5 best GoPro action cameras in 2024

It's the year 2024, and GoPro still dominates the action camera market. We've put together a list and picked out the five best GoPro cameras that will have you capturing heart-stopping footage in no time. From rugged and waterproof designs to high-resolution sensors, these cameras are made to withstand anything that comes their way.

Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a weekend warrior just starting out, there's a GoPro on this list that will perfectly suit your needs and budget.

A look at the best GoPro cameras today

1) GoPro Hero12 Black

The GoPro Hero12 Black is the best GoPro camera available right now. It packs a 5.3K 60fps punch with HyperSmooth 5.0's gravity-defying stabilization. Whether scaling Everest or shredding gnarly trails, it captures every adrenaline rush without wobbling around. It's a versatile option for both professionals and casual users, making it a top choice for those who demand the absolute best.

Features GoPro Hero12 Black Sensor resolution 27.1 MP (Photos) 24.7 MP (Video) Battery 1720mAh Continuous shooting 30fps Max. video resolution and framerate 5.3K/60fps, 4K/120fps, 2.7K/240fps, 1080P/ 240fps Price $349.99 (Standard) $399.99 (Hero12 Black + Accessories Bundle) $429.99 (Hero12 Black + Max Lens Mod 2.0)

The Hero12 Black features 5.3K 60fps video recording, HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization with Horizon Lock, 27.1 MP photos, Enduro rechargeable battery for extended runtime, and a larger touchscreen display.

Pros Cons Unmatched image quality and stabilization Max Lens Mod adds bulk and cost Highly durable and waterproof Touchscreen can be unresponsive in cold weather Longer battery life with Enduro battery

2) GoPro Hero11 Black

The GoPro Hero11 Black is an excellent choice for those looking for a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing performance. It offers nearly identical performance to the Hero12 Black, featuring high-quality 5.7K video, excellent image stabilization, and water resistance up to 33 feet at a more accessible price. Its rugged design and affordable price make it a top contender for the best GoPro camera in 2024.

Features GoPro Hero11 Black Sensor resolution 27.1 MP (Image) 24.7 MP (Video) Battery 1720mAh Continuous shooting 30fps Max. video resolution and framerate 5.3K/60fps, 4K/120fps, 2.7K/240fps, 1080p/240fps Price $299.99 (Standard)

The Hero11 Black features 5.3K 60fps video recording, HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization, 27.1 MP photos, a larger touchscreen display, and a simpler menu system than the HERO12 Black.

Pros Cons Excellent image quality and stabilization at a lower price point Lacks advanced features of the Hero12 Black, like Horizon Lock UI is easy to use HyperSmooth 4.0 is not quite as effective as 5.0

3) GoPro Max

The GoPro Max is one of the best GoPro cameras for 360 video. It stands out for its innovative 360-degree capture feature and versatile design. The Max can function as a single-lens camera or with a modular add-on for 360-degree capture, making it a top choice for users looking to capture immersive footage and explore new perspectives in their action camera photography.

Features GoPro Max Sensor resolution 18 MP Source 360 16.6 MP Stitched 360 Battery 1600mAh Continuous shooting N/A Max. video resolution and framerate 360 video: 6K Source/30fps, 5.6K Stitched/24fps 16:9 video: 1080p/60fps Wide 4:3 video: 1440p/60fps Wide Price $399.99 (Standard) $494.97 (Hero Max + Accessories Bundle)

The Max features a Dual 5.7K 360-degree lenses, Max SuperView for ultra-wide field of view, FlowState stabilization for smooth 360° footage, and the Horizon Lock ensures that your footage remains level.

Pros Cons Offers unique and immersive footage Bulkier and heavier than traditional GoPros Excellent stabilization and horizon leveling Lower video resolution compared to Hero12 Black and Hero11 Black

4) GoPro Hero10 Black

The GoPro Hero10 Black is an older model that still offers great performance and features at an affordable price. It's known for its high-quality 5.3K video, water resistance up to 33 feet, and excellent image stabilization. The Hero10 Black is a great option for those looking for a more budget-friendly GoPro action camera without sacrificing performance, solidifying its position as one of the best GoPro cameras in 2024.

Features GoPro Hero10 Black Sensor resolution 23 MP Battery 1720mAh Continuous shooting 25fps Max. video resolution and framerate 5.3K/60fps, 4K/120fps, 2.7K/240fps, 1080p/240fps Price $249.99 (Standard)

The Hero10 Black features 5.3K 30fps video recording, HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization, 23MP photos, and a Touchscreen display, all in a compact and lightweight design.

Pros Cons Offers excellent image quality for the price Lower video resolution and frame rate compared to newer models Affordable entry point to the GoPro world HyperSmooth 2.0 is not as advanced as later versions

5) GoPro Hero11 Black Mini

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is a compact and affordable option for users looking for a lightweight and easy-to-use action camera. It offers excellent video recording, water resistance up to 33 feet, and great image stabilization. Its compact design, high-quality video and photo output, and affordable price point justify its inclusion in the list of the best GoPro cameras in 2024.

Features GoPro Hero11 Black Mini Sensor resolution 27.6 MP (Photo) 24.7 MP (Video) Battery 1500mAh Continuous shooting N/A Max. video resolution and framerate 5.3K/60fps, 4K/120fps, 2.7K/240fps Price $249.99 (Standard) $339.96 (Hero11 Mini + Accessories Bundle)

The Hero11 Black Mini features 5.3K 60fps video recording, HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization, 27.6 MP photos, and a lightweight and pocket-sized design with a simplified menu system that's very easy to use.

Pros Cons Great image quality and video capabilities Not the best low-light image quality Affordable while possessing features of newer versions Most of the controls require the app Easy-to-use UI

Conclusion

These are the best GoPro cameras of 2024, each offering a range of options for capturing stunning action footage. From the high-quality video and photo output of the GoPro Hero12 Black to the affordable price point of the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini, they cater to various needs and budgets.

With their rugged designs, advanced image stabilization, and waterproof capabilities, these GoPros are perfect for adventure seekers and content creators alike. As technology continues to evolve, the action camera industry will likely see even more innovative models, ensuring that users can capture breathtaking footage under various conditions.

