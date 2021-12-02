5 best Cyber Monday 2021 game deals for Xbox and PS5

Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation are the top console platforms. Aside from the amazing exclusive titles, both platforms have third-party solid titles.

During Cyber Monday week, there are massive discounts offered by both platforms on games. From open-world RPG titles to fighting games, there are many games worth picking up for PS5 and Xbox.

This article dives into some of the best titles worth picking up during the Cyber Monday 2021 sale for Xbox and PS5.

Explore these Xbox and PS5 game deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Aside from the incredible first-party library and Game Pass (for Xbox), both Xbox and PlayStation are offering deep discounts on third-party titles. The following are the best on the list:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition

1) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition

Original Price: $99.99

Xbox Price: $39.99

PS5 Price: $39.99

Developed and published by Ubisoft, Valhalla is the latest iteration of the iconic Assassin’s Creed franchise. While the newer titles have been divisive, the Gold Editon of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which includes the Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris DLC, is worth picking up.

2) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Original Price: $59.99

Xbox Price: $38.99

PS5 Price: $59.99

While fans were initially skeptical about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, considering Square Enix’s previous Marvel game, Guardians of the Galaxy surprised everyone by reviewing high. The game received an 8.5/10 from Sportskeeda and is worth picking up at a discount on the Xbox.

3) Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

Original Price: $119.99

Xbox Price: $80.39

PS5 PrIce: $119.99

Far Cry 6 is a course correction for the franchise as well as a step forward. The game received an 8.5/10 from Sportskeeda and is worth playing.

4) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Original Price: $59.99

Xbox Price: $17.99

PS5 Price: $24.99 (Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle)

The latest edition of the iconic Mortal Kombat franchise refines the formula to deliver a solid fighting game experience. The game is worth picking up on Xbox as well as the Injustice 2 bundle on PlayStation.

5) Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition

Original Price: $119.99

Xbox Price:$29.99

PS5 PrIce:$35.99

Watch Dogs: Legion takes the franchise in a new direction with the addition of the play as anyone mechanics. Players can recruit and become anyone in the world of Watch Dogs: Legion.

