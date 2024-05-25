5 best GPUs for F1 24

F1 24 is the upcoming entry in EA Sports' iconic F1 game series. It will bring a host of exciting changes, including a reworked Career mode, a loyalty program, a newly designed handling model, and more. The game will also feature virtual reality and ray tracing, but they can only be enabled if you are using a powerful GPU.

If you are looking forward to playing F1 24, here is a list of the best GPUs that will enhance your experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

F1 24 system requirements

F1 24 will be a graphically intensive game. It will require quite a bit of system resources, especially if you enable higher graphical settings. Here's the full list of the system requirements for the game. The VR and RT requirements are also included.

F1 24 Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements CPU Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Core i5-9600K || Ryzen 5 2600X

CPU for VR & RT Core i5-9600K || Ryzen 5 2600X Core i5-9600K || Ryzen 5 2600X RAM

8 GB 16 GB GPU

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) || AMD RX 480 (8GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 || AMD RX 6600 XT || Intel ARC A580 GPU for VR

Nvidia GTX 1660Ti || AMD RX 590 || Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA RTX 2070 || AMD RX 6700 XT || Intel ARC A580 GPU for Ray-tracing Nvidia RTX 2060 || AMD RX 6700 XT || Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA RTX 3070 || AMD RX 6800 XT || Intel ARC A580 DirectX Version DirectX 12 only DirectX 12 only OS Windows 10 Version 21H1 and above (64-bit only)

Windows 10 Version 21H1 and above (64-bit only)

Storage 100 GB free space 100 GB free space

As you can see, the minimum system requirements are fairly low, and if you have bought a GPU in the last seven years, you will be able to play this game. However, if you want to play this game in VR or ray tracing, the system requirements are quite high, and you'll need a beefier CPU and GPU.

Also, the minimum requirement presumably provides around 30 FPS in the game. To play at 60 FPS or a higher resolution, you'll need a better GPU anyway. The GPUs on the given list vary in terms of performance and will accommodate different resolution targets and game modes.

List of best GPUs to play F1 24

1) AMD RX 7900 GRE

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image via Sapphire)

Price: $524.99

The AMD RX 7900 GRE has been released globally. It is one of the best value-for-money GPUs under $550. The Nvidia RTX 4070 used to dominate the $600 market, but the AMD RX 7900 GRE is more powerful than both the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super. If you want the best performance at the best resolution, this is the GPU you need to buy.

Specifications Details Shader cores 5120 RT cores 80 TMUs 320 ROPs 160 Base clock 1287 MHz Boost clock 2245 MHz VRAM size 16 GB VRAM bus width 256-bit VRAM bandwidth 576 GB/s Manufacturing nodes 5nm, 6m Thermal design power (TDP) 260W

It also has 16 GB VRAM capacity, the highest on this list. The AMD RX 7900 GRE can easily run F1 24 at 1440p and supports both VR and ray tracing. However, do note that its ray tracing performance is not the strongest.

Pros

It will allow you to turn on ray-tracing effects in the game but requires FSR to deliver the best performance.

It has 16GB VRAM, which will be better in the long run.

Excellent price tag.

Cons

Its power consumption is a bit higher considering the competition.

2) RTX 4070

MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Super (Image via MSI)

Price: $999.99

The RTX 4070 is a fantastic GPU that allows you to play F1 24 at 4K resolution, VR, and RT. It has the best ray-tracing performance and allows you to enable multiple ray-tracing effects in the game, such as Ray-traced Reflections, Shadows, and Global Illuminations.

Specifications

Details Shader cores 5888 RT cores 46 TMUs 184 ROPs 46 Base clock 1920 MHz Boost clock 2475 MHz VRAM size 12 GB VRAM bus width 192-bit VRAM bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Manufacturing node 5nm Thermal design power (TDP) 200W

However, you may need to enable DLSS to get the best performance when playing with all ray-tracing effects turned on. You can also play other games at 1440p with higher graphical settings. It has 12GB of VRAM, so it should perform very well in the long run.

Pros

It provides good performance even with ray tracing turned on.

Expect a smooth experience when playing in VR.

You can play F1 24 at 4K resolution.

Cons

It is quite expensive.

3) RTX 4060 Ti

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Image via PNY)

Price: $374.99

The RTX 4060 Ti is a great GPU for its price tag. It has decent performance in both rasterization and ray tracing. It can run the F1 24 in 1440p resolution with higher graphical settings while delivering a solid framerate. Even if you play the game with ray tracing turned on, you will still get over 60 FPS, but DLSS must be enabled.

Specifications Details Shader cores 4352 RT cores 34 TMUs 136 ROPs 48 Base clock 2310 MHz Boost clock 2535 MHz VRAM size 8 GB VRAM bus width 128-bit VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s Manufacturing node 5nm Thermal design power (TDP) 160W

It can also play other games at 1440p, but graphically intensive games may require DLSS and frame generation. The GPU is extremely efficient and consumes only around 160W, so it will also be lighter on your electric bills.

Pros

It can easily play F1 24 at 1440p.

It has a decent ray tracing performance.

It can play most games at 1440p.

Cons

The 8GB VRAM is lower in this price bracket.

4) AMD RX 7600

XFX Swift 210 Radeon RX 7600 (Image via XFX)

Price: $259.99

The AMD RX 7600 is AMD's best budget GPU in this price bracket. It can comfortably deliver over 60 FPS at 1080p high graphical settings in most games. The graphics card provides incredible performance at just $260, which makes it a great deal.

Specifications Details Shader cores 2048 RT cores 32 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Base clock 1720 MHz Boost clock 2655 MHz VRAM size 8 GB VRAM bus width 128-bit VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s Manufacturing node 6nm Thermal design power (TDP) 165W

It can even deliver some ray-tracing performance, but you can only enable one or two ray-traced effects before performance dips too much. You can also play other games at 1080p high settings easily with this GPU. Try out F1 24 wearing a VR headset with high graphical setting and enjoy!

Pros

It has a great rasterized performance in almost every modern game.

It can play F1 2024 at 1080p with high graphical settings.

It supports FSR and FSR frame generation.

Cons

The ray tracing is below average for most games, and the performance dips significantly when multiple ray-traced effects are enabled.

5) Intel ARC A750

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 (Image via Acer)

Price: $199.99

The Intel ARC A750 is the cheapest GPU on this list and available for under $200. It has the same price tag as the AMD RX 6600, but the ARC A750 has better performance. It can support F1 24 in VR, and its ray tracing performance is stronger than any other GPU in its price bracket.

Specifications Details Shader cores 3584 RT cores 28 TMUs 224 ROPs 112 Base clock 2050 MHz Boost clock 2400 MHz VRAM size 8 GB VRAM bus width 256-bit VRAM bandwidth 512 GB/s Manufacturing node 6nm Thermal design power (TDP) 225W

This GPU supports XESS AI-based upscaling, which can boost performance in supported games. It can run many games at 1440p, but some games can only be played at 1080p.

Pros

It offers great performance at both 1080p and 1440p.

Excellent ray tracing performance for the price point.

It is faster than all the other cards in the same price bracket.

Cons

The power consumption of the GPU is a lot higher.

These are the best GPUs to buy if you want to play F1 24 on a monitor or a VR headset. The GPUs in the list vary by performance and price, so choose one that best suits your requirements.