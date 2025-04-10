Apple iMac 2024 with 16GB RAM at the lowest price on Amazon

iMacs are powerful All-in-one desktop computers from Apple, and the iMac 2024 model is the company's best budget desktop computer to date. It is updated with the new Apple M4 chip to deliver the ultimate performance and efficiency to its users.

Ad

The device is not cheap by any means, especially considering its $1,299 starting price tag. Nonetheless, it is currently on sale for under $1,179 on Amazon, making it a bit more affordable.

In this article, we will analyze if the Apple iMac 2024 delivers a good value for its current price tag and help you decide if you should buy it as your next desktop computer.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned is subject to change.

Ad

Trending

The Apple iMac 2024 with 16GB RAM can be yours for under $1,179

Apple iMac 2024 supports Apple Intelligence (Image via Apple)

The Apple iMac 2024 was selling at the regular $1,299 price tag, but the price recently came down to $1,179 on Amazon as part of a sale. Apple's iMac devices rarely go on sale, so you shouldn't miss this deal.

Ad

Here are the specifications of the iMac:

Specs

Specifications Details Display 24-inch Retina display with 4.5K resolution and 500 nits brightness

CPU

Apple M4 Pro 8-core CPU

Memory

16GB Unified RAM GPU

Apple 8-core GPU Storage 256GB SSD

Ad

Design and display

The Apple iMac 2024 has received some refinements in design compared to older Intel-based models. The display has smaller bezels and looks more uniform. The chassis is made from recycled aluminum. It looks sophisticated and feels quite premium to the touch.

The body's weight is equally distributed, so there's little to no wobble, and the iMac sits on the desk perfectly fine. Overall, it has a fantastic design, and its build quality is equally impressive. As for the display, there's a 24-inch Retina display with a wide color gamut, accurate color reproduction, and 4.5K resolution, which delivers stunning visual clarity.

Ad

Performance and productivity

Apple iMac 2024 comes with the Apple M4 chip for better performance and stability (Image via Apple)

The iMac is powered by the newest Apple M4 chipset, which has an 8-core CPU and GPU for production-heavy workloads like video editing, transcoding, color grading, music editing, and more.

Ad

The chipset's performance and 16 GB unified RAM can run most productivity applications run like a breeze. You can even train AI on this chipset at a performance level that can beat some high-end PCs.

Sound Quality

It is equipped with a high-def six-speaker sound system with force-canceling speakers to deliver a wide stereo sound. The sound is tuned with Dolby Atmos, making it great for watching movies and listening to music.

Ad

Should you consider buying the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro?

Apple iMac 2024 in multiple colors (Image via Apple)

The Apple iMac 2024 is a fantastic desktop computer that can deliver a great user experience, fantastic display clarity, excellent performance, and more. At its initial price, we would have hesitated to recommend it.

Ad

However, at the current $1,179 price tag on Amazon, the blow is softened a bit and we can recommend it for users who run a lot of productivity apps, production workloads, AI applications, and more. You should consider buying it as a replacement for your old desktop computer.

Although it can be a productivity beast, it is not designed for gaming. It can run a few not-so-resource-intensive titles, but anything more than that, and the framerate will be highly unstable. But it is a great desktop computer overall for non-gamers.

Also read: Apple MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM hits the lowest price at Best Buy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Bhowal Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.



The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.



Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.



When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet. Know More