specs:

Specifications Details CPU Up to the Ryzen 5000 series Chipset B550 Platform AM4 Memory 4 DDR4 slots with support for up to 3200 natively and up to 4733 via OC Storage 1xM.2 Slot Gen 4, 1xM.2 Slot Gen 3 GPU Up to PCIe Gen 4 x16

These were the five best budget AMD gaming motherboards that money can buy in 2024. Each motherboard on this list has something unique to offer. We have covered both AM5 and AM4 platforms, so there should be something for everyone.