Gaming graphics cards are typically not cheap, but with inflation at an all-time high, their prices are now quite steep. So if you are on a strict $200 budget, there are very few options to look into. Those on a tight budget will have a better chance of getting great gaming graphics cards on the used market. However, if used graphics cards are not your thing, you can still buy a new graphics card for under $200.

This article lists the five best gaming graphics cards for those on a tight budget in 2024. The list will contain both new and used graphics cards.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best gaming graphics cards under $200

This list includes both new and used gaming graphics cards that can be purchased under $200. If you wish to buy a used graphics card, be sure to check reviews and the seller's reputation beforehand. After buying one, run the necessary tests to conclude that the GPU is in good condition and make sure everything is as it has been described.

With that said, here are the five best gaming graphics cards to buy under $200.

1) Intel ARC A750 (New) - $199.99

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition 8GB Graphics Card (Image via Intel)

The Intel ARC A750 is one of the best gaming graphics cards to buy under $200. It performs on par with the RTX 3060 and Radeon 6600. But sometimes, the Intel ARC A750 even manages to beat the other two GPUs by a significant margin in games like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Red Dead Redemption 2, and a few others.

It's a solid graphics card that will be further improved as the Intel graphics drivers mature over time.

Pros:

Solid performance in AAA games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Intel founder's "Limited Edition" model features an interesting design.

Intel Quicksync performs well for content creation workloads.

256-bit high-speed memory bus lane.

Features AI-based XESS upscaling technology.

Cons:

Intel graphics drivers are not on par with Nvidia RTX or AMD Radeon.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shader cores 3584 RT cores 28 Base clocks 2050 MHz Boost clocks 2400 MHz VRAM size 8GB VRAM bus width 256-bit Thermal Design Power (TDP) 225W

2) Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB (New) - $199.99

PNY GeForce RTX™ 3050 8GB Graphics Card (Image via PNY/Nvidia)

This is Nvdia's cheapest offering in the RTX lineup. The RTX 3050 was designed to play games at 1080p with a high graphics setting. If you are willing to lower some settings, it can even run some games at 1440p while providing over 60 FPS. It is also capable of playing ray tracing games, but its ray tracing performance is below average since it's an entry-level graphics card.

If you encounter FPS drops, turn on DLSS, which will improve your performance.

Pros:

A good 1080p gaming graphics card.

It can play some games at 1440p resolution.

Ray tracing capable.

Has 8GB VRAM.

Support DLSS and DLSS ray reconstruction to boost FPS in games.

Cons:

Its ray tracing performance is weak.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shader cores 2560 RT cores 20 Base clocks 1552 MHz Boost clocks 1777 MHz VRAM size 8GB VRAM bus width 128-bit Thermal Design Power (TDP) 130W

Also, check out if the RTX 3050 can do 4K gaming.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6600 (New) - $189.99

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card (Image via PowerColor/AMD)

The Radeon RX 6600 is one of the best gaming graphics cards at this price point. It can easily deliver 60+ FPS in most games and has 8GB VRAM. It also supports ray tracing, which may not be as strong as its Nvidia alternative but can still be decent enough. In fact, it provides a constant 60+ FPS in certain games with ray tracing, like Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition.

The best part is that it's well under $200 and is often available at a further discount with coupons.

Pros:

Solid rasterization performance at 1080p.

Can play many games even at 1440p resolution.

It supports AMD's FSR3 upscale and frame generation technology.

Supports ray tracing.

Cons:

Its ray tracing performance is not as good as Nvidia RTX GPUs.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shader cores 1792 RT cores 28 Base clocks 1626 MHz Boost clocks 2491 MHz VRAM size 8GB VRAM bus width 128-bit Thermal Design Power (TDP) 132W

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 (Used) - $159 to $219.99

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Graphics Card (Image via MSI/Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 is one of the best gaming graphics cards at 1080p. According to the Steam hardware survey review of March 2024, it is the most popular graphics card among Steam users. It performs great at both 1080p and 1440p in multiple games. Its ray tracing performance is among the best on this list, and it is even capable of playing Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing turned on.

The price for a brand new 3060 GPU is on the higher side, but it's quite cheap on the used market. If you want a certified refurbished model, it is available for $219. However, you may be able to snag it for as low as $159 on eBay.

Pros:

Best rasterized performance on this list.

Has 12GB VRAM.

Best ray tracing performance on this list.

Great 1440p performance.

Cons:

It's a bit costly, even in the used market.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shader cores 3584 RT cores 28 Base clocks 1320 MHz Boost clocks 1777 MHz VRAM size 12GB VRAM bus width 192-bit Thermal Design Power (TDP) 170W

5) Nvidia RTX 2060 (Used) - $140 to $169.99

ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 Overclocked 6GB Graphics Card (Image via ASUS/Nvidia)

The RTX 2060 is a bit older at this point, but its performance is still great at 1080p. It can comfortably play many games with ray tracing, but you may need to turn on DLSS to get the best performance. This makes it among the best gaming graphics cards at this price point. It is available at $150 or below on eBay, which is a fantastic deal.

You can also purchase a certified refurbished model at just $169. Certified refurbished models undergo thorough testing, so you get quality assurance.

Pros:

Still plays great at 1080p.

Supports ray tracing.

Supports DLSS upscaling

Available for cheap on the used market.

Cons:

Only has 6GB VRAM.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Shader cores 1920 RT cores 30 Base clocks 1365 MHz Boost clocks 1680 MHz VRAM size 6GB VRAM bus width 192-bit Thermal Design Power (TDP) 160W

These are some of the best gaming graphics cards to buy in 2024 under $200. Both new and used models have been included, and we encourage you to buy one that best suits your needs.