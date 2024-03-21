5 best external speakers for gaming laptops in 2024

In the modern world, integrated gaming laptop speakers just don't cut it anymore. You also need a set of external speakers. While competitive gamers require headsets, the same cannot be said for players who play story-driven games casually. They need powerful external speakers that immerse them in the narrative.

This article lists some of the best external speakers for gaming laptops that deliver the sound quality and the vocal clarity you need for your titles.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 best external speakers for gaming laptops this year?

1) Razer Nommo V2 - $ 216.99

The Razer Nommo V2 with green LED is among the best external speakers for gaming laptops (Image via Amazon)

The Razer Nommo V2 is clearly one of the best external speakers for gaming laptops. The product consists of two speakers and a subwoofer, which provide rich lows for a thumping bass. It boasts the THX Spatial Audio technology, which delivers an advanced 7.1 surround sound.

The Razer Nommo V2 has multiple connectivity options. You can use it as a wired or wireless Bluetooth speaker. It can connect to any device, including laptop, desktop, PS5, and even Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth.

Pros

THX Spatial Sound

Richer bass-heavy sounds

Multiple connectivity options

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Cons

Quite expensive

Razer software on a Mac is terrible

2) Razer Nommo V2 X - $147.95

The Razer Nommo V2 X with THX Spatial Audio (Image via Amazon)

The Razer Nommo V2 X offers pretty much the same thing as the previous speaker set but without the subwoofer. This makes it easier to carry and far more portable, something that users with gaming laptops usually prefer.

Essentially, you get the same driver, THX Spatial Sound, and connectivity options. However, with the subwoofer gone, the maximum sound pressure and the volume range decrease slightly. Having said that, the price is lower, making it a much better deal.

Pros

THX Spatial Sound

Richer bass-heavy sounds

Multiple connectivity options

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Con

Razer software on MacBook laptops is terrible

3) SteelSeries Arena 3 - $124.00

The SteelSeries Arena 3 is one of the best external speakers for gaming laptops (Image via Amazon)

The SteelSeries Arena 3 is designed for budget users. It doesn't have a subwoofer or any satellite speakers that SteelSeries' expensive models usually have. However, this doesn't indicate poor sound performance. It's the opposite; the product is one of the best external speakers for gaming laptops at this price range.

The Sonar Audio software suite lets you fine-tune the audio output for an even better experience.

Pros

It has a large 4" driver for richer sound output

The surround sound provides an immersive experience

Sonar Audio suite

Multiple connectivity options

Con

In closed space, the sound may appear out of tune. The spearker needs a bit of space to deliver the best sound.

4) Logitech Z407 - $114.99

The Logitech Z407 speaker set with wireless dial (Image via Amazon)

The Logitech Z407 provides a rich sound experience but looks minimalistic. The subwoofer may look small, but it punches above its weight. The product has a 40W RMS and 80W peak power for a strong bass performance. It also has a separate dial that provides you access to all the controls wirelessly.

This new capsule-shaped speaker set has three connectivity options - USB, AUX, and Bluetooth.

Pros

20W strong bass performance

Rich and immersive sound stage

Wireless controls

Multiple connectivity

Con

Wireless connectivity is a bit confusing

5) Creative Pebble Pro - $54.99

The Creative Pebble Pro with RGB effects (Image via Amazon)

If you need portability, performance, and a great price, the Creative Pebble Pro is a great choice. Don't let its small size fool you. It has a built-in audio processor that delivers a rich sound The speakers are also elevated at a 45° angle, which helps deliver the sound directly towards you. When the speakers are connected to a 30W USB-C PD adapter, their audio power goes up up to 60W.

The Creative Pebble Pro is easily one of the best external speakers for gaming laptops under $55.

Pros

Powerful audio performance with built-in audio processor

Up to 60W peak power

Provides deeper bass and cleaner vocals

RGB setup

Con

The 30W USB-C PD adapter doesn't come included in the package

We've come to the end of our list of the five best external speakers for gaming laptops in 2024. Each featured speaker was selected for its unique sound quality that will assist you in your gaming session.