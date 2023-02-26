5 best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Its expansive open world and beautiful visuals have reignited the wizarding world's craze, drawing more fans into the franchise.

There is no denying that the game is graphically intense. Thus, gamers must be armed with the latest and greatest video cards to get a stable performance free of stutters and framerate drops.

A guide to buying the best graphics cards for Hogwarts Legacy

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($149)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via EliteHubs)

The MSI RX 6500 XT is not the most powerful graphics card money can buy. According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, the card is slower than the GTX 1650 Super from the last-gen.

However, armed with temporal upscaling technologies like FSR 2.1 and the latest technologies and optimizations, the card is a solid and cost-effective deal for playing the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

The RX 6500 XT starts from just $149 these days. Thus, gamers on a tight budget can consider opting for this card over other costlier options.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($289)

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3050 (Image via ASUS)

The Geforce RTX 3050 was launched as an entry-level $300 offering in the Ampere lineup. The card is built for 1080p gaming with compromises. The GPU is much faster than its last-gen equivalent, the GTX 1650. It runs most modern AAA titles at 1080p 60 FPS.

GPU Name RTX 3050 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 1,365 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The card currently sells for slightly less than its MSRP. Although it was introduced for $299, the cheapest models fare around $289. The card is not the fastest GPU from Team Green, but it is a solid sub-$300 deal.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($299)

The ASUS ROG Strix RX 6650 XT (Image via ASUS)

AMD has launched a bunch of capable GPUs for solid gaming performance at 1080p. The RX 6650 XT is the company's premium FHD gaming card. It competes directly against the RTX 3060 Ti. Although the Team Red card is slightly slower, it makes up for the difference by costing around $100 cheaper.

GPU Name RX 6650 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

The RX 6650 XT can max out most games at 1080p, including Hogwarts Legacy. It packs decent ray-tracing capabilities. Paired with upscaling technologies like FSR, the card can also play the game at 1440p.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 3060 Ti is a tad bit faster than the 6650 XT. However, specific pros make it a better deal for some gamers. For starters, the card packs superior ray tracing performance. Thus, gamers might get away without relying on any form of upscaling.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

However, the card costs much more than any of the above GPUs. Gamers must spend the premium to get the Nvidia card packs' perks in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) Nvidia RTX 3070 ($479)

The Geforce RTX 3070 FE graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 was launched as Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion in 2020. However, its capabilities in 1080p are unmatched. The card can AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy in the highest settings with ray tracing and no upscaling.

Gamers with the card can easily enjoy the game at a stable 60 FPS or more in resolution.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

The graphics card was launched for a hefty $499 back in the day. However, the card has sold for much more than its MSRP for most of its lifespan. However, multiple models are available for the suggested price today, with some add-in card variants from lesser manufacturers selling lower than the margin.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy is a pretty well-optimized title on PC. Thus, gamers targeting the 1080p resolution need not worry about significant performance hiccups.

Even the most entry-level cards on the market can easily handle the game without stutters or frame drops. If gamers have any of the cards listed above, they are in for a visual treat in the latest title set in the wizarding world.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

