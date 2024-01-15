5 best GoPro action cameras in 2024

It's the year 2024, and GoPro still dominates the action camera market. We've put together a list and picked out the five best GoPro cameras that will have you capturing heart-stopping footage in no time. From rugged and waterproof designs to high-resolution sensors, these cameras are made to withstand anything that comes their way.
Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a weekend warrior just starting out, there's a GoPro on this list that will perfectly suit your needs and budget.
A look at the best GoPro cameras today
1) GoPro Hero12 Black
The GoPro Hero12 Black is the best GoPro camera available right now. It packs a 5.3K 60fps punch with HyperSmooth 5.0's gravity-defying stabilization. Whether scaling Everest or shredding gnarly trails, it captures every adrenaline rush without wobbling around. It's a versatile option for both professionals and casual users, making it a top choice for those who demand the absolute best.
The Hero12 Black features 5.3K 60fps video recording, HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization with Horizon Lock, 27.1 MP photos, Enduro rechargeable battery for extended runtime, and a larger touchscreen display.
2) GoPro Hero11 Black
The GoPro Hero11 Black is an excellent choice for those looking for a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing performance. It offers nearly identical performance to the Hero12 Black, featuring high-quality 5.7K video, excellent image stabilization, and water resistance up to 33 feet at a more accessible price. Its rugged design and affordable price make it a top contender for the best GoPro camera in 2024.
The Hero11 Black features 5.3K 60fps video recording, HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization, 27.1 MP photos, a larger touchscreen display, and a simpler menu system than the HERO12 Black.
3) GoPro Max
The GoPro Max is one of the best GoPro cameras for 360 video. It stands out for its innovative 360-degree capture feature and versatile design. The Max can function as a single-lens camera or with a modular add-on for 360-degree capture, making it a top choice for users looking to capture immersive footage and explore new perspectives in their action camera photography.
The Max features a Dual 5.7K 360-degree lenses, Max SuperView for ultra-wide field of view, FlowState stabilization for smooth 360° footage, and the Horizon Lock ensures that your footage remains level.
4) GoPro Hero10 Black
The GoPro Hero10 Black is an older model that still offers great performance and features at an affordable price. It's known for its high-quality 5.3K video, water resistance up to 33 feet, and excellent image stabilization. The Hero10 Black is a great option for those looking for a more budget-friendly GoPro action camera without sacrificing performance, solidifying its position as one of the best GoPro cameras in 2024.
The Hero10 Black features 5.3K 30fps video recording, HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization, 23MP photos, and a Touchscreen display, all in a compact and lightweight design.
5) GoPro Hero11 Black Mini
The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is a compact and affordable option for users looking for a lightweight and easy-to-use action camera. It offers excellent video recording, water resistance up to 33 feet, and great image stabilization. Its compact design, high-quality video and photo output, and affordable price point justify its inclusion in the list of the best GoPro cameras in 2024.
The Hero11 Black Mini features 5.3K 60fps video recording, HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization, 27.6 MP photos, and a lightweight and pocket-sized design with a simplified menu system that's very easy to use.
Conclusion
These are the best GoPro cameras of 2024, each offering a range of options for capturing stunning action footage. From the high-quality video and photo output of the GoPro Hero12 Black to the affordable price point of the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini, they cater to various needs and budgets.
With their rugged designs, advanced image stabilization, and waterproof capabilities, these GoPros are perfect for adventure seekers and content creators alike. As technology continues to evolve, the action camera industry will likely see even more innovative models, ensuring that users can capture breathtaking footage under various conditions.
