iPhone 12 available at lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) - Why you should wait?

The iPhone 12 is expected to get a steep discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) come September 23. Interestingly, a lip-smacking discount is currently being offered by Apple itself with the product priced at INR 50,900. The catch is that it's only available in a particular color and variant. Nevertheless, this is one of the biggest discounts on offer for the iPhone 12.

This opens up a debate for potential buyers on whether they should wait for the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022), set to go live from September 23, or dive into the existing discount.

iPhone 12 price drops to record low price before the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022)

At the time of writing, the 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for a flat price of INR 50,900 if one opts for the purple color. Other shades are also available, but cost a little more. The same applies to the 128 and 256 GB variants as well.

This is one of the largest discounts outside of mainstream sales for an iPhone 12. Moreover, the device can be purchased for a cheaper price if customers pay using cards from partner banks. This appears to be a standard discount from Apple, which isn't surprising given that the iPhone 14 is already available in stores.

This raises an important question - whether the iPhone 12 is worth picking up at its lowest price? The answer should be yes, given how good the device is. Apple has always made its flagships ahead of time, so the 12th generation can still outcompete most phones. While its base price might be very high, the current discount makes it quite interesting.

However, there are still some considerations a buyer should take into account. Firstly, the biggest discount is only available in purple, and the remaining options have lesser discounts.

Secondly, steep discounts are only available on the 64 GB variant, and the offers on the 128 GB and 256 GB variants aren't good enough. However, the biggest reason to wait will be because of the rumors.

If speculations turn out to be true, the iPhone 12 will be part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022), dropping by a much larger amount. While the confirmed price hasn't been announced, it's expected to be below the INR 40,000 mark. It can only be confirmed after the beginning of the sale, but there's no indicator to rule out the chances of such a discount.

There's no doubting the quality of the Apple iPhone 12, which has delivered on multiple fronts. However, the timing of the current discount is a bit off, and if anything, it's a potential indicator of an even bigger discount. The smart thing would be to wait two more days and then observe the revised pricing decided by Amazon India and Apple.

