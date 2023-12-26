A mirrorless camera is a type of digital camera that has no reflex-type mechanism like the DSLR. Compared to DSLRs, mirrorless cameras are smaller in size and provide superior video quality. They also have more advanced features, improved autofocus capabilities, and future-proof technology. Previously, full-frame mirrorless models were only for the professionals. Now, they serve different types of users.
Full-frame mirrorless cameras include high-end choices geared to the needs of experts, as well as more beginner-friendly versions. In many types and aspects of photography, these beat their smaller sensor competitors hands down.
The following is a brief review of the best five mirrorless full-frame cameras. Please keep in mind that this list is certainly not exhaustive and may not meet all needs since it depends very much on individual preferences.
Here are the 5 best mirrorless cameras in 2024
1) Panasonic Lumix DC-S5
The Panasonic Lumix DC-S5, a 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera with the same sensor as the higher price point S1 model, is packed into an attractive and affordable body of its own. Surprisingly, despite its full-frame sensor, the S5 is smaller than Micro Four Thirds model, GH5. In addition, the camera is AI-enabled as well. It has more advanced functionality and an intuitive operation for a better shooting experience.
Already equipped with a body based on the well-received S series backbone, this camera can serve both photographers and videographers alike. It incorporates improvements to Panasonic's DFD autofocus system, introduces new creative photo modes, and features video specifications nearly equal in quality to both the GH5 and the even more expensive S1H.
Key features
- 24 MP full-frame sensor
- Dual SD card slots (UHS-II, UHS-I)
- 96MP Multi-shot high-resolution mode
- 460 shots per charge when used with EVF
Pros
- 24 MP full-frame sensor delivers great resolution
- Full-frame 4K video shooting up to 30p and 60p
- Excellent subject tracking with Panasonic's DFD system
- Smaller, more affordable body compared to its predecessors
Cons
- Slow max burst rate
- Contrast-based autofocus system
- Auto Focus (AF) seems to have a fluttering issue
2) Sony a7 IV
The Sony a7 IV marks the fourth generation of Sony's primary full-frame mirrorless camera model. Boasting numerous enhancements since the release of the a7 III in February 2018, notably in autofocus and interface design. Renowned among YouTubers for its video recording capabilities, this camera stands out in the content creation community.
Key features
- 33MP BSI CMOS full-frame sensor
- 4K 60p Video in 10-Bit, S-Cinetone
- Up to 10 fps Shooting, ISO 100-51200
- USB-C port, Bluetooth, HDMI, Headphone jack
Pros
- 10-bit 4K video capabilities
- Vari-angle LCD touchscreen increases user experience
- 33MP full-frame sensor provides great stills and video quality
- Powerful AF system
Cons
- Frame rate for lossless compressed shots is 6fps, which may be slow for action specialists
- Rear display is not as crisp as some competitors
3) Nikon z8
The Nikon Z8 is an eagerly anticipated full-frame mirrorless camera to be launched soon. Although details on the camera are still sparse, it is said to come with a 24.8MP full-frame Expeed CPU - the same sensor and processor as Nikon's Z9 sports camera. That is to say, the Z8 will most likely provide high image quality with good performance. With fast and accurate AF of all kinds (including eye detection) coupled with 4K video recording capabilities, you can be assured that it won't be a slouch.
Key features
- 45.7 effective megapixel stacked, full-frame CMOS sensor
- 5-axis in-body image stabilization
- ISO range: 64 to 25,600 (Extended: 32 to 102,400)
Pros
- 24.8MP full-frame Expeed CPU
- 4K video capabilities
- Fast and accurate autofocus system
- Improved focus and operational speed compared to its predecessors
- Well-priced for its category
Cons
- Image quality may be similar to the less expensive Nikon D850
- Relatively low-resolution viewfinder
4) Canon EOS R6 Mark II
With all the festive atmosphere and holiday discounts, the new 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon EOS R6 Mark II, is aimed at not only photography enthusiasts but also videographers. This model's exterior appears like its predecessor's shape. Yet it incorporates some valuable new functions for photo and movie shooting, creating an even more pleasant shooting environment for the user.
Key features
- UHD 4K Video Recording
- 24.2MP CMOS sensor
- 6K ProRes RAW video
Pros
- 10-bit video for color grading
- Fast boost shooting with pre-burst option
Cons
- Low-resolution stills mode
- Battery life of only 220-330 shots
5) Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a lightweight, mirrorless camera with a 20MP sensor, AI assistance, 5-axis image stabilization, and a flippable-down touchscreen. It boasts a traditional design, chunky controls, and interchangeable lenses. But it doesn't have a mic input or USB-C and maxes out at 4K/30p video. All in all, it's an excellent choice for beginners and enthusiasts seeking a simple, stills-driven camera that takes good photos. Be sure to check out ongoing holiday deals on cameras.
Key features
- 20 Megapixel Live MOS sensor
- 121-point contrast-detect AF system
- 4.5 fps burst shooting w/AF
- Upto 360 shots per charge
Pros
- Built-in image stabilizer works well for video and low-light shooting
- 4K video quality with up to 120 fps
- Subject detection is excellent
Cons
- Limited customization options compared to competitors
- Auto focus performance is not suitable for fast-action shooting
Conclusion
Despite buying a full-frame mirrorless camera with a credit card being just a matter of clicking, selecting the right one is a bit more difficult. The first step in choosing the right camera is deciding which camera system is right for you. If you are interested in action photos, get yourself a camera with excellent autofocus and a rapid burst rate. But if you shoot in fine art or landscape, choose a high-resolution camera with great dynamic range.