5 best mirrorless cameras under $1,000 (In early 2024)

Mirrorless cameras have gained popularity among photographers and videographers due to their compact size and lightweight design, making them extremely portable. Compared to a DSLR, such models do not use a mirror, making the image captured by the photographer identical to what they see through the viewfinder. The lack of a mirror serves as an advantage, allowing them to take burst shots much faster. With a wide range of options available, consumers can find one for every budget.

This article will discuss the five best mirrorless cameras available under a budget of $1000. These cameras will be listed based on their image and video capabilities, their features, and ease of use.

Note: This article is based on the writer's views.

A list of the 5 best mirrorless cameras under $1,000

1) Canon EOS R10

Price: $879.99 (body only)

Features Canon EOS R10 Sensor Size APS-C Sensor Type CMOS Image Resolution 24.2 MP Video Capabilities 4K 30fps, 4K 60fps, 1080p 120fps ISO Range 100–32,000 Viewfinder OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) Weight 381g (13.48 oz) Body Only Display TFT LCD Battery LP-E17 Run Time With LCD: 430 shots (Approx.) With Viewfinder: 260 shots (Approx.) (note: run time specifications claimed by canon)

The R10 has a user-friendly interface, a high-resolution 24MP sensor, and has impressive video capabilities (4K 60p). One of it's drawbacks would be the APS-C sensor, as it might not be ideal for low-light photography. Being a relatively new model, the lens ecosystem is less established compared to some rivals.

Before buying, do check out the bundles available on Canon's official website. You are in for a treat if you are a content creator as Canon offers a dedicated bundle made for such professionals. It includes a 18-45mm lens, battery cover, stereo microphone, and much more.

2) Fujifilm X-S10

Price: $899 (body only)

Features Fujifilm X-S10 Sensor Size APS-C Sensor Type X-Trans CMOS Image Resolution 26.1 MP Video Capabilities 4K 30fps, 1080p 240fps ISO Range ISO 160-12800 Extended ISO: 80-51200 Viewfinder OLED Color Viewfinder Weight 415g (body only) Display LCD Battery NP-W126S Li-ion Run Time Approx. 325 frames (Normal Mode) 4K: 40min (Approx.) Full HD: 40min (Approx.)

The Fujifilm X-S10 occupies a sweet spot in the APS-C mirrorless segment, balancing versatility with value. Its 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS sensor delivers exceptional image quality and low-light performance. Photographers benefit from fast autofocus, while the videographers rejoice in 4K 30fps recording with oversampling.

Still, the X-S10 does have a few drawbacks. It lacks weather sealing, which might deter outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, its autofocus, while capable, might not satisfy professionals or those needing superior subject tracking.

The X-S10 is also compatible with an array of accessories that you can use to further customize your camera gear. You may explore different camera mounts, flash mounts, and also tripod grips on the official Fujifilm website.

3) Sony A7 II

Price: $899.99 (body only)

Features Sony A7 II Sensor Size 35 mm Full-frame Sensor Type Exmor CMOS Image Resolution 24.3 MP Video Capabilities 1080p- 24fps, 30fps, 60fps ISO Range ISO 50-25000 Viewfinder EVF Weight 556g (body only) Display LCD Battery NP-FW50 Li-ion Run Time 350 shots (CIPA Rating)

The Sony A7 II is often praised for it's image qualities, despite being one of the older generation cameras. It still manages to catch up with modern tech, being one of the first cameras to feature a five-axis image stabilization. It is surprisingly small for a full-frame camera, and is ideal for travel and everyday use.

One of it's main drawbacks would be the lack of 4K image quality.

4) Fujifilm X-T30 II

Price: $899 (body only)

Features Fujifilm X-T30 II Sensor Size APS-C Sensor Type X-Trans CMOS Image Resolution 26.1 MP Video Capabilities 4K 30fps, 1080p 120fps ISO Range 160-12800 Extended ISO: 80-51200 Viewfinder OLED Color Viewfinder Weight 329g (body only) Display Touch Screen LCD Battery NP-W126S Li-ion Run Time Approx. 390 frames (Normal Mode) 4K: 45 mins (Approx.) Full HD: 45 mins (Approx.)

The Fujifilm X-T30 II is popular within the APS-C mirrorless segment due to its speedy autofocus and intuitive controls. The 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS sensor delivers exceptional image quality and low-light performance. It's classic dials and physical buttons give it a retro look, appealing to those who like the vintage aesthetic.

However, it is on the bulkier side, making it hard to carry around. Also, it missed out on the 4K 60fps, which would have been a great addition to its impressive spec sheet.

5) Nikon Z50

Price: $759.95 (body only)

Features Nikon Z50 Sensor Size APS-C Sensor Type CMOS Image Resolution 20.9 MP Video Capabilities 4K 30fps, 1080p 120fps ISO Range ISO 100-51200 Viewfinder EVF Weight 395g (body only) Display TFT LCD Battery EN-EL25 li-ion Run Time 300 shots (CIPA rating) Video: 75 min.(Approx.)

The Nikon Z50 is an APS-C mirrorless camera with a blend of affordability and features. The 20.9MP CMOS sensor delivers sharp images and decent low-light performance. Additionally, the flip-out touchscreen and its light weight body make it ideal for travel and vlogging.

However, video capabilities max out at 4K 30fps, lacking the higher frame rates preferred by some creators. It's battery life is relatively limited, and it lacks in-body image stabilization, which may impact its performance in certain shooting conditions.

Noteworthy mentions

1) Sony ZV-E10

The Sony ZV-E10 is a great camera for travel and vlogging due its compact and lightweight build. However, it has limited video capabilities as it maxes out at 1080p 120fps, and has a smaller APS-C sensor impacting low-light performance.

2) Panasonic Lumix G9 II

The Panasonic Lumix G9 II is an ideal wildlife camera due to its rugged weather-sealed build. It offers 20 fps burst shooting, which is ideal for capturing fleeting moments like wildlife in action.

One of its main drawbacks would be its Micro Four Thirds sensor. It limits low-light performance compared to APS-C and full-frame options. Also, it is on the more expensive side because of which it didn't make it on the list. Otherwise, this camera would have been a great option.

Choosing the perfect mirrorless camera under $1,000 is an exciting adventure, but navigating the options can be overwhelming. Remember, the "best" camera ultimately depends on your unique needs and shooting style. Consider factors like your skill level, preferred genres, budget, and lens compatibility before making your final decision.

This article explored five diverse contenders, each excelling in specific areas. Whether you prioritize action-packed bursts, low-light performance, video prowess, or compact portability, there's a camera here waiting to ignite your creativity. So, grab your shortlist, head out to a local camera store, and let the lenses guide you. Remember, the most important factor isn't megapixels or frame rates, but finding a camera that fits your unique shooting style and fuels your passion for photography.