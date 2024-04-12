External keyboards for laptops help individuals like gamers and working professionals make the most of what they're doing. The ones that come integrated with laptops are membrane keyboards that are good for neither gaming nor typing. For peak performance, you need mechanical keyboards with decent actuation and feedback for defined keystrokes.

This article lists the five best external keyboards for laptops in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best external keyboards for laptops in 2024

Since these keyboards will be paired with laptops, portability is vital. Thus, we've prioritized wireless connectivity and compact size over other features. However, wired options for people on a strict budget have also been included. Here are the best external keyboards for laptops in 2024.

1) Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $139.99

Logitech G915 TKL Mechanical Keyboard (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech G915 is a wireless mechanical keyboard designed with performance and portability in mind. It features a Ten Key Less (TKL) design, making the size quite compact. Also, the keys are a lot slimmer due to the use of low-profile mechanical switches.

Speaking of mechanical switches, it has a brown switch. So, you get both tactical feedback and silent operation, making it one of the best external keyboards for laptops.

Pros

Lightspeed fast wireless connectivity.

Low-profile and compact design.

Brown switch.

Dedicated media control buttons with a volume wheel.

40 hours of battery life from a full charge.

RGB effects.

Cons

The special character keys are printed and do not light up.

2) Nuphy Air60 V2 Wireless Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard - $139.99

Nuphy Air60 V2 mechanical keyboard (Image via Nuphy)

If you want an ultra-compact keyboard that looks artistic, this is the ideal choice. The Nuphy Air 60 is designed brilliantly with an accented spacebar and modifier keys. The keys are low-profile and the corners are rounded to better fit the design, making it one of the most beautiful external keyboards for laptops.

The Nuphy Air 60 features multiple connectivity, including Bluetooth, wireless dongle, and even wired USB-C. It also has a large battery inside that provides 30 to 90 hours of battery life with LED indicators for battery health.

Pros

Low-profile keys.

Artistic design.

Compact 60% design.

Gateron Cowberry switch.

Multiple connectivity options, including wired and wireless.

Two customizable RGB lightbars on each side.

Cons

The price is certainly on the higher side.

No backlighting on the keys.

3) Keychron K8 87 Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - $99.99

Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Image via Keychron)

Keychron has been gaining much praise thanks to the release of some robust models over the years, and the new K8 wireless mechanical keyboard is no different. Moreover, the TKL design makes it portable. It features a brown switch and supports three types of connectivity.

The mechanical switches have great actuation and are on the same level as other more expensive models. Its large battery can last as long as 400 hours on a single charge, provided you keep the RGB off.

Pros

TKL design.

Gatern Brown switches.

Multi-device connectivity.

USB-C for charging.

400 hours of activity on a single charge.

RGB effects.

Cons

A bit costly comparatively.

4) Cherry MX RGB Mechanical Keyboard - $79.99

Cherry MX RGB Mechanical Keyboard (Image via Cherry)

This TKL compact keyboard is from Cherry, the company behind one of the first mechanical keyboards. It features the original Cherry MX switches that have gold crosspoint precision, so each keystroke is highly accurate and chances of accidental presses are minimal. The key actuation is linear and feels solid.

It also features RGB backlighting, and each key's LED can be easily customized. It's among the best external keyboards for laptops.

Pros

Original Cherry MX Red switches.

Compact TKL design.

Quieter keystrokes.

Keys are heat, abrasion, and shock-resistant.

Great value.

Cons

No wireless connectivity.

5) Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Keyboard - $49.95

Razer BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Keyboard (Image via Razer)

The BlackWidow Lite is Razer's cheapest mechanical keyboard and one of the best external keyboards for laptops. It features orange switches that are tactile in nature while being quieter. The mechanical keys are of great quality and complemented by O-ring sound dampeners to reduce noise.

However, due to the budget price tag, it only features white LED backlighting, but the brightness is adjustable. Also, every key is customizable via the Razer Synapse software.

Pros

Excellent orange switches.

White LED backlight.

O-ring dampeners included.

Programmable keys.

Cons

No wireless connectivity.

These are the five best external keyboards for laptops that money can buy in 2024.