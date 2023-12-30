GoPro Hero 12 Black vs Insta360 GO 3: Which is the best action camera in 2023?

GoPro cameras have always been associated with action videography and cool POV shots. For the longest time, GoPro was almost the only A-list action camera and was the go-to camera for this type of videography. However, since its beginning, many new cameras have come into the picture, and the Insta360 GO 3 is one among them.

Today, we will compare these two cameras based on multiple factors like quality, stability, ease of use, and so on.

Here's the comparison between the GoPro Hero 12 Black and Insta360 GO 3

Features GoPro Hero 12 Black Insta360 GO 3 Type Action camera Action camera Sensor CMOS CMOS Price $349.99 (Camera only) $399.99 (Accessories Bundle) $429.98 (Lens Mod 2.0) $449.99 (Standalone) Video Capabilities 5.3K 2.7K ISO Range Photo: 100-3200 Video: 100-6400 100-3200 Water Resistance IP68 (not officially announced) Go 3: IPX8 Action Pod: IPX4 Weight 154g (Camera w/ mounting fingers + Battery) 121g (Without Battery) Go 3: 35.5g (1.25oz) Action Pod: 96.3g (3.40oz) Display Touchscreen LCD Go 3: Fixed LCD Action Pod: Flip Touch-screen Battery 1720mAh Enduro Battery Go 3: 310mAh Action Pod: 1270mAh Run Time 70 mins at 5.3K 60fps 95 mins at 5.3K 30fps 155 mins at 1080p 30fps Go 3: 45 mins Go 3 + Action Pod: 170 mins

1) Image and video capabilities

Expand Tweet

The GoPro Hero 12 offers higher resolution and frame rates for stills and video, with the option to shoot up to 5.3K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps. Compared to the Insta360 GO 3, it has better low-light performance. The Hero 12 also offers a 177° field of view in stunning 4K60, the widest view available in a GoPro, even compared to GoPro MAX shooting in single-lens mode.

The in-camera video stabilization, HyperSmooth 6.0, gives you incredibly smooth footage no matter how rough it gets. Additionally, Hero 12 has an Emmy Award for In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization, which is a testament to its camera quality.

The Insta360 GO 3 may have lower resolution video (max 5.7K at 30fps), but it makes up for it by offering unique features like FlowState stabilization and Horizon Lock for super smooth footage. It also has a 360 shooting mode, which the GoPro lacks.

The GO 3 offers photo modes like Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, and Starlapse. Its video modes include Video, FreeFrame Video, Timelapse, TimeShift, Slow Motion, Pre-Recording, and Loop Recording.

2) Durability

Expand Tweet

GoPro Hero 12: GoPros have an immense following for their cool POV videos on YouTube. These often occur in rugged and unforgiving terrains, and the GoPro handles it like a boss. The Hero 12 comes with a Cold-Weather Enduro Battery, essential for sub-zero conditions.

The Hero 12 boasts a 10M (33FT) water resistance without protective housing and 60M (196FT) with protective housing. Do note that while the Hero 12 Black is waterproof without a housing, it's still recommended to rinse it with fresh water after use in saltwater or chlorine to prevent corrosion. The touchscreen display does not work underwater. However, you can use the camera's buttons to control it while submerged.

Insta360 GO 3: A relatively newer name in the market, the GO 3 performs impressively and truly stands its ground against its competitors. Its camera has an IPX8 waterproof rating, so you can swim at depths of up to 16 feet (5 meters) without worrying about the camera. The IPX4-rated Action Pod housing can be used in the rain but isn't submersible. The GoPro is known for its durability, while the Insta360 Go 3 is a tiny, wearable camera that can transform into a traditional action cam with its base station attachment.

The Hero 12 is waterproof without an external case and is ideal for underwater adventures. The GO 3, on the other hand, offers an IPX8 rating without the external case, ideal for water activities and sports.

3) Features and Functionality

GoPro Hero 12: The Hero 12 delivers stunning 5.3K video at 60fps, HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization for buttery-smooth footage, and horizon leveling for perfect alignment. Its larger display simplifies menu navigation and shot framing. However, its complex menu system and lack of built-in editing tools might overwhelm beginners.

Insta360 GO 3: Simplicity reigns supreme with the GO 3. Its FlowState stabilization rivals the best, and its AI editing tools automatically generate fun and shareable clips. The magnetic mount of the camera offers versatile mounting options, and its built-in charging case doubles as a remote control. However, its lower resolution (5.7K at 30fps) and limited manual controls might not satisfy videography enthusiasts.

4) Battery life

GoPro Hero 12 introduces the Enduro battery, a game-changer for the Hero 12. While the standard battery allows for approximately 60 minutes of shooting at high resolutions, the Enduro nearly triples that, reaching a whopping 155 minutes at 1080p30. When it comes to 5.3k 60fps, the standard battery lasts 45 minutes, but when paired with the Enduro, it can last up to 70 minutes.

Invest in a second Enduro battery, and you're looking at over 2.5 hours of continuous recording at 1080p30. This will be enough to capture your entire hiking trip or bike ride without battery anxiety.

Insta360 GO 3 offers a small camera and a big punch. Despite its miniature size, the GO 3 packs a decent battery life of around 2 hours of recording at 1080p30. This is commendable for such a compact device, perfect for capturing quick clips and everyday moments. The GO 3's charging case doubles as a remote control, offering an additional 1-2 hours of battery life while enabling remote control and previewing your shots.

5) Accessories

Both cameras offer a diverse range of accessories to tailor your action-capturing experience.

GoPro Hero 12: The GoPro is heavily customizable. There are mounts for every angle. From helmet and bike mounts to wrist straps and chesty packs, the Hero 12 lets you capture immersive footage from any perspective. Apart from this, there are LED mods, magnetic mounts, selfie stick extensions, and much more to modify your setup further.

The Hero 12 offers bundles, like the Accessories bundle (HERO12 Black, 2 Enduro Battery, The Handler, Head Strap 2.0, Camera Case Carrying Case) and the Max lens mod (HERO12 Black Camera Case, Max Lens Mod 2.0), which you may choose based on your need.

Insta360 GO 3: The Insta360 GO 3 offers a huge range of accessories to personalize your gear, much like the Hero 12. Apart from these accessories, there's a kit for each purpose: Travel Kit, Creator Kit, Action Kit, Motorcycle Kit, Water Sports Kit, and Bike Kit. The contents and features of each of the kits can be found on the official website. You may also check out the skins available on their website to customize your camera further.

In a nutshell, The GoPro Hero 12 Black is ideal for adventurers and videography enthusiasts who prioritize high-quality footage, advanced features, and rugged durability. The Insta360 GO 3 is perfect for everyday capture, travel vlogging, and those who value ease of use, creative editing tools, and a truly pocketable form factor.

In the end, it all comes down to preference. Both of the cameras have their own pros and cons. Be sure to check out the holiday deals going on.