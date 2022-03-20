5 best iPhones to play Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular games, especially among creators and esports players that compete in competitive tournaments. Such creators and esports players that play games on a regular basis want the greatest professional gaming phones with long battery life, no lag, best processors, high RAM, and no heat issues.

iPhones have long been the market leader in gaming because they supply players with high-quality phones that meet all of the above criteria. In this article, we'll look at the top 5 iPhones for Clash of Clans.

Top 5 iPhones that players should use for Clash of Clans

5) iPhone SE (Cost: $394)

This nearly two-year-old Apple phone remains one of the best gaming phones on the market today. Apple will support the A13 chip, which is still one of the best chipsets on the market, for at least another five years.

The phone's A13 Bionic processor, 3 GB RAM, 4.7-inch screen, and decent chipset make the game operate smoothly.

4) iPhone 11 (Cost: $453)

This iPhone was released as an upgraded version of the iPhone SE with a better display screen and battery life. Players who find the 4.7 inch iPhone SE screen small should look for the iPhone 11 as a 6.1 inch display screen with a battery life of 3110 mAh.

It is a little more costly than the iPhone SE, but the stereo speakers is definitely worth the money. They provide you with the best gaming experience. It is equipped with an A13 Bionic processor and 4GB RAM.

3) iPhone 12 Mini (Cost: $729)

This is the ideal gaming phone for people who do not want to spend a lot of money on a phone but still want the best gaming capabilities. The A14 Bionic CPU and 4 GB RAM on the iPhone 12 Mini deliver an incredible gaming experience.

The 2227 mAh battery life may appear to be a drawback, but thanks to the high-speed charger, you can swiftly recharge your battery while playing. It includes a 5.4-inch display screen that is ideal for games such as Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.

2) iPhone 12 Pro Max (Cost: $1099)

One of Apple's latest iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a powerful A14 Bionic chipset and 128 GB storage that is expendable to 512 GB. Its high storage capacity and 6 GB RAM makes it the ideal gaming phone for graphic-intensive games like Clash of Clans, PUBG, Free Fire, and BGMI.

It has a 6.7 inch display screen and 3687 which helps provide the best gaming experience for players.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max (Cost: $1099)

It is Apple's most recent iPhone, and it comes with an A15 Bionic processor and 6 GB of RAM, putting it in top place among the finest gaming iPhones. The high-quality chipset aids in providing the finest gaming experience for esports players and creators.

It features a 128 GB storage capacity that can be expanded to 512 GB, making it suitable for graphically demanding games like Clash of Clans, CODM and others. Despite the fact that the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max is the same, gamers should choose the phone that best suits their needs.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan