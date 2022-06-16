Watch: Stream sniper gifts a Logitech Racing wheel to Pokimane in South Korea

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" continued to document her livestreaming journey in South Korea, and on the last day of her special Asian trip, a stream sniper gifted her a Logitech G923 Racing Wheel.

As she was visiting the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul along with JakenBakeLIVE, a loyal fan found her and gifted her the racing wheel, knowing the former is into simulation racing.

Pokimane gets a Logitech G923 Racing Wheel from a South Korean stream sniper

The OfflineTV co-founding member announced the South Korean trip along with JakenBakeLIVE, Aria Saki, iGumDrop, and Newt earlier this month and fans were looking forward to tuning in to her special IRL livestreams.

She has had an amazing time over there and has been approached by several fans.

A few days back, the livestreaming personality met with a wholesome stream sniper who bought some portable electric fans for the group members to vent off the heat. He even offered his services by carrying their shopping bags and luggage.

The Moroccan-Canadian content creator streamed the last day of her visit on June 16 and visited the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul with her streamer buddies. Two Korean fans approached the group and wanted to get up close with them.

A few moments later, both fans introduced themselves and handed Pokimane a Logitech G923 Racing Wheel. The latter reacted and said:

"Wait, that's for me?!"

JakenBake was astonished to see the stream snipers gifting such an expensive gaming peripheral to the streamer. One fan continued to converse with Poki and mentioned:

"They (Logitech) are our partners but we are into sim racing, so we were hoping that you could also... You have one of these? That's for you!"

Timestamp: 04:07:14

The Legacy Award winner thanked the gracious fans and Jake followed up by asking if they could ship the heavy equipment to the streamer's hometown. Poki instantly replied:

"No! This is fine. I'm good like this!"

Pokimane hilariously began squatting using the racing wheel and the pedals as weights. The stream snipers grabbed the opportunity to promote their esports organization and said, "AMX Esports loves Pokimane." The group took pictures with the fans and continued with their broadcast.

Fans react to stream snipers gifting a racing wheel to the streamer

Fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat were staggered after seeing how casually the stream snipers gifted the Logitech Racing Wheel to Poki. Several fans wondered how the content creator would manage to carry the big, heavy box around the Palace.

Fans reacting to the streamer getting a racing wheel from a stream sniper in Korea (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

Imane is an influential figure in the livestreaming community who has collected a lot of accolades during her online career. She has amassed more than 9 million followers and averages 20k viewers per stream ever since she began streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2016.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far