5 best phones to play Clash Royale in 2022

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players attack bases in real-time using a variety of attack strategies and cards. Because this is a real-time 1v1 or 2v2 battle, gamers on both sides assault each other at the same moment.

As a result, good CPU phones are required so that phones do not freeze when attacking; otherwise, players risk losing the battle. These phones should be suitable for gaming and should not suffer from network or lag issues.

When it comes to trophies, top arenas, and climbing the leaderboard in Clash Royale, good gaming phones are vital. A single blunder in the attack can result in trophies being lost and dreams of reaching the top being dashed. This article will go through the top five phones for Clash Royale that have the best specs and features.

Consider these phones for a smooth Clash Royale experience

5) Poco X3 Pro

Battery: 5160 mAh

RAM: 6 and 8 GB

Cost: 15999

The Poco X3 Pro is a budget phone with the newest Snapdragon 860 processor, a 6.67-inch screen, and a 5160mAh battery that's perfect for gaming. Thanks to the amazing battery life and CPU, the game works smoothly with minimal delay or overheating. Players can play graphically demanding games with ease due to its powerful mid-range chip.

4) Oneplus X

Battery: 2525 mAh

RAM: 3 GB

Cost: 22999

The OnePlus X is one of India's newest phones, as well as one of the best gaming phones. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor that helps in smooth running of Clash Royale. The phone has garnered popularity because of its attractive design, 5 inches display screen, and software. The high-performance processor allows you to play Clash Royale indefinitely without experiencing lag or overheating issues.

3) Huawei P40 Pro

Battery: 4200 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: 17790

One of the greatest phones to play games is the P40 Pro. It improves your gaming experience by adding various high-end features to the normal P40 version, as well as a fantastic processor. The Kirin 990 5G chipset delivers exceptional graphics performance while using less energy. The phone also has 8 GB of RAM, which is more than enough for gaming and multitasking.

2) Apple iPhone SE

Battery: 1624 mAh

RAM: 3 GB

Cost: 44900

Apple iPhones are a gamer's dream come true. The iPhone SE is a budget iPhone that includes all of the capabilities that gamers require. The Apple A13 Bionic CPU and 4.7 inches screen allows gamers to play demanding games without overheating or lagging, as well as graphics-intensive titles. It's ideal for gamers who prefer smaller devices but don't want to sacrifice functionality.

1) Samsung Galaxy S20

Battery: 4000 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Cost: 36999

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is without a doubt the most fashionable phone for playing Clash Royale. Despite its high price, it performs admirably in terms of performance and is also quite user-friendly. The Snapdragon 865 processor and 6.5 inches screen delivers outstanding performance, making this one of the greatest gaming phones available. The phone fits easily in the palm because of its thin and elegant design, allowing gamers to enjoy the game comfortably.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

