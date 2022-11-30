5 best PC gaming wheels to invest in this Holiday season

The racing genre has always been in a class of its own since its inception. The evolution of gaming wheels has brought virtual racers closer to real-world racing experiences from the comfort of their rooms than ever before.

The square buttons of the keyboard or the elaborate D-pad controls just can't compete with the feel of the leather grip on gaming wheels, stomping on the brake pedals, or palming the stick shift ready to switch gears. Due to force feedback, non-linear braking, and much more, gaming wheels have made virtual racing exponentially more immersive and enjoyable.

This is why enthusiasts have been seeking out quality gaming wheels to enhance their virtual races. So, here are some of our top picks for you to invest in this holiday season and take your racing experience to a whole new level.

Thrustmaster, Fanatec, and 3 other gaming wheels worth investing in this Holiday season

1) Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback ($229.99)

Diameter: 11”

Weight: 11 lbs

Rotation: 900°

Xbox Series X/S/One| PC

The Thrustmaster TMX has a classic round-shaped wheel with a rubber coating that isn’t removable. The entry-level product does well with its 12-bit optical reading and a silent belt-pulley system that provides it with realistic force feedback along with noise reduction.

More importantly, it allows no dead zones, making the wheel control smooth and in line with realism. There is a 12-point button-spread across the gaming wheel but no LED panel or rev indicators.

The TMX comes with a 2-set pedal system that has a 10-bit resolution for the accelerator and brake. Though there is barely any real-time feedback on the pedals, they pull off a decent enough experience.

Conclusively, the Thrustmaster TMX is one of the better-performing gaming wheels for entry-level and casual virtual racers.

2) Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel ($299.99)

Diameter: 10.24”

Weight: 11.77 lbs

Rotation: 900°

PS3| PS4| PS5| Mac| PC

Logitech is best known for quality products at budget pricing, and they have provided just that with the G29. This gaming wheel is another mid-range product that is quite good for beginners.

The Logitech G29 has a 900-degree rotation range. The haptic and force feedback is pretty decent on the dual-motor gear-driven gaming wheel. It's made of brushed steel covered with hand-stitched leather for a proper grip. There are a total of 24 buttons across the gaming wheel, including the pedal shifters, for complete customization of controls.

The pedals have been shaped out of cold rolled steel with a classic perforated finish. There’s a non-linear brake to mimic the feedback of an actual brake, accelerator, and clutch on the pedal set. Under the pedals, there is a firm carpet grip that is used to keep them in place during aggressive braking or throttling.

The gaming wheel can also be coupled with Logitech's shift systems, though they often need to be bought separately.

3) Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Gaming Wheel ($450.90)

Diameter: 11”

Weight: 22.4 lbs

Rotation: 1080°

PS3| PS4| PS5| PC

The Thrustmaster has always been a popular name when it comes to virtual racing. The T300 RS Gran Turismo comes at around $450 and is a durable and intuitive gaming wheel.

The wheels and pedals are sold separately from the base, which allows for compatibility with a wide range of gaming wheels. Much like the others in the series, the T300 RS GT has a brushless servomotor that gives realistic feedback on the racing components and helps build an immersive experience.

Contrary to most gaming wheels, the T300's dual-belt system takes care of any ambient noise and also reduces the dead zones to provide uninterrupted control of the wheel. The diameter is 11 inches and allows 1080° of rotation via Force Feedback Motor.

Along with adjustable metal pedals, the T300 RS GT turns out to be a versatile, durable, and comfortable gaming wheel for virtual racers.

4) Logitech G923 Trueforce ($499.99)

Diameter: 11”

Weight: 11.88 lbs

Rotation: 900°

PS4| PS5| PC

The Logitech G923's wheel is made of brushed metal with a hand-woven leather cover that feels like a real steering wheel. It comes with run-of-the-mill dual-motor force feedback and G Hub Gaming Software for button configurations and testing.

The wheel panel consists of a 24-point button dial complete with integrated PlayStation controls and an LED rev indicator on top of the panel. The compact, put-together look of this gaming wheel and the panel gives it a realistic feel, driving away from the chunky, button-heavy setups.

The G923’s closed-loop motor has a voltage adjustment feature that keeps the force feedback consistent by periodically pulling it in line with the in-game racing mechanics.

To top it off, the adjustable 3-pedal set comes with a pressure-sensitive spring and has the traditional perforated look to mimic old-school cars. The G923 is one of the best mid-range gaming wheels that go with PC and PS 4/5.

5) Fanatec GT DD Pro ($699.95)

Diameter: 11”

Weight: 10.8 lbs

Rotation: 2520°

PS4| PS5| PC

The Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro boasts outstanding next-gen force feedback from Direct Drive wheelbase for virtual racers to experience the various elements of driving as accurately as possible.

The steering axis is reinforced with carbon fiber and is capable of sustaining torque levels as high as 5 Nm (8 Nm with Boost Kit). The wheel itself is coated with tactile rubber for improved grip.

Apart from 11 PlayStation inputs, this gaming wheel has LED strips that provide visual feedback for manual transmission and directional sticks for extended controls.

The pedal system is a 2-input set for acceleration and brake. The steel-built pedals look durable, and Fanatec offers several upgrade kits that can be used to customize and personalize them.

The GT DD Pro also comes with compatibility with most of the latest racing games, making it one of the most highly recommended gaming wheels on the market.

