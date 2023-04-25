5 best cameras for YouTubers in 2023

Dedicated cameras offer the latest technology in imaging. With the quality of content published on YouTube rising and the falling price of 4K-capable video devices, they are quickly becoming the choice for every video maker. However, choosing the best imaging device can be daunting. Smartphones are quickly catching up with entry-level dedicated DSLR and mirrorless counterparts.

Thus, the best camera for hobbyist video makers should deliver a much better performance than the regular iPhone.

Considering these factors, we have compiled a list of the best options that are worth their price, from budget to high-end devices.

Dedicated cameras are cheaper today

1) Nikon D5600 ($500)

The Nikon D5600 continues to be among the best options on a budget (Image via Nikon)

The Nikon D5600 has been on the market for some time now. Although not mirrorless, the DSLR camera remains an unrivaled champion on a budget. It might cost more than the ZV-E10 when purchased brand-new. Thus, you should search through the used market for a solid deal.

The D5600 can be purchased for under $400. With Nikon's vast and relatively affordable lens lineup, the D5600 is a solid budget contender for those looking to spend under $500 on their setup.

It is worth noting that the D5600 has a bulkier design than the ZV-E10 and doesn't support 4K video. Thus, spending $800 on a brand-new D5600 is not worth it.

2) Sony ZV-E10 ($700)

The Sony ZV-E10 is a solid option for beginners (Image via Sony)

The Sony ZV-E10 is among the best budget mirrorless cameras on the market. It is built from the ground up for videography. A flip-up screen, a decent built-in microphone, and a simpler button layout make it a great choice for beginners shifting from smartphones.

The ZV-E10 has the same APS-C sensor as the more expensive A6400 and the A6600. Thus, when paired with a lens like the Sigma 16mm DC DN Contemporary f/1.4, YouTubers can get similar image quality without spending over $1,000 on their shooting gear. For an extra $100, it is a solid budget lens to support the ZV-E10.

We recommend the ZV-E10 over the cheaper ZV-1F as it supports interchangeable lenses – a feature YouTubers heavily require.

3) Fujifilm XT-3 ($1,000)

The Fujifilm XT-3 is among the best options for YouTube (Image via Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm XT-3 continues to be a solid all-rounder for YouTubers, with its stellar video quality and support for 4K 60 fps footage at up to 10-bit color depth. With a relatively large lens lineup, the XT-3 is the best option for creating social media content.

The price of the mirrorless camera has spiraled downward and can be picked up for around $1,000. In the used market, it starts from around $600. It is far better than other competitors like the Sony A6600 or the Canon EOS R10.

4) Sony FX-30 ($2,200)

The Sony FX-30 is a solid cinema-grade contender (Image via Sony)

The Sony FX-30 is a reliable, compact mirrorless camera that is stepping up the full-frame segment. The camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 120 FPS and movies at 200 Mbps bitrates while supporting 10-bit color depth. Thus, video creators can expect unparalleled performances.

The FX-30 and the bundled 18-105 mm lens will cost $2,200. It is worth noting that a full-frame Sony E-mount compatible lens costs a pretty penny. Thus, an FX-30-based system will cost quite a lot. We don't recommend this setup for beginners.

5) Sony A7S III ($3,900)

The Sony A7S III is a great choice for videography (Image via Sony)

Across the high-end range, major manufacturers like Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm offer remarkable camera choices. However, the A7S III remains largely popular among YouTube content creators.

It is capable of shooting rich visuals. The A7S III supports 4K videos at up to 10-bit 120 FPS and RAW photos at 16-bit. It also has in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and twin SD card slots for maximum flexibility.

We think the A7S III is a bit of an overkill for most YouTubers. However, it is a great imaging machine. If you have the cash, this is one of the best cameras to consider.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

