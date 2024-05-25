5 best GPUs for F1 24

F1 24 is the upcoming entry in EA Sports' iconic F1 game series. It will bring a host of exciting changes, including a reworked Career mode, a loyalty program, a newly designed handling model, and more. The game will also feature virtual reality and ray tracing, but they can only be enabled if you are using a powerful GPU.
If you are looking forward to playing F1 24, here is a list of the best GPUs that will enhance your experience.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
F1 24 system requirements
F1 24 will be a graphically intensive game. It will require quite a bit of system resources, especially if you enable higher graphical settings. Here's the full list of the system requirements for the game. The VR and RT requirements are also included.
As you can see, the minimum system requirements are fairly low, and if you have bought a GPU in the last seven years, you will be able to play this game. However, if you want to play this game in VR or ray tracing, the system requirements are quite high, and you'll need a beefier CPU and GPU.
Also, the minimum requirement presumably provides around 30 FPS in the game. To play at 60 FPS or a higher resolution, you'll need a better GPU anyway. The GPUs on the given list vary in terms of performance and will accommodate different resolution targets and game modes.
List of best GPUs to play F1 24
1) AMD RX 7900 GRE
Price: $524.99
The AMD RX 7900 GRE has been released globally. It is one of the best value-for-money GPUs under $550. The Nvidia RTX 4070 used to dominate the $600 market, but the AMD RX 7900 GRE is more powerful than both the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super. If you want the best performance at the best resolution, this is the GPU you need to buy.
It also has 16 GB VRAM capacity, the highest on this list. The AMD RX 7900 GRE can easily run F1 24 at 1440p and supports both VR and ray tracing. However, do note that its ray tracing performance is not the strongest.
Pros
- It will allow you to turn on ray-tracing effects in the game but requires FSR to deliver the best performance.
- It has 16GB VRAM, which will be better in the long run.
- Excellent price tag.
Cons
- Its power consumption is a bit higher considering the competition.
2) RTX 4070
Price: $999.99
The RTX 4070 is a fantastic GPU that allows you to play F1 24 at 4K resolution, VR, and RT. It has the best ray-tracing performance and allows you to enable multiple ray-tracing effects in the game, such as Ray-traced Reflections, Shadows, and Global Illuminations.
However, you may need to enable DLSS to get the best performance when playing with all ray-tracing effects turned on. You can also play other games at 1440p with higher graphical settings. It has 12GB of VRAM, so it should perform very well in the long run.
Pros
- It provides good performance even with ray tracing turned on.
- Expect a smooth experience when playing in VR.
- You can play F1 24 at 4K resolution.
Cons
- It is quite expensive.
3) RTX 4060 Ti
Price: $374.99
The RTX 4060 Ti is a great GPU for its price tag. It has decent performance in both rasterization and ray tracing. It can run the F1 24 in 1440p resolution with higher graphical settings while delivering a solid framerate. Even if you play the game with ray tracing turned on, you will still get over 60 FPS, but DLSS must be enabled.
It can also play other games at 1440p, but graphically intensive games may require DLSS and frame generation. The GPU is extremely efficient and consumes only around 160W, so it will also be lighter on your electric bills.
Pros
- It can easily play F1 24 at 1440p.
- It has a decent ray tracing performance.
- It can play most games at 1440p.
Cons
- The 8GB VRAM is lower in this price bracket.
4) AMD RX 7600
Price: $259.99
The AMD RX 7600 is AMD's best budget GPU in this price bracket. It can comfortably deliver over 60 FPS at 1080p high graphical settings in most games. The graphics card provides incredible performance at just $260, which makes it a great deal.
It can even deliver some ray-tracing performance, but you can only enable one or two ray-traced effects before performance dips too much. You can also play other games at 1080p high settings easily with this GPU. Try out F1 24 wearing a VR headset with high graphical setting and enjoy!
Pros
- It has a great rasterized performance in almost every modern game.
- It can play F1 2024 at 1080p with high graphical settings.
- It supports FSR and FSR frame generation.
Cons
- The ray tracing is below average for most games, and the performance dips significantly when multiple ray-traced effects are enabled.
5) Intel ARC A750
Price: $199.99
The Intel ARC A750 is the cheapest GPU on this list and available for under $200. It has the same price tag as the AMD RX 6600, but the ARC A750 has better performance. It can support F1 24 in VR, and its ray tracing performance is stronger than any other GPU in its price bracket.
This GPU supports XESS AI-based upscaling, which can boost performance in supported games. It can run many games at 1440p, but some games can only be played at 1080p.
Pros
- It offers great performance at both 1080p and 1440p.
- Excellent ray tracing performance for the price point.
- It is faster than all the other cards in the same price bracket.
Cons
- The power consumption of the GPU is a lot higher.
These are the best GPUs to buy if you want to play F1 24 on a monitor or a VR headset. The GPUs in the list vary by performance and price, so choose one that best suits your requirements.