Nvidia RTX 5000 series vs RTX 4000 series: Which is the better GPU lineup? 

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series made its debut on January 6, 2025, at the CES 2025 event. When introducing the new GPUs, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed that the new RTX 5070 can provide the same performance as the RTX 4090. However, that was only possible due to the power of DLSS 4.
How do the rest of the RTX 5000 series cards compare to the RTX 4000 series? Well, that's what we plan to find in this article. We will analyze the two RTX series and explain which one delivers the better result.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Nvidia RTX 5000 series vs RTX 4000 series
The Nvidia RTX 5000 series is the successor to the RTX 4000 series. It is designed on top of the Blackwell architecture, which brought significant improvements to the memory system and the ray tracing performance. On the other hand, the RTX 4000 series is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, which delivers higher performance-per-watt and better power efficiency.
Here's the complete comparison of the two Nvidia RTX series:
Specs comparison
Let's begin this comparison with the specs of the Nvidia RTX 5000 series and RTX 4000 series to get a better idea of what's powering them.
Here's the list of GPU specs of the two series:
Eager eyes among you may have noticed the lack of the RTX 4060 cards in the list above. We intentionally omitted them since Nvidia has yet to reveal the RTX 5060 series. Apart from that, we have covered the specs of the rest of the GPUs in both lineups.
According to the specs above, the Nvidia RTX 5000 series brings significantly higher shader cores and memory performance compared to the 4000 series, which helps deliver better performance. This is the case with all the GPUs in the RTX 5000 series.
Furthermore, the latest graphics cards are designed on the new Blackwell architecture, bringing even more improvements in the form of higher gen-on-gen performance and better ray tracing capabilities.
Performance comparison
The new Nvidia RTX 5000 series cards, from RTX 5080 to 5070, deliver double the performance over their RTX 4000 series counterparts in games that support the new DLSS 4 technology.
However, the RTX 5000 series GPUs provide only about 10 - 20% more performance in games that don't support DLSS 4 yet, such as Resident Evil 4, Horizon Forbidden West, Far Cry 6, and A Plague Tale.
The only exception is the RTX 5090, which has a 32% higher shader count, and the performance it delivers is also a lot higher. In DLSS 4 titles, this graphics card delivers double the performance of RTX 4090. However, even in non-DLSS4 games, the 5090 still provides around 40 - 50% more FPS.
GPU size comparison
The most powerful graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 5000 series is a 2-slot card compared to the 3.5-slot design of the RTX 4090 from the 4000 series. The thinner design of the former allows it to be used in small-form-factor (SFF) PC builds.
People who prefer small and compact PCs should lean toward the 5000 series. Besides, the new cards also have a better dual-flow cooling design, which will keep them cooler than the 4000 series in SFF PCs.
Price comparison
Here's the price list of all the RTX 5000 and 4000 series GPUs:
The new RTX 5000 series GPUs are generally cheaper than the RTX 4000 series, except for the RTX 5090. The flagship RTX 5000 series graphics card actually costs 25% more, but then again, it delivers around 40 - 50% more performance.
Power consumption
Here's how much power each GPU in the RTX 5000 and 4000 series consumes:
The new graphics cards consume more power than their predecessors. The RTX 5090 has the highest power consumption rating, and you will surely need a new PSU if you are considering buying one.
Nvidia RTX 5000 series vs RTX 4000 series: Final thoughts
The Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards deliver more performance while costing slightly less than the RTX 4000 series, except the RTX 5090. The latest GPUs will also perform better in ray tracing, run cooler, and easily fit in most SFF PC builds.
Considering the performance benchmarks provided by Nvidia, we recommend choosing the RTX 5000 series. The only caveat is their higher power consumption.
