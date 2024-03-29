If you are building a new gaming PC, opting for an RGB case is a good step. These cases usually have large glass panel that allows you to showcase the RGB lighting system and every customization you make to your gaming PC rig. This article lists some of the best RGB gaming PC cases you can buy in 2024. Each entry on this list was chosen for its design.

Some cases have panoramic glass, while others sport glass with a mesh panel on the front to provide better airflow. The panoramic wrap-around glass panels provide a greater field of view of the components inside and elevate the design to new heights.

The list covers a price range from $69.99 to $159, so you will find a variety of cases. No matter the preference, there's something for everyone here. Let's look at the five best RGB gaming PC cases in 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best RGB gaming PC cases in 2024

1) MSI MPG GUNGNIR 300R Mid-Tower gaming PC case - $159

MSI MPG GUNGNIR 300R Airflow PC Gaming Case (Image via MSI)

The MPG GUNGNIR 300R is a premium MSI gaming PC case built to cool any beast of a CPU or GPU. Its structure follows the signature design language of the MSI Gungnir series, with a mesh panel at the front and a tempered glass panel on the side. It also has a GPU stand designed to prevent larger, beefier, and heavier GPUs from sagging.

Sagging has led to the death of multiple GPUs in the past, but this stand can help prevent that ordeal. It also supports AIO radiator sizes up to 360mm to be mounted on both the front and top. This allows the case to use a push-pull mechanism to pull in cool air while pushing out hot air. With these attributes, it stands as one of the best RGB gaming PC cases.

Pros:

Signature Gungnir design

Combo of glass and mesh panel

Up to two 360mm radiator support

GPU anti-sagging stand

Four built-in ARGB fans

Cons:

It's on the expensive side

No support for vertical GPU mounting

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, ITX Dimension & weight 505 x 235 x 510 mm & 10.9 KG Included fans 3 ARGB PWM Fans (Front)1 ARGB PWM Fans (Rear)

2) NZXT H6 Flow RGB Mid-Tower Airflow gaming PC case - $121.59

NZXT H6 Flow RGB Mid-Tower Airflow gaming PC case (Image via NZXT)

The NZXT H6 Flow RG Airflow is one of the best RGB gaming PC cases, thanks to its visually pleasing aesthetics. The glass wraps around the case to provide a panoramic view, which combined with the RGB elements, allows for a stunning view of all the PC components inside. The case comes with three fans attached at a diagonal position due to glass all around the case.

But that doesn't disturb the airflow inside. In fact, the airflow is quite well-tuned, and the temperature of the components remains cooler.

Pros:

Panoramic glass view

Vertical GPU mount support

Three ARGB fans pre-installed

Great cable management support

Cons:

Radiators can't be mounted at the bottom

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX Dimension & weight 435 x 287 x 415 mm & 9.4 KG Included fans 3 ARGB Fans (Front)

3) MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Micro-ATX gaming PC case - $109.99

MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ White gaming PC case (Image via MSI)

The MAG PANO M100R is a panoramic glass case from MSI. But unlike the previous two entries, this is a Micro-ATX case. Due to the compact nature of the case, the PSU position had to be moved to the bottom area with a dedicated PSU shroud. The design looks quite elegant and is among the best RGB gaming PC cases.

Also, the unique positioning of the front side fans allows air to travel in and out freely and helps keep the internals cooler.

Pros:

Four ARGB pre-installed fans

Panoramic view

Dedicated PSU shroud

Great airflow

USB-C port

Cons:

The pre-installed fans don't come with PWM support

No vertical GPU mounting support

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Form Factor Micro-ATX Tower Motherboard M-ATX, ITX Dimension & weight 440 x 235 x 405 mm & 11.29 KG Included fans 3 ARGB PWM Fans (Front-side)1 ARGB PWM Fans (Rear)

4) Apevia Prism Micro-ATX gaming PC case - $79.99

Apevia Prism-BK Prism gaming PC case (Image via Apevia)

If you are a fan of panoramic glass views but don't want to break your wallet, then the Aperia Prism is an ideal option. It sports a panoramic view and is also quite compact, perfect for those who prefer smaller cases. But it will still allow users to fit in GPUs with up to 340mm in length. It comes with a total of five ARGB fans, making it one of the best RGB gaming PC cases in 2024.

Pros:

Five pre-installed fans

GPU support with up to 340mm in length

Great panoramic view

Compact case for a compact build

Cons:

No vertical GPU mount

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Form Factor Micro-ATX Motherboard M-ATX, ITX Dimension & weight 358 x 275 x 360 mm & 4.45 KG Included fans 2 ARGB PWM Fans (Side)1 ARGB PWM Fans (Rear) 2 ARGB PWM Fans (Top)

5) Antec NX410 ATX Mid-Tower gaming case - $69.99

Antec NX410 ATX Mid-Tower gaming PC case (Image via Antec)

The Antec NX410 is an entry-level Mid-tower case that won't break your bank. This case allows you to enjoy all the benefits, including standard ATX motherboard support. It has a mesh panel at the front and a tempered glass side panel. There are a total of three ARGB fans that you can customize according to your mood. It's one of the best RGB gaming PC cases under $70.

Pros:

Mid-Tower form factor

Supports any GPU up to 335mm in length

Three ARGB fans are included

Budget price tag

Cons:

No vertical GPU mount

Availability could be an issue

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard ATX, M-ATX, ITX Dimension & weight 390 x 210 x 485 mm & 5.1 KG Included fans 2 ARGB PWM Fans (Front)1 ARGB PWM Fans (Rear)

These are some of the five best RGB gaming PC cases in 2024. Each gaming PC case brings something new to the table. They all have unique designs and RGB elements, making them very appealing to gamers. Also, check out a few software to set up the RGB lighting in your new gaming PC.