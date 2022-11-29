GoPro Hero 11 Black has been massively discounted this Holiday sale

GoPro announced a massive discount on the Hero 11 Black this Tuesday. The camera is available at a throwaway price on their official website. The company is running the sale mainly due to the ongoing holiday shopping trends throughout North America.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is a 2022 refresh to the company's number one action camera and is an impeccable product by several standards. It is capable of replacing a dedicated beginner-level professional model of the same range.

It comes with slightly bumped-up specs as compared to the last generation. With a hefty price tag of $549.98, it is one of the most expensive compact action cameras out there.

Thus, the ongoing discount on this holiday sale makes the Hero 11 Black a lucrative choice for several creators.

A guide to securing the GoPro Hero 11 Black at 38% off

Traditionally, the GoPro Hero 11 Black costs $549.98 for just the camera body. Along with the accessories bundle, it costs $649.94.

In the ongoing sale, the camera and the accessories bundle have been discounted by a massive $250, bringing the price down to $399.98. The camera body has been discounted by $200, which has brought the price down to $349.98.

However, there is a catch to this deal. It is only available if users purchase a one-year GoPro Subscription beforehand. This plan costs $50 per year and comes with multiple perks.

The list includes unlimited cloud backups and auto uploads, access to great discounts, no-questions-asked camera replacements, and unlimited use of the Quik app to name a few.

Overall, the GoPro Subscription is not a bad deal. In addition, users will save a ton of money after spending $50 on this plan.

More info on the new GoPro Hero 11 Black

The latest GoPro action camera comes with a bunch of new features that make it a good option over the last-generation equivalent, the Hero 10 Black, from 2021.

The most highlighted features of the camera include automatic highlight videos, a larger 8x7 image sensor, improved HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, waterproofing, and a cold-weather-enduring battery.

The new camera can record videos at 5.3K resolution at 60 FPS and can shoot 4K videos at up to 120 FPS.

With an improved sensor, it is undoubtedly one of the best action cameras money can buy today. Several people, meanwhile, are coming up with multiple creative use cases for the new GoPro.

Multiple users have attached the camera to their PC and are using it as a webcam. Several more are using it for content creation purposes.

Although action cameras have a few downsides when used for talking-head videos, they are arguably much better than the old beginner-level interchangeable lens cameras available for around $500 or less.

Thus, the current deal makes the GoPro Hero 11 Black an even more lucrative choice for content creators as well.

