5 best CyberPower gaming PCs in 2024

CyberPower has a huge portfolio of pre-built gaming PCs available in multiple configurations across different prices. The company's desktop computers have everything a gamer could need, from the top-end RTX 4090 GPU to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, one of the best gaming processors.

These gaming PCs also have some fantastic designs with abundant amounts of RGB LEDs with different lighting effects. Moreover, since these gaming devices are pre-built, you don't need to assemble anything. You just need to plug them in to use them.

This article takes a look at the five best CyberPower gaming PCs.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best CyberPower gaming PCs

Before we get started with this list of desktop gaming PCs, you should note that every device featured here comes with an RGB keyboard and mouse. Only the monitor needs to be purchased separately. With that said, let's get started.

1) CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop with Intel Core i9-14900KF and RTX 4080 SUPER

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop with Intel Core i9-14900KF and RTX 4080 SUPER (Image via CyberPower)

Price: $2,699.99

This CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop is as beautiful as it is powerful. It has panoramic glass that wraps around the side to provide an incredible view of the internals. The internals are illuminated with ARGB fans that look absolutely fantastic through the panoramic display. Speaking of internals, the device boasts the RTX 4080 Super, which is an excellent GPU for 4K gaming.

Specifications Details CPU Intel Core i9-14900KF Memory 64GB DDR5 Storage 4TB SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 16GB VRAM Cooling 360mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU + 4 case fans for optimal cooling

There's also a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that has 24 cores with a clock speed of 6GHz. This beast of a CPU will run any task you throw at it without breaking a sweat and is liquid-cooled to prevent any form of thermal throttling.

This device is among the fastest gaming PCs and will run any game at 4K with DLSS.

Pros:

The CPU has a 6GHz clock speed, and many games favor CPUs with higher clock speeds.

The RTX 4080 Super inside is built for 4K gaming and is for any game out there.

The 16GB VRAM of the GPU will keep VRAM-related issues at bay.

It has large 4TBs of SDD, so you can download multiple games without worrying about storage.

Cons:

It's quite expensive.

2) CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop with Intel Core i9-14900KF and RTX 4070 SUPER

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop with Intel Core i9-14900KF and RTX 4070 SUPER (Image via CyberPower)

Price: $1899.99

If you want a gaming PC under $2000 but don't want to compromise on the performance, this CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop is for you. It has the same 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as the previous desktop PC, so you get the same level of CPU performance. The 6GHz of processing power is incredible at this price point.

Specifications Details CPU Intel Core i9-14900KF Memory 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER with 12GB VRAM Cooling 240mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU + 4 case fans for optimal cooling

Instead of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super, this PC has the RTX 4070 Super, which can run all your games at the highest graphical settings at 1440p. It is available in an all-white design, including the fans, and features a similar Panoramic glass design as the first PC.

Pros:

The 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor is a beast, so expect the best performance.

The CPU is liquid-cooled to keep the temperature down, even during heavy load.

The RTX 4070 Super can run all your games at the highest graphical settings.

The 12GB VRAM will ensure there are no VRAM issues at 1440p gaming.

Cons:

The case fans are white, but the fans of the liquid cooler are black, so it doesn't look quite uniform.

3) CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and RTX 4070 SUPER

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and RTX 4070 SUPER (Image via CyberPower)

Price: $1,679.99

This gaming PC is built with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, which has 64MB of 3D V-cache.

Combined with 32MB L3 cache, the CPU provides the best gaming performance. It is also complemented by the latest DDR5-based 32GB RAM, which is enough for modern gaming.

Specifications Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER with 12GB VRAM Cooling 240mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU + 3 case fans for optimal cooling

This PC has the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super GPU with 12GB of VRAM. It is designed for 1440p gaming, and you will have no issues playing games with the highest graphical settings at that resolution.

Pros:

It comes with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, known for its best gaming performance.

The faster 32GB DDR5 RAM will keep the CPU at the peak of its performance.

The RTX 4070 Super will run all your games at 1440p without any hiccups.

It has AIO liquid cooling, which will keep your CPU temps under control, even during heavy load.

Cons:

The price is a bit high for the configuration.

4) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 5700 and RTX 4060 Ti

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 5700 and RTX 4060 Ti (Image via CyberPower)

Price: $1,174.99

This is among the best gaming PCs available at a budget price, but it features the same panoramic design as the first PC on this list. The only difference is that it comes in black, while the previous one is white.

Specifications Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5700 Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 2TB SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB VRAM Cooling Air cooling CPU fan + 4 case fans for optimal cooling

With this desktop computer, you only get 16GB of RAM. Moreover, it's a DDR4 RAM and not the faster DDR5 RAM. However, a PC with a lower price will always have some compromises.

CyberPower did increase the storage from 1TB to 2TB, which is nice. The PC also has the RTX 4060 Ti, which is great for its price tag.

Pros:

The Ryzen 7 CPU will provide peak gaming performance and keep it free from stutters during gaming sessions.

It has a great design with a panoramic view, and it also allows you to customize the RGB effects.

2TB of SSD will keep your storage anxiety away.

The RTX 4060 Ti has more than enough performance for gaming and can even run many games at 1440p.

Cons:

The 8GB VRAM of the GPU will not be enough for games like Last of Us: Part 1, Forspoken, and more.

5) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and RTX 4060

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and RTX 4060 (Image via CyberPower)

Price: $899.99

This is among the cheapest gaming PCs, but it offers an excellent 1080p gaming performance, thanks to the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. It also has a Ryzen processor with six cores, which is quite popular among budget gamers. You also get the Nvidia RTX 4060, which has enough performance to run titles decently at 1080p.

Specifications Details CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM Cooling Air cooling CPU fan + 4 case fans for optimal cooling

The PC comes with 16GB of RAM, which is enough for 1080p gaming, at least for now. However, if you feel like you need more RAM, you can always upgrade to a higher RAM capacity.

Pros:

It has the RTX 4060 GPU, which has all the modern technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, and more.

With four case fans, this PC has optimal cooling capability.

It has an ample amount of RAM and storage.

Cons:

The RTX 4060 is not good at ray tracing.

These are the five best CyberPower gaming PCs to buy in 2024. You should choose a model that best suits your needs. If you want your gaming PC to be future-proof, you should go with the first two options. They have powerful Nvidia GPUs that will be better for you in the long run.