5 best lightweight mouses in 2023

If you're a gamer or someone who spends a lot of time on the computer, a lightweight mouse can make a big difference in your comfort and performance. Fortunately, there are many high-quality lightweight mice available in 2023. Choosing the right one is an important decision for any computer user, especially for those who spend long hours working or gaming.

In recent years, lightweight mice have become increasingly popular among gamers and professionals alike. These are designed to be comfortable, precise, and easy to maneuver, making them an excellent choice for anyone seeking an enhanced user experience.

ENDGAME GEAR XM1r and 4 other best lightweight mouses in 2023

1) Glorious Model O ($49.00 approx.)

Glorious Model O is a popular gaming mouse that is known for its lightweight design and high-performance features. It is one of the lightest on the market, weighing only 67-68 grams. It has an ambidextrous shape that is comfortable for a wide range of hand sizes and grip styles.

This mouse features a high-precision Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor with a maximum DPI of 12,000, making it ideal for gamers who need quick and precise movement. It also has six programmable buttons and customizable RGB lighting that can be customized using Glorious software.

Mouse Name Glorious Model O Connection Wired Weight 67-68 grams DPI 12,000 Polling Rate 1000Hz Programmable Yes RGB Lighting Yes Sensor Type Optical Number of Keys 6

2) ENDGAME GEAR XM1r ($59.19)

The ENDGAME GEAR XM1r offers high precision and speed for gamers. It is an updated version of the popular XM1 gaming mouse, featuring improvements in the sensor and button switches. The XM1r is a wired mouse that uses the PixArt PMW3389 sensor, which has a maximum DPI of 19,000 and a polling rate of 1000Hz. This allows for incredibly precise and accurate tracking during fast-paced gaming. It also features improved mechanical switches, which have a lifespan of up to 60 million clicks.

It weighs only 70 grams, making it one of the most lightweight mice on the market, and it is particularly appealing to gamers who prioritize a lighter weight for faster movements and reduced fatigue during extended gaming sessions.

Mouse Name ENDGAME GEAR XM1r Connection Wired Weight 70 grams DPI 19,000 Polling Rate 1000Hz Programmable Yes RGB Lighting No Sensor Type Optical Number of Keys 6

3) Logitech G303 Shroud Edition (‎$99.99-119.99 approx.)

The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition is a limited-edition lightweight mouse that was designed in collaboration with the popular Twitch streamer, Shroud. It is a high-performance gaming mouse that is loved by many, particularly those who play first-person shooters.

This is a relatively lightweight mouse, weighing only 75 grams. This makes it a great option for gamers who value speed and precision in their gaming setup.

The G303 Shroud Edition has five programmable buttons that can be customized with Logitech gaming software. It also features RGB lighting, which can be customized to match your setup. The mouse has a maximum DPI of 25,600, and a polling rate of 1000Hz, and comes with an onboard memory for storing your settings.

Mouse Name Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Connection Wireless Weight 75 grams DPI 25,600 Polling Rate 1000Hz Programmable Yes RGB Lighting No Sensor Type Optical Number of Keys 5

4) SteelSeries Rival 3 ($20.99)

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs only 77 grams, making it easy to maneuver and ideal for gamers who prefer a lightweight mouse. This also makes it effortless to move and lift, enabling you to make quick, precise movements and reactions in-game. This can be especially important in fast-paced games where split-second decisions can mean the difference between winning and losing.

In addition to the lightweight mouse design, the Rival 3 features a high-precision TrueMove Core optical sensor, with a maximum DPI of 8,500 and a polling rate of 1000Hz. This ensures that your movements are tracked accurately and smoothly, allowing for precise targeting and movement in-game.

Mouse Name SteelSeries Rival 3 Connection Wired Weight 77 grams DPI 8,500 Polling Rate 1000Hz Programmable Yes RGB Lighting Yes Sensor Type Optical Number of Keys 6

5) Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro ($34.99)

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro is an excellent choice for a lightweight mouse. It features a high-precision 12,000 DPI sensor that provides accurate tracking, and its six programmable buttons allow for the customization of macros and keybindings. It also features Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology, which provides a low-latency wireless connection with a battery life of up to 60 hours.

Weighing in at only 85 grams, this is perfect for gamers who prefer a lightweight mouse that is easy to move and control. Combined with its comfortable shape and grippy side panels, it makes the Harpoon RGB Pro an ideal choice for long gaming sessions.

Mouse Name Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro Connection Wireless or wired Weight 85 grams DPI 12,000 Polling Rate 1000Hz Programmable Yes RGB Lighting Yes Sensor Type Optical Number of Keys 6

Each of the five lightweight mice discussed in this article has its own strengths and features, so it's important to consider your needs and preferences before making a purchase. Ultimately, the best mouse for you will be the one that fits your hand comfortably, offers the features you need, and helps you achieve your goals with ease.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

