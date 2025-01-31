5 best laptop coolers to buy in 2025

Gaming laptops can get quite toasty, especially during the summer, which can lead to thermal throttling and reduced performance. To avoid this, players need cooling pads to keep their laptop's CPU and GPU temperature cooler during long gaming sessions. These coolers are designed to push cold air from the bottom and directly feed it to the laptop's internal fans for more effective cooling.

This article lists the currently best laptop coolers capable of improving airflow and keeping the internal temperature in check for a better gaming experience.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

What are the best laptop coolers you can buy in 2025?

1) KLIM Everest laptop cooling pad

Price: $59.97

KLIM Everest Laptop Cooling Pad (Image via Klim)

The KLIM Everest cooling pad is designed to provide dense airflow and prevent laptops from overheating. The cooler has a sealing foam that prevents the cold air from escaping, so every bit of airflow gets pushed into the laptop. This technology makes it a unique cooler on this list.

Trending

Specifications Details Number of fans 2 Fan speed Up to 4300 RPM Fan noise 20 - 55 DB Adjustable fan

Yes RGB options Yes with 7 RGB color modes USB ports 2 Compatibility 14 inches to 17.3 inches

The fans are also located at an angle, which allows them to channel more air and deliver high-pressure airflow to the laptop. This prevents the computer from overheating and thermal throttling.

Pros:

Has high-speed fans delivering superior airflow for more cooling potential.

Equipped with sealing foam to prevent cool from escaping from the sides.

Has two USB ports

Cons:

The fans can be quite noisy.

2) KLIM Wind laptop cooling pad

Price: $29.97

KLIM Wind Laptop Cooling Pad (Image via Klim)

If you found the KLIM Everest cooling pad a bit expensive for your taste, the KLIM Wind laptop cooler can be a great alternative. This cooling pad doesn't have the fancy RGB effects and lightbar like the earlier one. It has only red LEDs on the fans, which doesn't look anything out of the ordinary.

Specifications Details Number of fans

4 Fan speed

Up to 1200 RPM

Fan noise

Up to 26 DB

Adjustable fan

Yes

RGB options

Yes

USB ports

1 Compatibility 11 inches to 17 inches

The key selling point of this cooler is the airflow from the four fans, which is more than enough to keep your laptop cool for long gaming sessions. It has multiple adjustable fan speeds you can cycle through, and supports most laptops between sizes 11 and 17.3 inches.

Pros:

Delivers a cool and quiet operation.

Has an extra USB port for connecting peripherals.

Equipped with four effective cooling fans.

Cons:

The fan speeds are on the lower side.

3) KLIM V14 gaming laptop cooling pad

Price: $29.97

KLIM V14 Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad (Image via Klim)

This laptop cooler features a total of 14 small fans that are located all over this pad's base plate. This fan design makes it among the best cooling pads for laptops. The KLIM V14's airflow is optimized and will provide sufficient cooling.

Specifications Details Number of fans 14 Fan speed Up to 1800 RPM Fan noise 20 - 40 DB Adjustable fan

Yes RGB options Yes with 10 RGB color modes USB ports 2 Compatibility 11 inches to 17.3 inches

Even though it has 14 fans, the sound remains under 40 decibels, so you won't be disturbed when gaming. It also has a phone holder, which will allow you to keep your phone beside your laptop when gaming.

Pros:

Equipped with a total of 14 fans.

Has two USB ports for peripherals.

Has a phone holder.

Cons:

The fan noise is noticeable at full speed.

4) KeiBn RGB laptop cooler

Price: $31.98

KeiBn RGB Laptop Cooling Pad (Image via KeiBn)

The KeiBn RGB laptop cooler looks quite impressive, thanks to its range of RGB effects and the lightbar surrounding the cooling pad. It has six fans in total, with a combination of big and small units designed to keep your laptop cool.

Specifications Details Number of fans 6 Fan speed Up to 2800 RPM Fan noise Under 40 DB Adjustable fan

Yes RGB options Yes with 10 RGB color modes USB ports No extra USB port Compatibility 10 inches to 17 inches

The KeiBn RGB cooler also has a phone holder, which will keep your laptop desk more optimized. The fans are quiet and won't be a distraction during long gaming sessions.

Pros:

Equipped with six fans in total.

There are multiple RGB effects in the fans, and a light bar at the edges.

Has a phone holder.

Cons:

Lacks any extra USB port.

5) Kootek laptop cooler

Price: $21.99

Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad (Image via Kootek)

This is among the best cooling pads under $25. If you want a cheaper alternative without sacrificing performance, then the Kootek laptop cooler is the one to go for. This cooling pad has a total of five fans, with a large fan in the middle and four fans on the four sides. All the fans have blue LEDs that collectively give off a great vibe but can't be turned off.

Specifications Details Number of fans 5 Fan speed Up to 2000 RPM Fan noise Under 35 DB Adjustable fan Yes RGB options Yes but not adjustable USB ports 2 Compatibility 12 inches to 17 inches

The height of the stand is adjustable according to your taste and preference. Also, there's a steel mesh on top of the cooler fans, which not only prevents dust from going into the laptop but also soaks up some of the heat from its rear side.

Pros:

Equipped with a total of five fans.

The fans are quiet and cool.

Its great pricing makes it easily accessible for budget-conscious users.

Cons:

LEDs can't be turned off.

This concludes the list of the five best cooling pads you can buy for your laptop in 2025. Each option has a different number of fans, depending on your needs. So, buy one that best suits your gaming laptop.

Also read: LG OLED monitor drops to lowest price on Best Buy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback