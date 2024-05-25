5 best GPUs for F1 24

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified May 25, 2024 16:12 GMT
Picture of F1 24 with the Lusail International Circuit
F1 24 with the Lusail International Circuit (Image via EA Sports)

F1 24 is the upcoming entry in EA Sports' iconic F1 game series. It will bring a host of exciting changes, including a reworked Career mode, a loyalty program, a newly designed handling model, and more. The game will also feature virtual reality and ray tracing, but they can only be enabled if you are using a powerful GPU.

If you are looking forward to playing F1 24, here is a list of the best GPUs that will enhance your experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

F1 24 system requirements

F1 24 will be a graphically intensive game. It will require quite a bit of system resources, especially if you enable higher graphical settings. Here's the full list of the system requirements for the game. The VR and RT requirements are also included.

F1 24Minimum RequirementsRecommended Requirements
CPUIntel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300
Core i5-9600K || Ryzen 5 2600X
CPU for VR & RTCore i5-9600K || Ryzen 5 2600XCore i5-9600K || Ryzen 5 2600X
RAM
8 GB16 GB
GPU
NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) || AMD RX 480 (8GB)NVIDIA RTX 2070 || AMD RX 6600 XT || Intel ARC A580
GPU for VR
Nvidia GTX 1660Ti || AMD RX 590 || Intel Arc A380NVIDIA RTX 2070 || AMD RX 6700 XT || Intel ARC A580
GPU for Ray-tracingNvidia RTX 2060 || AMD RX 6700 XT || Intel Arc A380NVIDIA RTX 3070 || AMD RX 6800 XT || Intel ARC A580
DirectX VersionDirectX 12 onlyDirectX 12 only
OSWindows 10 Version 21H1 and above (64-bit only)
Windows 10 Version 21H1 and above (64-bit only)
Storage100 GB free space 100 GB free space

As you can see, the minimum system requirements are fairly low, and if you have bought a GPU in the last seven years, you will be able to play this game. However, if you want to play this game in VR or ray tracing, the system requirements are quite high, and you'll need a beefier CPU and GPU.

Also, the minimum requirement presumably provides around 30 FPS in the game. To play at 60 FPS or a higher resolution, you'll need a better GPU anyway. The GPUs on the given list vary in terms of performance and will accommodate different resolution targets and game modes.

List of best GPUs to play F1 24

1) AMD RX 7900 GRE

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image via Sapphire)
Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image via Sapphire)

Price: $524.99

The AMD RX 7900 GRE has been released globally. It is one of the best value-for-money GPUs under $550. The Nvidia RTX 4070 used to dominate the $600 market, but the AMD RX 7900 GRE is more powerful than both the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super. If you want the best performance at the best resolution, this is the GPU you need to buy.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores5120
RT cores80
TMUs320
ROPs160
Base clock1287 MHz
Boost clock2245 MHz
VRAM size16 GB
VRAM bus width256-bit
VRAM bandwidth 576 GB/s
Manufacturing nodes5nm, 6m
Thermal design power (TDP) 260W

It also has 16 GB VRAM capacity, the highest on this list. The AMD RX 7900 GRE can easily run F1 24 at 1440p and supports both VR and ray tracing. However, do note that its ray tracing performance is not the strongest.

Pros

  • It will allow you to turn on ray-tracing effects in the game but requires FSR to deliver the best performance.
  • It has 16GB VRAM, which will be better in the long run.
  • Excellent price tag.

Cons

  • Its power consumption is a bit higher considering the competition.

2) RTX 4070

MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Super (Image via MSI)
MSI Gaming RTX 4080 Super (Image via MSI)

Price: $999.99

The RTX 4070 is a fantastic GPU that allows you to play F1 24 at 4K resolution, VR, and RT. It has the best ray-tracing performance and allows you to enable multiple ray-tracing effects in the game, such as Ray-traced Reflections, Shadows, and Global Illuminations.

