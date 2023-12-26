A mirrorless camera is a type of digital camera that has no reflex-type mechanism like the DSLR. Compared to DSLRs, mirrorless cameras are smaller in size and provide superior video quality. They also have more advanced features, improved autofocus capabilities, and future-proof technology. Previously, full-frame mirrorless models were only for the professionals. Now, they serve different types of users.

Full-frame mirrorless cameras include high-end choices geared to the needs of experts, as well as more beginner-friendly versions. In many types and aspects of photography, these beat their smaller sensor competitors hands down.

The following is a brief review of the best five mirrorless full-frame cameras. Please keep in mind that this list is certainly not exhaustive and may not meet all needs since it depends very much on individual preferences.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the 5 best mirrorless cameras in 2024

1) Panasonic Lumix DC-S5

Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 (Image via Panasonic)

The Panasonic Lumix DC-S5, a 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera with the same sensor as the higher price point S1 model, is packed into an attractive and affordable body of its own. Surprisingly, despite its full-frame sensor, the S5 is smaller than Micro Four Thirds model, GH5. In addition, the camera is AI-enabled as well. It has more advanced functionality and an intuitive operation for a better shooting experience.

Already equipped with a body based on the well-received S series backbone, this camera can serve both photographers and videographers alike. It incorporates improvements to Panasonic's DFD autofocus system, introduces new creative photo modes, and features video specifications nearly equal in quality to both the GH5 and the even more expensive S1H.

Key features

24 MP full-frame sensor

Dual SD card slots (UHS-II, UHS-I)

96MP Multi-shot high-resolution mode

460 shots per charge when used with EVF

Pros

24 MP full-frame sensor delivers great resolution

Full-frame 4K video shooting up to 30p and 60p

Excellent subject tracking with Panasonic's DFD system

Smaller, more affordable body compared to its predecessors

Cons

Slow max burst rate

Contrast-based autofocus system

Auto Focus (AF) seems to have a fluttering issue

2) Sony a7 IV

Sony a7 IV (Image via Sony)

The Sony a7 IV marks the fourth generation of Sony's primary full-frame mirrorless camera model. Boasting numerous enhancements since the release of the a7 III in February 2018, notably in autofocus and interface design. Renowned among YouTubers for its video recording capabilities, this camera stands out in the content creation community.

Key features

33MP BSI CMOS full-frame sensor

4K 60p Video in 10-Bit, S-Cinetone

Up to 10 fps Shooting, ISO 100-51200

USB-C port, Bluetooth, HDMI, Headphone jack

Pros

10-bit 4K video capabilities

Vari-angle LCD touchscreen increases user experience

33MP full-frame sensor provides great stills and video quality

Powerful AF system

Cons

Frame rate for lossless compressed shots is 6fps, which may be slow for action specialists

Rear display is not as crisp as some competitors

3) Nikon z8

Nikon z8 (Image via Nikon)

The Nikon Z8 is an eagerly anticipated full-frame mirrorless camera to be launched soon. Although details on the camera are still sparse, it is said to come with a 24.8MP full-frame Expeed CPU - the same sensor and processor as Nikon's Z9 sports camera. That is to say, the Z8 will most likely provide high image quality with good performance. With fast and accurate AF of all kinds (including eye detection) coupled with 4K video recording capabilities, you can be assured that it won't be a slouch.

Key features

45.7 effective megapixel stacked, full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilization

ISO range: 64 to 25,600 (Extended: 32 to 102,400)

Pros

24.8MP full-frame Expeed CPU

4K video capabilities

Fast and accurate autofocus system

Improved focus and operational speed compared to its predecessors

Well-priced for its category

Cons

Image quality may be similar to the less expensive Nikon D850

Relatively low-resolution viewfinder

4) Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (Image via Canon)

With all the festive atmosphere and holiday discounts, the new 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon EOS R6 Mark II, is aimed at not only photography enthusiasts but also videographers. This model's exterior appears like its predecessor's shape. Yet it incorporates some valuable new functions for photo and movie shooting, creating an even more pleasant shooting environment for the user.

Key features

UHD 4K Video Recording

24.2MP CMOS sensor

6K ProRes RAW video

Pros

10-bit video for color grading

Fast boost shooting with pre-burst option

Cons

Low-resolution stills mode

Battery life of only 220-330 shots

5) Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (Image via Olympus)

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a lightweight, mirrorless camera with a 20MP sensor, AI assistance, 5-axis image stabilization, and a flippable-down touchscreen. It boasts a traditional design, chunky controls, and interchangeable lenses. But it doesn't have a mic input or USB-C and maxes out at 4K/30p video. All in all, it's an excellent choice for beginners and enthusiasts seeking a simple, stills-driven camera that takes good photos. Be sure to check out ongoing holiday deals on cameras.

Key features

20 Megapixel Live MOS sensor

121-point contrast-detect AF system

4.5 fps burst shooting w/AF

Upto 360 shots per charge

Pros

Built-in image stabilizer works well for video and low-light shooting

4K video quality with up to 120 fps

Subject detection is excellent

Cons

Limited customization options compared to competitors

Auto focus performance is not suitable for fast-action shooting

Conclusion

Despite buying a full-frame mirrorless camera with a credit card being just a matter of clicking, selecting the right one is a bit more difficult. The first step in choosing the right camera is deciding which camera system is right for you. If you are interested in action photos, get yourself a camera with excellent autofocus and a rapid burst rate. But if you shoot in fine art or landscape, choose a high-resolution camera with great dynamic range.