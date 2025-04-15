5 best PSU to pair with Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti

Nvidia launched its new RTX 5060 Ti, a budget midrange GPU designed to play games at 1080p and 1440p with ray tracing. It has new technologies like DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, better performance, and higher power wattage. Therefore, you will need a more robust PSU to power this GPU compared to its predecessor, RTX 4060 Ti.

This article lists all the best and most compatible PSUs to pair with the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. Also, the prices mentioned herein are subject to change.

What are the best PSUs to pair with an Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti?

1) CORSAIR RM850e (2025) Fully Modular Cybenetics Gold PSU

CORSAIR RM850e (Image via CORSAIR)

Price: $129.99

The CORSAIR RM850e is the best PSU to buy if you plan on doing a new PC build with the RTX 5060 Ti. With 850W of power, it will easily power the RTX 5060 Ti and other components in your new PC while leaving enough power for future upgrades.

Specifications Details Total power 850W Efficiency

80 PLUS GOLD

ATX Specs Fully compliant with ATX 3.1 and features 12V-2x6 cable for PCIe 5.1 GPUs Protections

OVP (Over Voltage) | UVP (Under Voltage) | SCP (Short Circuit) | OTP (Over Temp) | OPP (Over Power)

Dimensions 140mm x 150mm x 86mm Modularity

Fully Modular

Warranty

7 years

The CORSAIR RM850e is compliant with the latest ATX 3.1 specs and includes the new 12V-2x6 cable to power newer PCIe 5.1 GPUs. The RTX 5060 Ti does need this cable and will come in handy when you upgrade to a new GPU in the future. It is built with some of the most premium components inside to deliver higher efficiency and smoother operations.

2) ASUS TUF Gaming 750W Gold Fully Modular PSU

ASUS TUF Gaming 750W Gold (Image via ASUS)

Price: $119.99

This ASUS TUF Gaming PSU is a 750W fully modular power supply. It has more than enough power to power the new RTX 5060 Ti. As with any other ASUS TUF product, it has high-end components that are military-grade certified for superb performance.

Specifications Details Total power 750W Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold

ATX Specs Fully compliant with ATX 3.1 and features 12V-2x6 cable for PCIe 5.0 GPUs Protections

OVP (Over Voltage) | UVP (Under Voltage) | SCP (Short Circuit) | OTP (Over Temp) | OPP (Over Power)

Dimensions 150mm x 150mm x 86mm Modularity

Fully Modular

Warranty

10 years

Even the PCB is coated throughout to protect it from moisture that may flow inside the PSU from the environment. ASUS has thought of almost everything to ensure this TUF PSU can provide smooth power delivery for a long time. It is also fully modular, so you won't have to worry about unnecessary cables and cable management.

3) CORSAIR RM750e (2025) Fully Modular Cybenetics Gold PSU

CORSAIR RM750e (Image via CORSAIR)

Price: $99.99

The CORSAIR RM750e (2025) provides the best price-to-performance ratio. It can deliver a performance close to the ASUS TUF Gaming PSUs but at a lower cost. In fact, this PSU costs below $100, making it an attractive option for first-time system builders.

Specifications Details Total power 750W Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold

ATX Specs Fully compliant with ATX 3.1 and features 12V-2x6 cable for PCIe 5.1 GPUs Protections

OVP (Over Voltage) | UVP (Under Voltage) | SCP (Short Circuit) | OTP (Over Temp) | OPP (Over Power)

Dimensions 140mm x 150mm x 86mm Modularity

Fully Modular

Warranty

7 years

The CORSAIR RM750e (2025) also has enough power to power your new RTX 5060 Ti system. You can even pair a high-end CPU like the Intel Core i5-14600K with your new RTX GPU without any worries. The PSU produces little to no heat, which allows the fan to run silently.

4) be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 650W PCIe 5.0 PSU

be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 650W (Image via be quiet!)

Price: $89.90

This be quiet! Pure Power 12 M is a budget PSU that costs below $90, featuring premium components inside to deliver higher efficiency and power when required. 650W of power is more than enough for most PC builds with the RTX 5060 Ti.

Unless you are planning to use an Intel Core i9 with this GPU, this PSU will be enough. Not to mention, using a Core i9 CPU with the RTX 5060 Ti is a waste of current and performance, and it won't help in gaming.

Specifications Details Total power 650W Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold

ATX Specs Fully compliant with ATX 3.1 and features 12VHPWR cable for PCIe 5.0 GPUs Protections

OVP (Over Voltage) | UVP (Under Voltage) | SCP (Short Circuit) | OTP (Over Temp) | OPP (Over Power)

Dimensions 150mm x 86mm x 200mm Modularity

Fully Modular

Warranty

10 years

It is designed with the ATX 3.1 specification, so it includes a 12V-2x6 cable to power even more powerful GPUs in the future. The be quiet! Pure Power 12 M also features a 10-year warranty, so you can buy it with full confidence.

5) MSI MAG A650BN 650W 80 Plus Bronze PSU

MSI MAG A650BN (Image via MSI)

Price: $59.99

The MSI MAG A650BN is an extremely budget PSU with 650W of power, making it compatible with the new RTX 5060 Ti in most systems. It costs below $60, so it has some compromises like the 80 Plus Bronze rating, which means it's not as efficient as others on this list. However, it is still a great PSU for budget PC builds.

Specifications Details Total power 650W Efficiency

80 PLUS Bronze

ATX Specs ATX 2.52 and doesn't feature the new 12V-2x6 cable for modern PCIe 5.0 GPUs Protections

OVP (Over Voltage) | UVP (Under Voltage) | SCP (Short Circuit) | OTP (Over Temp) | OPP (Over Power)

Dimensions 140mm x 150mm x 86mm Modularity

Non-Modular

Warranty

7 years

Don't let the lower price tag of the MSI MAG A650BN fool you, it is still built with all the protection like OCP, OVP, SCP, and more. MSI is quite confident about this product and is providing a 7-year warranty, so you can buy it without any worries.

This concludes the list of all the best PSUs you can buy to pair with the new RTX 5060 Ti. The higher-end models deliver better efficiency and are future-proof, while the lower-end models have just enough power and affordability a budget gamers need. Choose a PSU that best suits your budget and requirements.