Specifications
Details
Shader cores5888
RT cores46
TMUs184
ROPs46
Base clock1920 MHz
Boost clock2475 MHz
VRAM size12 GB
VRAM bus width192-bit
VRAM bandwidth 504.2 GB/s
Manufacturing node 5nm
Thermal design power (TDP) 200W

However, you may need to enable DLSS to get the best performance when playing with all ray-tracing effects turned on. You can also play other games at 1440p with higher graphical settings. It has 12GB of VRAM, so it should perform very well in the long run.

Pros

  • It provides good performance even with ray tracing turned on.
  • Expect a smooth experience when playing in VR.
  • You can play F1 24 at 4K resolution.

Cons

  • It is quite expensive.

3) RTX 4060 Ti

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Image via PNY)
PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (Image via PNY)

Price: $374.99

The RTX 4060 Ti is a great GPU for its price tag. It has decent performance in both rasterization and ray tracing. It can run the F1 24 in 1440p resolution with higher graphical settings while delivering a solid framerate. Even if you play the game with ray tracing turned on, you will still get over 60 FPS, but DLSS must be enabled.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores4352
RT cores34
TMUs136
ROPs48
Base clock2310 MHz
Boost clock2535 MHz
VRAM size8 GB
VRAM bus width128-bit
VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s
Manufacturing node 5nm
Thermal design power (TDP) 160W

It can also play other games at 1440p, but graphically intensive games may require DLSS and frame generation. The GPU is extremely efficient and consumes only around 160W, so it will also be lighter on your electric bills.

Pros

  • It can easily play F1 24 at 1440p.
  • It has a decent ray tracing performance.
  • It can play most games at 1440p.

Cons

  • The 8GB VRAM is lower in this price bracket.

4) AMD RX 7600

XFX Swift 210 Radeon RX 7600 (Image via XFX)
XFX Swift 210 Radeon RX 7600 (Image via XFX)

Price: $259.99

The AMD RX 7600 is AMD's best budget GPU in this price bracket. It can comfortably deliver over 60 FPS at 1080p high graphical settings in most games. The graphics card provides incredible performance at just $260, which makes it a great deal.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores2048
RT cores32
TMUs128
ROPs64
Base clock1720 MHz
Boost clock2655 MHz
VRAM size8 GB
VRAM bus width128-bit
VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s
Manufacturing node 6nm
Thermal design power (TDP) 165W

It can even deliver some ray-tracing performance, but you can only enable one or two ray-traced effects before performance dips too much. You can also play other games at 1080p high settings easily with this GPU. Try out F1 24 wearing a VR headset with high graphical setting and enjoy!

Pros

  • It has a great rasterized performance in almost every modern game.
  • It can play F1 2024 at 1080p with high graphical settings.
  • It supports FSR and FSR frame generation.

Cons

  • The ray tracing is below average for most games, and the performance dips significantly when multiple ray-traced effects are enabled.

5) Intel ARC A750

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 (Image via Acer)
Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 (Image via Acer)

Price: $199.99

The Intel ARC A750 is the cheapest GPU on this list and available for under $200. It has the same price tag as the AMD RX 6600, but the ARC A750 has better performance. It can support F1 24 in VR, and its ray tracing performance is stronger than any other GPU in its price bracket.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores3584
RT cores28
TMUs224
ROPs112
Base clock2050 MHz
Boost clock2400 MHz
VRAM size8 GB
VRAM bus width256-bit
VRAM bandwidth 512 GB/s
Manufacturing node 6nm
Thermal design power (TDP) 225W

This GPU supports XESS AI-based upscaling, which can boost performance in supported games. It can run many games at 1440p, but some games can only be played at 1080p.

Pros

  • It offers great performance at both 1080p and 1440p.
  • Excellent ray tracing performance for the price point.
  • It is faster than all the other cards in the same price bracket.

Cons

  • The power consumption of the GPU is a lot higher.

These are the best GPUs to buy if you want to play F1 24 on a monitor or a VR headset. The GPUs in the list vary by performance and price, so choose one that best suits your requirements.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी