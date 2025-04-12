5 best gaming mouse in 2025

Owning a good mouse is the key to victory, especially if you are into eSports. However, the gaming mouse market has become a lot more convoluted in the last couple of years. While Razer held a tight grip on the market, brands like Logitech and HyperX also launched fantastic models like Superlight and Pulsefire. Both of these mice made a big impression on gamers. However, having so many choices can become a bit confusing.

In fact, many users often go to Reddit to discuss which gaming mouse they should get next. Today, we are going to solve this issue of gamers by providing a curated list of some of the best gaming mice on the market.

In this article, we will showcase a small list of some of the best gaming mice on the market and help you decide which one you should buy.

Note: Aspects of this article reflect the subjective opinions of the writer.

What are the best gaming mice to buy in 2025?

1) Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless eSports Gaming Mouse

Razer Viper V3 Pro (Image via Razer)

Price: $142.99

The Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless is among the best eSports gaming mouse money can buy. It is overbuilt with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. It is equipped with a gaming-grade sensor, which has a scan rate of 35,000 DPI. Therefore, even the slightest movement can accurately help you track down your enemies and finish them off with a burst of auto-fire guns.

Specifications Details DPI

Up to 35K (adjustable)

Connection type

Wireless 2.4G

Wired (with the included USB-C cable) Number of buttons

6 Battery life

Up to 95 hours with a rechargeable battery

USB-C cable for charging included Weight

54/55 gram

It is also extremely lightweight, which makes it easy to do flick shots and achieve your kills quickly with style. It is equipped with a decently big battery, which can deliver up to 95 hours of gaming on a single charge. Such high-end technologies come at a price, and this one is not cheap.

2) Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT (Image via Logitech)

Price: $91.88

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is a new lineup of gaming mice from Logitech that has become quite popular among its user base. In fact, Khanada, known for achieving the highest "Unreal" rank in Fortnite, was seen using this mouse several times. Therefore, you can imagine just how good it has to be for a professional player like Khanada to use it.

Specifications Details DPI

Up to 25.6K (adjustable)

Connection type

Wireless 2.4G

Wired (with the included USB-C cable) Number of buttons

5 Battery life

Up to 70 hours with a rechargeable battery

USB-C cable for charging included Weight

63 gram

It is equipped with a gaming sensor that can reach a DPI of up to 25.6K. This ensures players can pick it up and start gaming immediately without feeling that something has drastically changed. Even semi-professional players would love it. Also, as the name suggests, it is extremely light, making it easy for professional players to do their magic on it.

3) HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse

HyperX Pulsefire Haste (Image via HyperX)

Price: $49.99

For under $50, you can't get a better gaming mouse than the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless. In fact, if your opponent has this mouse and you don't, you're in trouble, unless your skills can make up for the lack of a proper gaming mouse. At this price, no other mouse can provide as much value as this one does.

Specifications Details DPI

Up to 16K (adjustable)

Connection type

Wireless 2.4G

Wired (with the included USB-C cable) Number of buttons

6 Battery life

Up to 100 hours with a rechargeable battery

USB-C cable for charging included Weight

61 gram

HyperX Pulsefire Haste is not only an excellent wireless mouse but also extremely lightweight at just 51 grams. The best part is that HyperX didn't have to compromise the battery life in order to achieve the 50-gram weight category.

4) Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Gaming Mouse

Razer Basilisk V3 (Image via Razer)

Price: $39.99

The Razer Basilisk V3 delivers some of the same pros as the pricier Razer mice but without its high price tag. It has a gaming sensor of up to 26K. It is also decently light at under 100 grams. However, the two best features of the Razer Basilisk V3 are the inclusion of RGB and the 11 programmable buttons.

Specifications Details DPI

Up to 26K (adjustable)

Connection type

Wireless 2.4G

Wired (with the included USB-C cable) Number of buttons

11 Battery life

Wired mouse with USB-C cable Weight

99.9 gram

The use of RGB is a personal choice. Those who love it can customize it fully, but those who don't can turn it off altogether. This is a win-win for both. Also, with a total of 11 programmable buttons, it is a different beast altogether. The only con is that it is a wired mouse, but for a $39.99 price tag, it is almost unbeatable.

5) Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED (Image via Logitech)

Price: $35.63

Many users enjoyed using the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT mouse, but its exorbitant price tag kept a few at bay. However, Logitech has introduced a much cheaper version of the G PRO X SUPERLIGHT with a more affordable price tag. It's called the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED and shares many similar characteristics of that mouse.

Specifications Details DPI

Up to 12K (adjustable)

Connection type

Wireless 2.4G

Wired (with the included USB-C cable) Number of buttons

6 Battery life

Up to 250 hours with a rechargeable battery

USB-C cable for charging included Weight

99 gram

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED has a gaming-grade sensor with up to 12K DPI, which some might say is a bit lower than other mice. However, it is also a lot cheaper than other mice, making it more accessible to gamers. However, it is not as light as the name sounds, which is perhaps the only complaint people might have.

Which gaming mouse should you buy?

If you are into competitive gaming and participate in a lot of eSports events, then the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless and Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT are a no-brainer. They may have a significant cost, but they could be the difference between winning a competition and losing by a margin. When the stakes are that high, you cannot afford to cheap out on a gaming mouse.

If you are a casual gamer with a slight interest in gaming, then you should go for the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless. It will deliver a great competitive performance without costing an arm or a leg.

If you are on a strict budget, you will need to choose between the Razer Basilisk V3 or Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED. Which one of the two you should choose will depend on whether you are comfortable with a wireless or a wired mouse.

