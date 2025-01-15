Nvidia RTX 5000 series vs RTX 4000 series: Which is the better GPU lineup? 

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series made its debut on January 6, 2025, at the CES 2025 event. When introducing the new GPUs, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed that the new RTX 5070 can provide the same performance as the RTX 4090. However, that was only possible due to the power of DLSS 4.

How do the rest of the RTX 5000 series cards compare to the RTX 4000 series? Well, that's what we plan to find in this article. We will analyze the two RTX series and explain which one delivers the better result.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Nvidia RTX 5000 series vs RTX 4000 series

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series is the successor to the RTX 4000 series. It is designed on top of the Blackwell architecture, which brought significant improvements to the memory system and the ray tracing performance. On the other hand, the RTX 4000 series is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, which delivers higher performance-per-watt and better power efficiency.

Here's the complete comparison of the two Nvidia RTX series:

Specs comparison

Nvidia Blackwell vs Ada Lovelace architecture (Image via Nvidia)

Let's begin this comparison with the specs of the Nvidia RTX 5000 series and RTX 4000 series to get a better idea of what's powering them.

Here's the list of GPU specs of the two series:

Specifications Nvidia RTX 5090 Nvidia RTX 4090 Nvidia RTX 5080 Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 5070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Shader cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 8960 7680 6144 5888 RT cores 170 128 84 76 70 60 48 46 TMUs 680 512 336 304 280 240 192 184 ROPs 192 176 128 112 128 80 64 64 Base core clock speeds 2017 MHz 2235 MHz 2295 MHz 2205 MHz 2300 MHz 2310 MHz 2160 MHz 1920 MHz Boost core clock speeds 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz 2475 MHz 2610 MHz 2510 MHz 2475 MHz Memory capacity 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR6X Memory bus width 512-bit 384-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory bandwidth 1.79 TB/s 1.01 TB/s 960.0 GB/s 716.8 GB/s 896.3 GB/s 504.2 GB/s 672.2 GB/s 504.2 GB/s Manufacturing node 4nm 5nm 4nm 5nm 4nm 5nm 4nm 5nm Thermal design power (TBPs) 575W 450W 360W 320W 300W 285W 250W 200W

Eager eyes among you may have noticed the lack of the RTX 4060 cards in the list above. We intentionally omitted them since Nvidia has yet to reveal the RTX 5060 series. Apart from that, we have covered the specs of the rest of the GPUs in both lineups.

According to the specs above, the Nvidia RTX 5000 series brings significantly higher shader cores and memory performance compared to the 4000 series, which helps deliver better performance. This is the case with all the GPUs in the RTX 5000 series.

Furthermore, the latest graphics cards are designed on the new Blackwell architecture, bringing even more improvements in the form of higher gen-on-gen performance and better ray tracing capabilities.

Performance comparison

Nvidia RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 (Image via Nvidia)

The new Nvidia RTX 5000 series cards, from RTX 5080 to 5070, deliver double the performance over their RTX 4000 series counterparts in games that support the new DLSS 4 technology.

However, the RTX 5000 series GPUs provide only about 10 - 20% more performance in games that don't support DLSS 4 yet, such as Resident Evil 4, Horizon Forbidden West, Far Cry 6, and A Plague Tale.

The only exception is the RTX 5090, which has a 32% higher shader count, and the performance it delivers is also a lot higher. In DLSS 4 titles, this graphics card delivers double the performance of RTX 4090. However, even in non-DLSS4 games, the 5090 still provides around 40 - 50% more FPS.

GPU size comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5090 (Image via Nvidia)

The most powerful graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 5000 series is a 2-slot card compared to the 3.5-slot design of the RTX 4090 from the 4000 series. The thinner design of the former allows it to be used in small-form-factor (SFF) PC builds.

People who prefer small and compact PCs should lean toward the 5000 series. Besides, the new cards also have a better dual-flow cooling design, which will keep them cooler than the 4000 series in SFF PCs.

Price comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series pricing (Image via Nvidia)

Here's the price list of all the RTX 5000 and 4000 series GPUs:

Graphics card Pricing Nvidia RTX 5090 $1,999 Nvidia RTX 4090 $1,599 Nvidia RTX 5080 $999 Nvidia RTX 4080 $1,199 Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti $749 Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti $799 Nvidia RTX 5070 $549 Nvidia RTX 4070 $599

The new RTX 5000 series GPUs are generally cheaper than the RTX 4000 series, except for the RTX 5090. The flagship RTX 5000 series graphics card actually costs 25% more, but then again, it delivers around 40 - 50% more performance.

Power consumption

Here's how much power each GPU in the RTX 5000 and 4000 series consumes:

Specifications Nvidia RTX 5090 Nvidia RTX 4090 Nvidia RTX 5080 Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 5070 Nvidia RTX 4070 Power Consumption (TBPs) 575W 450W 360W 320W 300W 285W 250W 200W

The new graphics cards consume more power than their predecessors. The RTX 5090 has the highest power consumption rating, and you will surely need a new PSU if you are considering buying one.

Nvidia RTX 5000 series vs RTX 4000 series: Final thoughts

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards deliver more performance while costing slightly less than the RTX 4000 series, except the RTX 5090. The latest GPUs will also perform better in ray tracing, run cooler, and easily fit in most SFF PC builds.

Considering the performance benchmarks provided by Nvidia, we recommend choosing the RTX 5000 series. The only caveat is their higher power consumption.

