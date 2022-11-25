Black Friday and Thanksgiving Sale 2022: Best Apple product deals at Walmart

Apple products don't frequently receive tempting offers, but 2022's Black Friday holiday is arriving with several discounts. If you're in need of an iPhone, we have discovered many models at a $100 discount. It seems like Black Friday set off an AirPods season (they are presently under $80, a grand 50% discount), and even for the more expensive AirPods Pro, there is a price cut of about $50.

Every year, Apple's devices climb to the top of millions of wishlists: AirPods, Watches, iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks are just a few of the most sought-after presents available. However, if you use Apple products personally, you may be aware that they are all pricey commodities that seldom offer promotions.

Fortunately, we've done our homework to provide all the information you need in time for Apple's Black Friday bargains in 2022.

Apple Airpods Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and more come with massive discounts, thanks to the Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales

Although Apple's own Black Friday and Cyber Monday promos are not great bargains, you can still find plenty of gadgets on sale at major retailers like Walmart throughout this holiday shopping season.

Customers who have purchased qualifying devices at full price in the past will receive free Apple Store gift cards worth up to $100. This year, we anticipate a similar promotional offer. What makes the Black Friday deals especially sweet are the offers provided by Walmart, which has always been a great source of bargains during the holiday season.

1) Apple AirPods with Charging Case at $79 ($20 off on Walmart)

When you set the advantages and negatives of the design aside, you'll discover that the AirPods are a technological wonder. They are incredibly light, weighing in at only 4g per earphone, even in this age of miniaturization. Since the release of the AirPods, many "truly wireless" headphones have been introduced, but none match their diminutive size.

What the brand has accomplished in terms of the pairing procedure is equally astounding. When you open the AirPods' carry case lid near any iOS device, a popup will appear, asking if you wish to pair the two devices.

Essentially, your AirPods are not just connected to your smartphone, but also to every other Apple device (as long as it has a current version of iOS). This engineering miracle is available for a pocket friendly $79, making it a no-brainer.

2) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at $159 ($20 off on Walmart)

The customer base has been asking for active noise cancelation (ANC) in a pair of AirPods for three years now, and Apple has finally complied. The product's conventional earbuds retained their original design, but offer a better fit and a noise-isolating ear tip was added.

The second-generation AirPods Pro arrived after a full redesign of the "regular" AirPods from last year and the arrival of certain over-the-ear-canceling headphones in 2020. Apple chose to concentrate on the internals instead of going for a thorough redesign, adding a number of new features, and improving what was already present using some new silicon.

Despite the fact that Apple didn't abandon its appearance, these AirPods Pro differ greatly from their predecessor. Thanks to Black Friday, it's now available for $159 at Walmart, inclusive of a $20 off promotion.

3) Apple iPhone 11 64GB at $299 ($100 off on Walmart)

This week's finest iPhone 11 bargains will be a great option if you're not interested in having the most recent and greatest variants. Big carrier choices are beginning to disappear in favor of the most recent Apple products in the lineup, but if you're purchasing the phone upfront, the iPhone 11 discount is still fantastic.

While the iPhone 11 Pro features a Super Retina XDR OLED screen that is either 5.8 inches or 6.5 inches in size, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch LCD display. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro both include upgraded cameras, with a wide and new Ultra-Wide camera on the back of the iPhone 11, and Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11's battery lasts one hour longer than the XR, while the Pro offers a four-hour longer battery life than the XS. If you don't mind giving up the 5G features of the more modern iPhones, Apple still sells this model and Walmart is offering a great offer on these devices for the Black Friday sales.

4) Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB at $349 ($149 off on Walmart)

The iPhone 12 mini is designed for people who prefer a compact phone but are unwilling to sacrifice quality, and the brand has done a remarkable job of making that a reality. Although the battery life is average and the pricing is exorbitant for only 64GB of storage, if you can get past those drawbacks, you'll enjoy everything that the iPhone 12 mini can accomplish.

This phone will last you for many years, thanks to its flexible camera, excellent screen quality, a fair amount of battery life, and the advantages of 5G and MagSafe. Walmart is currently offering the iPhone 12 mini for only $349. Keep in mind that this is a 64GB variant and that it's carrier-locked.

5) Apple iPhone 14 Pro at an effective price of $699 ($300 cashback in the form of a Walmart gift card)

If you've been patiently waiting for Apple's newest phone, the Walmart Black Friday Sale has begun. The most recent and finest iPhone is the iPhone 14, and Walmart is providing a wonderful Black Friday discount.

Including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models of the iPhone 14, you can get a $300 Walmart gift card for free when you buy any of these. There are certain limits, but you'll notice that this offer is far better than the regular ones you see all year long.

Like the majority of decent phone bargains, this one requires activation on an eligible AT&T or Verizon service plan. Another requirement is a device payment plan, but you can cancel it at any moment, even after the first or second monthly cycle, and still pay off the entire debt. Presently, there don't seem to be any limitations on the service plan's duration.

If your phone is paid off in full by the end of the month, you can perhaps sign up for a month of service and then cancel it, making this bargain fantastic because of it. This is a lumpsum gift card that you will get quickly after activating the service, as opposed to a bill credit that binds you to a multi-year contract.

