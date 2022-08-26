5 best power banks for iPhones in 2022

Power banks are a convenient piece of tech. It allows users to extend the battery life of their devices without having to worry about charging ports. These devices come in handy during long trips, hikes, etc.

Although Apple iPhones have extraordinary battery life and can easily last an entire day on a full charge, users can keep a portable charger at their disposal. This will allow for complete peace of mind.

There are also potential risks with plugging smartphones into unknown charging ports. A power bank will help users circumvent potential data theft risks.

A guide to buying the best power banks for Apple iPhones

5) Mophie Snap Plus Juice Pack Mini 5,000 mAh

The Mophie Snap Plus Juice Pack Mini (Image via Ubuy)

The Mophie Snap Plus Juice Pack Mini is a magnetic wireless charger for iPhones. It can stick to the back of Apple smartphones or a MagSafe case and charge it at a maximum rate of 7.5W.

The power bank has a 5,000 mAh battery. Users who feel limited by the 7.5W charging rate can plug a USB-C into a Lightning cable and charge their iPhones at 12W.

Remy @remy_awesome Tweeter



So much hype about Apple's MagSafe battery pack. Mophie's snap plus juice pack mini is an alternative to the former.



Some of the features of Mophie's snap plus juice pack:



⁃Magsafe Animation: Yes

⁃Wireless use: Max 7.5W (I got 6.41W)



This is a thread. TweeterSo much hype about Apple's MagSafe battery pack. Mophie's snap plus juice pack mini is an alternative to the former. Some of the features of Mophie's snap plus juice pack:⁃Magsafe Animation: Yes⁃Wireless use: Max 7.5W (I got 6.41W)This is a thread. https://t.co/pNCOclVg77

4) Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000 mAh

The Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000 mAh (Image via Amazon)

Anker PowerCore Lite is based on a super-slim and portable design. The device packs a 10,000 mAh battery to charge iPhones 3-4 times.

PowerCore Lite has USB-C and micro-USB inputs. It has a USB Type-A output. The device has no USB-C output. Users must buy a USB Type-A to Lightning cable to charge their iPhones.

3) Aukey Wireless Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 18W Power Delivery

The Aukey Wireless Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 18W Power Delivery (Image via DesertCart)

The Aukey Wireless Power Bank is currently one of the best power banks to choose from. It comes with a massive 20,000 mAh battery inside. Depending on the model, this will quickly charge iPhones 6-8 times before running dry.

The Aukey Power Bank can charge iPhones wirelessly and via a Lightning cable. This Aukey portable charger can deliver up to 18W of power when plugged in. If users lay the phone on the charger without a charger, the device will be charged at a rate of 10W.

The device also has a digital percentage indicator on the side. The device also doubles up as a phone stand via a kickstand. However, all of these features make it one of the most premium options in the market.

2) Anker PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAh Portable Charger

The Anker PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAh Portable Charger (Image via Amazon)

The PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAh Portable Charger is a solid option from Anker. It packs a 10,000 mAh battery inside, quickly charging most iPhones 3-4 times before running dry.

The PowerCore Fusion device comes with a USB-C port and a USB Type-A port. Besides charging an iPhone, users can thus charge an accessory or smartphone. Users can also check the battery percentage of the bank by pressing a button on the side.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion, however, is quite heavy and clunky. It is shaped like a wall charger except for being able to charge devices while not plugged in.

1) Anker 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery 5,000 mAh

The Anker 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery 5,000 mAh (Image via Anker)

The Anker 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is more than a portable charger. It has a magnetic flap that can be folded up to convert into a stand for the iPhone. The power bank can thus increase convenience on the go.

The MagGo power bank packs 5,000 mAh of juice to quickly get iPhones through 1-2 charging cycles. Coupled with the fantastic battery life of Apple devices, users will have to charge their MagGo devices every two to three days.

Ryan @TechnicallyWell



In this photo:

622 MagGo … Ever since MagSafe was announced, I have been looking forward to a magnetic power bank I could just snap on the back of my phone when I needed it. Anker has come through, and even integrated a handy stand!In this photo: @anker_official 622 MagGo … instagr.am/p/CXtivaxu-D8/ Ever since MagSafe was announced, I have been looking forward to a magnetic power bank I could just snap on the back of my phone when I needed it. Anker has come through, and even integrated a handy stand! In this photo:🔋@anker_official 622 MagGo … instagr.am/p/CXtivaxu-D8/ https://t.co/eCSbSeHtUN

The device packs a USB-C power output cable. Users can carry a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge their iPhones. MagGo features a power delivery of up to 12W via the wired mode.

Wirelessly, MagGo tops out at 7.5W in terms of power delivery. The device is available for $60.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen