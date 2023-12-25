Best camera Holiday deals 2023: GoPro, Sony Alpha, Canon EOS, and more

Now that the holiday season is here, there has never been a better opportunity to grab the best camera holiday deals at great discounted prices. Even though most new smartphones have advanced significantly in recent years, they can still not fully replace a dedicated camera produced by a major manufacturer like Canon, Sony, or Panasonic.

No matter what the reason you're planning on buying a camera is, we've compiled a list of the best camera holiday deals that will allow you to take advantage of significant savings this holiday season. DSLR cameras come in different price brackets, and most manufacturers offer different lens options as well. For instance, if you buy an action camera, it ma come with various connecting kits or mounting attachments. The prices also vary all the time, so grab these deals as soon as possible.

Best camera holiday deals worth considering

1) GoPro Hero12 Black

Original Price - $399

$399 Deal Price - $349

GoPro is known to offer the best action cameras, and their newly launched GoPro Hero 12 is no different. It has a 1.4-inch color display up front and a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the rear. Even under direct sunlight, both displays are bright enough and pretty responsive. It can record video at up to a 5.3K resolution and can shoot high-resolution 24MP images with its 27MP lens.

It also supports HDR video recording, Bluetooth wireless audio recording, and features improved battery life, which are a few positives over its predecessor, the GoPro Hero 11. The camera has a memory card capacity of up to 512GB and promises up to two and a half hours of continuous video recording at Full HD resolution.

Buying link

2) Sony A7III Full Frame Mirrorless camera

Original Price - $1999

$1999 Deal Price - $1298

The Sony A7III is a great DSLR camera on our list of the best camera holiday deals. It comes with a highly detailed 24MP lens, which also offers RAW image support. Additionally, it has an extended ISO range of 50 to 204800 in addition to its original range of 100 to 51200. As for codec support, the camera can shoot videos in MPEG-4, AVC, and H.264 video format.

For the vast majority of photographers, the Sony Alpha A7III will more than suffice for most photography tasks. It is a great buy, especially at its current price, and it should be at the top of your list if you have a budget of less than $1300 this holiday season.

Buying link

3) Olympus OM-D E-M1X Mirrorless camera

Original Price - $2999

$2999 Deal Price - $1499

Olympus has developed the dual-grip Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, the OM-D E-M1X, with sports and action photographers in mind. The camera is capable of 4K video recording and is reliable while recording Cinema 4K/24p. However, its major drawback is that it never quite reaches the promised bit rate, resulting in minor artifacts and a lack of stabilization at that resolution.

Despite the E-M1X's apparent drawbacks of having a tiny sensor and no reliable 4K video capture, it has a few tricks up its sleeve. Its superb ISO performance and dynamic range make it a great camera, especially for still photography.

Buying link

4) Panasonic LUMIX S5II Mirrorless camera

Original Price - $2299

$2299 Deal Price - $1999

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is one of the most feature-rich full-frame video cameras available for around $2000. It can even record in 6K video, which gives you greater freedom to trim the footage to fit various aspect ratios. Additionally, it has no time constraints for recording in 4K and can record 10-bit movies.

It also features a fast and slow option for video recording. Apart from this, its connectivity choices are excellent because it has a full-size HDMI connector, a headphone and microphone jack, and other peripheral ports. All of these make it one of the best camera holiday deals in 2023.

Buying link

5) Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless camera

Original Price - $3899

$3899 Deal Price - $3399

The last entry on our best camera holiday deals in 2023 is the flagship Canon EOS R5 DSLR camera. It has one of the best autofocus systems you can find on a professional camera and even offers up to 8K video recording.

It's one of the best cameras you will ever have the pleasure of using if you're a stills or hybrid shooter who alternates between photography and filming. Additionally, its stabilization is one of the best in the game, so it can be used for most sporting events.

Buying link

This concludes our list of the best camera Holiday deals in 2023. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section