iPhones are one of the most versatile smartphones. iPhone cameras are well known for their photo and video recording performance, but they are not the only strong points. iPhones excel in every aspect, including display, connectivity, camera, battery, and performance. Speaking of performance, iPhones are one of the top choices for gaming.
In fact, iPhone users can enjoy console-level games like Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage, etc, along with Apple Arcade games and much more. This article lists the five iPhones that will provide the best gaming experience.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
5 best iPhones for gaming in 2024
For this list, we have only chosen the iPhones that are still sold by Apple and available at Apple stores. iPhone models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max are no longer officially sold, so they are not included in this list. Here are the five best iPhones for gaming.
1) iPhone 15 Pro Max - $1199
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most powerful iPhone as of yet. It has one of the best camera setups in a smartphone, including a periscopic lens, which is a first for an iPhone. It sports the all-powerful Apple A17 chipset that supports console-level games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil, etc. The chipset also features ray tracing, so the future gaming capabilities of this smartphone could be even better.
It also boasts 8GB of RAM, so multitasking and playing multiple games won't be an issue. It also has one of the best battery life in iPhone history, all thanks to its huge battery capacity.
Pros
- Supports console-level gaming
- Best battery life in an iPhone
- Ample RAM and storage
- Great cameras
- Superb display
Cons
- The pricing is out of the budget of many users.
Quick specs:
2) iPhone 15 Pro - $999
The iPhone 15 Pro is just as great as its bigger brother iPhone 15 Pro Max, but without the bigger battery, display, and periscopic camera. It has the same Apple A17 chipset, capable of playing console-level games. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only two devices capable of playing those games as they have the A17 chipset.
It is also quite a bit cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which gives it an edge among consumers who don't want to spend over $1000 on a smartphone.
Pros
- Play console-level games
- Superior display and brightness
- 8GB of RAM will satisfy all your needs
- Its camera quality is comparable to the best camera smartphones.
Cons
- The battery life tends to drain quickly when gaming.
Quick specs:
3) iPhone 15 Plus - $899
If you want the biggest screen and the best battery for gaming but at a lower cost, then the iPhone 15 Plus is your new buddy. Thanks to its larger battery size, it can provide a battery life similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max or even more with lighter usage. For gaming, the iPhone 15 Plus has the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, also found in the previous flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
That said, it doesn't support console games as it doesn't have the A17 chipset. But you will find a boatload of Apple Arcade games, among various other titles.
Pros
- A great performance in gaming
- Apple Arcade games
- Play Genshin Impact at near 60 FPS constant
- Superior battery life that puts other smartphones to shame
Cons
- No console gaming support
- The display supports 60 Hz only
Quick specs:
4) iPhone 15 - $799
The iPhone 15 is one of the cheapest iPhones for gaming. It has the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, so you are not sacrificing much performance going with the cheaper iPhone. It can play your favorite games, such as Genshin Impact, Black Desert Mobile, COD, and more at their highest graphical settings and framerates.
Apple A16 Bionic is still one of the most powerful chipsets for gaming. Its battery life is decent but not the best.
Pros
- Apple A16 chipset, so great performance all around.
- Large and bright display
- 6GB of RAM
- Good cameras
- USB-C connectivity
Cons
- No console gaming support
- Not the best battery life
- No high refresh rate display
Quick specs:
5) iPhone 14 Plus - $799
The iPhone 14 Plus is a bit older at this point, but still one of the best iPhones for gaming. It has the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is closer to the Apple A16 Bionic in terms of real-life performance. It's also a very stable chipset, so it has excellent thermal performance and doesn't heat a lot.
Also, since it's a Plus variant of the iPhone, it has a good battery inside, which is right up there with the iPhone 15 Plus.
Pros
- You get the same great display as other iPhones.
- Excellent gaming and thermal performance.
- More than decent cameras
- Excellent battery life
Cons
- No support console games
- 60 Hz only
Quick specs:
These are the five best iPhones for gaming. Some support console-level, while others have better battery life. Choose the one that best suits your needs.