5 best PS5 skins to get (2022)

We have seen a lot of PS5 skins ever since it was released. The most accessible and affordable customization option is a vinyl skin. Skins make your console look unique and visually appealing, but they also provide great protection. Good skin will protect your PS5 over the years from scratches and general wear and tear.

Note that PS5 skins will vary depending on whether you have the Disk edition or Digital Edition. The skins listed in this article have availability for both editions.

Five best PS5 skins you must explore

1) SlickWraps Playstation 5 Custom Skin

Stickerbomb skin from SlickWraps (Image via SlickWraps)

SlickWraps is one of the leading skin manufacturers. Their PlayStation 5 custom skin is a testament to their popularity in the customization market. The highlight of this skin is that it is fully customizable.

Once inside the SlickWraps' ‘Design your own’ customizer page, you can change everything according to your liking. There is an option to upload images, add background colors, add text, etc.

The resulting skin will be extremely special because everything is according to your liking and design. The skin is exceptionally high quality and is made from 3M materials. It is quite easy to install and does not leave a residue when removed.

2) EasySkinz Playstation 5 (PS5) SIGNATURE Art Collage Skin

Aesthetic, no? (Image via EasySkinz)

This PlayStation 5 skin from EasySkinz should be your preferred choice for funky and bright skin. It looks extremely artsy and can help elevate a basic PS5 setup. The skin set includes the skin for the console itself and one for the controller. This helps the console and the controller look in unison.

EasySkinz uses high-quality 3M materials to craft their skins. They claim that their skin installation is bubble-free as their skins feature their ‘Ultimate air release technology. Their skins also hold up in time with superior scratch protection. The skin is also well cut out and fits the console exceptionally well.

3) Xtremeskins PS5 Skins

Xtremeskins PS5 skins are extremely high quality. They have diverse finishes, including carbon fiber, brushed metal, etc. The order page gives two options, namely Full Color and Custom Color. In Full Color, we have a single color option to cover the entire console. With Custom Color, we can change different colors and textures.

Both the options are good choices and you can select one accordingly. The skin fits all significant parts of the PS5, including the top, middle, and bottom. The cutouts here are one of the best in the skin market. Xtremeskins claims that installing their PS5 skins is a cakewalk, so you can re-lift and reposition it without the skin is wrinkled or damaged.

4) BelugaDesign PS5 Wave Japanese Skin

Stunning (Image via BelugaDesign)

BelugaDesign mainly targets modern and young customers. Their patterns are incredibly artsy, and the 'Great wave of Kanagawa' print follows the same ideology.

It complements the white aesthetic of the PS5 and blends in really well with the statement design of the PS5. The skin covers the console, including all the nooks and crannies. You also get a separate piece for the dual sense. Overall, this skin from BelugaDesign is precious for money.

5) ZUMQXID PS5 Anime Skin

Anime fans rejoice (Image via Ubuy)

This skin from ZUMQXID can be found for sale on amazon. It is also one of the most popular PS5 skins on Amazon. Rick and Morty will rejoice if you are a fan of the science fiction sitcom. It has a highly cool-looking print of Rick and Morty. Both sides of the skin feature a different design. More skins based on other Anime are also available.

This skin will make your PS5 stand out and look unique. Quality-wise as well, it exceeds the expectations at the price point. It has an excellent finish and will not peel off with time. Thankfully, it also comes off easily without leaving a glue residue if you get bored of it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

