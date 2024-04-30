iPhones are one of the most versatile smartphones. iPhone cameras are well known for their photo and video recording performance, but they are not the only strong points. iPhones excel in every aspect, including display, connectivity, camera, battery, and performance. Speaking of performance, iPhones are one of the top choices for gaming.

In fact, iPhone users can enjoy console-level games like Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage, etc, along with Apple Arcade games and much more. This article lists the five iPhones that will provide the best gaming experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best iPhones for gaming in 2024

For this list, we have only chosen the iPhones that are still sold by Apple and available at Apple stores. iPhone models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max are no longer officially sold, so they are not included in this list. Here are the five best iPhones for gaming.

1) iPhone 15 Pro Max - $1199

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max in Black Titanium (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most powerful iPhone as of yet. It has one of the best camera setups in a smartphone, including a periscopic lens, which is a first for an iPhone. It sports the all-powerful Apple A17 chipset that supports console-level games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil, etc. The chipset also features ray tracing, so the future gaming capabilities of this smartphone could be even better.

It also boasts 8GB of RAM, so multitasking and playing multiple games won't be an issue. It also has one of the best battery life in iPhone history, all thanks to its huge battery capacity.

Pros

Supports console-level gaming

Best battery life in an iPhone

Ample RAM and storage

Great cameras

Superb display

Cons

The pricing is out of the budget of many users.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz Chipset Apple A17 Pro clocked at 3.78 GHz RAM and Storage 8GB RAM with 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB storage Camera 48 + 12 + 12MP rear cameras with 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 4441mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

2) iPhone 15 Pro - $999

Apple iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15 Pro is just as great as its bigger brother iPhone 15 Pro Max, but without the bigger battery, display, and periscopic camera. It has the same Apple A17 chipset, capable of playing console-level games. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only two devices capable of playing those games as they have the A17 chipset.

It is also quite a bit cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which gives it an edge among consumers who don't want to spend over $1000 on a smartphone.

Pros

Play console-level games

Superior display and brightness

8GB of RAM will satisfy all your needs

Its camera quality is comparable to the best camera smartphones.

Cons

The battery life tends to drain quickly when gaming.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz Chipset Apple A17 Pro clocked at 3.78 GHz RAM and Storage 8GB RAM with 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB storage Camera 48 + 12 + 12MP rear cameras with 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 3274mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

3) iPhone 15 Plus - $899

Apple iPhone 15 Plus in Pink (Image via Apple)

If you want the biggest screen and the best battery for gaming but at a lower cost, then the iPhone 15 Plus is your new buddy. Thanks to its larger battery size, it can provide a battery life similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max or even more with lighter usage. For gaming, the iPhone 15 Plus has the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, also found in the previous flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That said, it doesn't support console games as it doesn't have the A17 chipset. But you will find a boatload of Apple Arcade games, among various other titles.

Pros

A great performance in gaming

Apple Arcade games

Play Genshin Impact at near 60 FPS constant

Superior battery life that puts other smartphones to shame

Cons

No console gaming support

The display supports 60 Hz only

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Chipset Apple A16 Bionic clocked at 3.46 GHz RAM and Storage 6GB RAM with 128GB/ 256 GB/512 GB storage Camera 48 + 12 rear cameras with 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 4383mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

4) iPhone 15 - $799

Apple iPhone 15 in Green (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15 is one of the cheapest iPhones for gaming. It has the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, so you are not sacrificing much performance going with the cheaper iPhone. It can play your favorite games, such as Genshin Impact, Black Desert Mobile, COD, and more at their highest graphical settings and framerates.

Apple A16 Bionic is still one of the most powerful chipsets for gaming. Its battery life is decent but not the best.

Pros

Apple A16 chipset, so great performance all around.

Large and bright display

6GB of RAM

Good cameras

USB-C connectivity

Cons

No console gaming support

Not the best battery life

No high refresh rate display

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Chipset Apple A16 Bionic clocked at 3.46 GHz RAM and Storage 6GB RAM with 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB storage Camera 48 + 12MP rear cameras with 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 3349mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

5) iPhone 14 Plus - $799

Apple iPhone 14 Plus in Blue (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 14 Plus is a bit older at this point, but still one of the best iPhones for gaming. It has the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is closer to the Apple A16 Bionic in terms of real-life performance. It's also a very stable chipset, so it has excellent thermal performance and doesn't heat a lot.

Also, since it's a Plus variant of the iPhone, it has a good battery inside, which is right up there with the iPhone 15 Plus.

Pros

You get the same great display as other iPhones.

Excellent gaming and thermal performance.

More than decent cameras

Excellent battery life

Cons

No support console games

60 Hz only

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Chipset Apple A15 Bionic clocked at 3.23 GHz RAM and Storage 6GB RAM with 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB storage Camera 12 + 12MP rear cameras with 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 4323mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

These are the five best iPhones for gaming. Some support console-level, while others have better battery life. Choose the one that best suits your needs.