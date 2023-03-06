5 best pre-built PCs for 1080p gaming in 2023

1080p has been the standard resolution for gaming for a few years now, and building a PC for gaming requires knowledge of different components. For some users, it may be confusing to choose the correct combination of parts and to avoid issues such as bottlenecks.

Pre-built PCs can eliminate most of these common issues and are generally more convenient than building a PC manually. They also ensure better quality control and compatibility and come with a warranty.

There are plenty of options available in the market when it comes to pre-built PCs. This article will review the five best pre-built PCs for 1080p gaming and what you can expect from each.

Pre-built PCs that will provide smooth gameplay in 1080p in 2023

1) CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

The CyberPowerPC AMD setup (Image via Best Buy)

The CyberPowerPC AMD setup is a great choice for those looking for a pre-built PC that can handle 1080p gaming. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 16 GB DDR4 RAM for immersive gaming sessions.

It also comes along with a 500 GB SSD for faster loading time and a 1 TB HDD so you never run out of storage. This combination of hardware will allow you to play most modern games at 1080p with high settings and good frame rates.

2) Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop

The Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop (Image via Amazon)

The Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop is the ideal option for 1080p gaming. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and 16 GB 3000 MHz DDR4 RAM to eliminate lag during multitasking.

It is powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, which can play every AAA title at 60 fps in ultra settings and is also capable of playing games at 4K. It is also equipped with 1 TB NVMe SSD, which can load large files within a few seconds.

3) ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop Intel Core i7-12700F

The ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop Intel Core i7-12700F setup (Image via Best Buy)

The ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop is the perfect option for playing your favorite games at 1080p in high settings. It features an Intel Core i7-12700F CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which will allow you to play recently released AAA titles at high framerates without many compromises.

The PC is optimized for gaming and is equipped with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, which is capable of running several applications simultaneously. It also has a 512 GB SSD and 1 TB HDD to eliminate loading times and provide ample storage space for various applications and games.

4) CyberPowerPC Intel Core i5-12600KF

The CyberPowerPC Intel setup (Image via Best Buy)

The CyberPowerPC Intel setup is a great all-around pre-built PC for 1080p gaming. It features an Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, a 500 GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. This combination of hardware will allow you to play most modern games at 1080p with high settings and good frame rates.

The setup is a great value for its price, but it does have a few drawbacks. One issue is its storage capacity, which is limited to 500 GB. With the increasing demand for space in recent game titles, this may not be enough storage for some users.

Another potential drawback is the graphics card. While it's not as powerful as other cards in the 30 series, it can still run recently released games at 60 fps. However, users who want to play games at higher settings or with ray tracing enabled may not get the best performance with this graphics card.

5) Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop

The Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop (Image via Amazon)

The Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop is the best option for building a gaming system on a budget. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 500 GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

While this PC may not be as powerful as the other options on this list, it is still a good choice for those on a budget who want a reliable pre-built PC for 1080p gaming at 60 fps in medium settings.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes