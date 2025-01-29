LG OLED monitor drops to lowest price on Best Buy

Unlike OLED TVs, good OLED monitors can be difficult to find at a reasonable price. That's because only a handful of companies are actually making them, and you need one with a high refresh rate for an optimal gaming experience. Fortunately, the 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor recently saw a $500 price drop on Best Buy.

As such, in this article, we will analyze this LG monitor and see if it's worth its currently discounted price tag.

Note: The price mentioned is subject to change.

The LG OLED monitor can be yours for under $800

The 34-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor was originally launched at $1,299.99, but after a recent discount, the price came down to only $799.99 on Best Buy. This makes it more affordable than ever before.

Here's what you need to know about this monitor:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 34 inches Resolution 3440 * 1440 Refresh rate 240 Hz Panel type

OLED Display type Curved Aspect ratio 21:9

The picture quality of this LG monitor

The LG UltraGear OLED monitor's image quality (Image via LG)

The 34-inch LG UltraGear is one of the very few quality OLED monitors available for under $800, and it delivers a supreme picture quality for this price. The 34-inch screen size can perfectly suit most users' gaming needs. It is neither too large nor too small. At this screen size, you really will be able to spot more visual details in any content you're running.

As this is an OLED panel, you will get inky blacks with an infinite contrast ratio for superb visual quality. Being able to reach 98.5% of DCI-P3 color space, it can also be perfect for production workloads and photo editing. Moreover, the panel can deliver true HDR thanks to its DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

The 34-inch LG UltraGear can also get quite bright, so watching movies during the day won't be a problem, and you will face no reflection issues either. The panel features a WQHD resolution, resulting in crisp and sharp images.

The monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough for most e-sports players. Furthermore, the 0.03ms response time of this OLED is perfect for e-sports titles like Counter-Strike 2, COD Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and more, and you may achieve a higher kill ratio than ever before.

The best features of the LG monitor

Here are some of the best features of this 34-inch LG UltraGear:

Perfect 34-inch screen size

WQHD resolution

OLED panel

Deep black levels and infinite contrast ratio

Curved screen

Supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC

Anti-reflective coating

Two-year OLED Warranty

Should you consider buying the LG OLED monitor?

The LG UltraGear OLED monitor's motion clarity (Image via LG)

The picture quality that this 34-inch LG UltraGear delivers will be a significant upgrade from any traditional IPS monitor you may have at home. The device's display size, HDR, resolution, brightness, and other specs feel perfect while in use.

It can be a great upgrade for your gaming setup, and the $799.99 price tag is just the icing on the cake. At such a price, given everything this LG UltraGear monitor offers, you should definitely consider buying it.

