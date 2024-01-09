Gaming Tech

5 best Fujifilm cameras in 2024

By Adith Pramod
Modified Jan 09, 2024 19:39 GMT
5 best Fujifilm cameras in 2024 (Image via Unsplash)
Fujifilm cameras never cease to amaze. They've always maintained their standards by providing cutting-edge technology while retaining a retro style. For those who like grainy film photography and videography, Fujifilm would be one of the best camera brands. On that note, this article lists the five best Fujifilm cameras available in 2024.

The list includes mirrorless cameras of different formats, along with point-and-shoot models. Fujifilm does not produce DSLRs and has shifted its focus towards mirrorless and compact cameras; hence, we won't be discussing DSLRs by Fuji.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top Fujifilm cameras today

1) Fujifilm X-T5

Fujifilm X-T5 (Image via Fujifilm)
The Fujifilm X-T5 is one of the best Fujifilm cameras from the brand today. It blends classic charm with cutting-edge technology, boasting superb image quality, fast performance, and a weatherproof build. Its versatility is suitable for enthusiasts and professionals alike, allowing them to tackle landscapes, portraits, and street photography with equal finesse.

Features

Fujifilm X-T5

Sensor resolution

40.2 MP

Kit lens

XF18-55mm

XF16-80mm

Continuous shooting

15 fps (Mechanical Shutter)

20fps (Electronic Shutter)

Max. video resolution and framerate

6.2K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps

Price

$1,699.95 (Body Only)

$2,099.95 (XF18-55mm Lens Kit)

$2,199.95 (XF16-80mm Lens Kit)

The X-T5 offers exceptional features like a 40.2 MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR BSI imaging sensor, 160MP pixel shift multi-shot, 3.69M dots OLED color viewfinder, and IBIS. The camera has a weather-sealed build, allowing you to operate it in conditions as low as -10 degrees Celsius.

Ideal use: Professional, travel, street, and documentary photography

Pros

Cons

Exceptional image quality

On the expensive side compared to competitors

Dial controls give a retro feel to photography

Battery life could have been better

Weather-sealed build offers dust and moisture resistance

Link to buy

2) Fujifilm X-H2

Fujifilm X-H2 (Image via Fujifilm)
The Fujifilm X-H2 is one of the best Fujifilm cameras for videography. The X-H2 one-ups many other Fuji cameras as it provides stunning image quality and features an 8K 30p video without a crop in 4:2:2 10-bit. With a rigorous build, it's no surprise the camera is favored for landscape or wildlife photography.

Features

Fujifilm X-H2

Sensor resolution

40 MP

Kit lens

XF16-80mm

Continuous shooting

15 fps (Mechanical Shutter)

20 fps (Electronic Shutter)

Max. video resolution and framerate

8K/30fps, 6.2K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps

Price

$1,999.95 (Body Only)

$2,499.95 (XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR Lens Kit)

The X-H2 offers features like 15fps continuous shooting and a blackout-free viewfinder, perfect for capturing fleeting moments in sports and wildlife. Its high-resolution EVF, robust build, and accurate autofocus make it a professional's dream for dynamic action.

Ideal use: Professionals, action, sports, and wildlife photographers and videographers.

Pros

Cons

Very fast continuous shooting and blackout-free viewfinder

Larger and heavier than the X-T5

Offers accurate and responsive autofocus

Slightly slower in terms of speed compared to the X-H2S

Has a high-resolution EVF for precise framing

Link to buy

3) Fujifilm X100V

Fujifilm X100V (Image via Fujifilm)
The Fujifilm X100V would be Fujifilm's best point-and-shoot camera. The X100V whispers charm with its fixed 23mm prime lens and classic rangefinder design. Its hybrid viewfinder offers flexibility, while film simulations unleash creative freedom. Compact and modest, it captures candid moments with a timeless touch.

Features

Fujifilm X100V

Sensor resolution

26.1 MP

Kit lens

23mm f2.0 (Fixed lens; cannot be changed)

Continuous shooting

11 fps (Mechanical Shutter)

30 fps (Electronic Shutter)

Max. video resolution and framerate

4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps

Price

$1,399.95

The X100V provides features like a 26MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, a fixed 23mm f/2 prime lens, a hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder, a classic rangefinder design with dedicated physical controls, and 17 film simulations for different photographic styles. You could also buy a WCL-X100 II Wide Conversion Lens to get wide-angle shots without losing image quality.

Ideal use: Street, travel photographers, and film enthusiasts

Pros

Cons

Superb image quality from the fixed prime lens

Expensive for a compact camera

Offers up to 17 film simulations

Limited focal length with the fixed lens

Classic rangefinder aesthetics for a unique shooting experience

Not ideal for low-light shooting

Link to buy

4) Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm X-H2S (Image via Fujifilm)
The Fujifilm X-H2S is one of the best Fujifilm cameras for continuous shooting. It is extremely fast and redefines APS-C performance with jaw-dropping 40fps continuous shooting and professional-grade video capabilities.

Features

Fujifilm X-H2S

Sensor resolution

26.1 MP

Kit lens

Not sold with kit lens

Continuous shooting

15 fps (Mechanical Shutter)

40 fps (Electronic Shutter)

Max. video resolution and framerate

6.2K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps

Price

$2,499.95 (Body Only)

The X-H2S features a 40MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor, 40 fps continuous shooting with an electronic shutter, a 5.76M dot OLED electronic viewfinder, and 6.2K/30fps video recording capabilities. Its advanced autofocus and weatherproof build are perfect for capturing the most demanding action, making it ideal for those seeking fast performance.

Ideal use: Professionals, action, sports, and wildlife photographers

Pros

Cons

Has ultra-fast continuous shooting

One of the more expensive X-mount options

Offers advanced autofocus and subject tracking for dynamic scenes

Bulky and heavy compared to competitors

High-resolution EVF for precise framing

Link to buy

5) Fujifilm X-S10

Fujifilm X-S10 (Image via Fujifilm)
The Fujifilm X-S10 is a great camera for vlogging and videography. It is a budget-friendly powerhouse suited for beginners and enthusiasts, thanks to its affordable price tag and excellent image quality. Its versatile interchangeable lenses, fully articulating touchscreen, and lightweight design make it the perfect travel companion.

Features

Fujifilm X-S10

Sensor resolution

26.1 MP

Kit lens

XF18-55mm

XF16-80mm

Continuous shooting

8 fps (Mechanical Shutter)

20 fps (Electronic Shutter)

Max. video resolution and framerate

4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps

Price

$999.95 (Body Only)

$1,399.95 (XF18-55mm Lens Kit)

$1,499.95 (XF16-80mm Lens Kit)

The X-S10 provides features like a 26MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, 8fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter), 3.69-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF), Over 30 lens options to choose from, and 18 Film Simulation modes, all bundled into a compact and lightweight body.

Ideal Use: Enthusiasts and new photographers

Pros

Cons

Excellent image quality for the price

Slower continuous shooting compared to other options

Fully articulating touchscreen for creative angles

Lower resolution viewfinder

Versatile with over 30 compatible lens options

Video capabilities not as advanced as some higher-end models

Offers 18 Film Simulation modes

Link to buy

Conclusion

Whether you seek the all-rounder X-T5, the lightning-fast X-H2S, or the timeless elegance of the X100V, there's a Fujifilm camera for every photographer. Remember, the perfect camera is not just about specs but also about the connection it forges with your creativity. So, be sure to explore, let your passion take the lead, and capture the world one frame at a time.

