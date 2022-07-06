5 best small smartphones for gaming in 2022

Gaming smartphones are the new meta as more and more people have started looking for an esports career in this ever-growing field. Players look for mobiles with the best quality graphics, good display, high refresh rate, and long battery life.

The size is another critical factor to check while purchasing gaming smartphones since a big display phone is not everyone's preference. Small devices are better in some cases as they are easy to hold and can be handled easily, unlike big display phones.

Small yet powerful gaming smartphones to buy in 2022

5) Redmi Note 7 Pro

Cost: $311

$311 Display Size: 6.3 inch

6.3 inch Battery: 4000 mAh

One of the most potent smartphones in this price category, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and a Snapdragon 675 CPU. It has a fast gaming processor and 4 GB of RAM, enabling it to play graphically demanding games like PUBG and BGMI without freezing or lagging.

Additionally, it boasts a sizable 4000 mAh battery, making it perfect for extended gaming sessions. The small screen makes it easier to handle the phone and play games.

4) Samsung Galaxy M21

Cost: $269

$269 Display Size: 6.4 inch

6.4 inch Battery: 6000 mAh

It is the newest model in the Galaxy M line. The Exynos 9611 SOC, which can provide good gaming performance, and the 6000 mAh battery are the core components of the Galaxy M21. It's a fantastic smartphone for graphically demanding games like COD Mobile and Clash Royale.

With a 20 MP front camera and a 48 MP rear camera that can take quality pictures even in low light, this affordable gadget includes a triple camera setup that can stream live sports. Playing battle royale games is simple, thanks to its small size.

3) ASUS Zenfone 8

Cost: $595

$595 Display Size: 5.9 inch

5.9 inch Battery: 4000 mAh

This Asus phone has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 engine, making it a gaming juggernaut. This device's 5.9-inch display makes it the perfect gaming device.

Thanks to its small size, users may simply grasp and carry this smartphone while playing. It has a 64-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera for live-streaming mobile games like Clash of Clans and Fortnite, as it was made with the needs of creative and professional gamers in mind.

2) Apple iPhone SE

Apple @Apple iPhone SE. Portrait mode. 4K video. Long battery life. Fastest chip in a smartphone. Lots to love. Less to spend. iPhone SE. Portrait mode. 4K video. Long battery life. Fastest chip in a smartphone. Lots to love. Less to spend.

Cost: $394

$394 Display Size: 4.7 inch

4.7 inch Battery: 2018 mAh

Even though this iPhone was introduced in 2020, it remains one of the top small-sized gaming smartphones for apps such as Genshin Impact and Pokemon Go. It is excellent for gaming because the A13 Bionic chipset is included.

If readers are looking for a reliable Apple gaming smartphone within their price range, the iPhone SE ought to be their top option. The device sports a 4.7-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM, and a 2018 mAh battery.

A 7 MP front selfie camera and a 12 MP back camera are also supported.

1) Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Cost: $729

$729 Display Size: 5.4 inch

5.4 inch Battery: 2227 mAh

It is an excellent gaming phone for folks who don't want to spend lots of money but want the most amazing gaming experience imaginable. The iPhone 12 Mini's A14 Bionic CPU and 4 GB RAM provide an excellent gaming experience.

Although the 2227 mAh prolonged battery life can seem a drawback, fans can quickly recharge their batteries while using a quick charger to play mobile games. The 5.4-inch screen on this smartphone makes it perfect for games like Pokemon Go and Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

