Which AIO radiator size is right for you? 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm compared 

AIO liquid coolers are the staple of high-end thermal solutions. They come in three radiator sizes: 120 mm, 240 mm, and 360 mm. Besides these, you also have a slightly bigger series with 140 mm, 280 mm, and 420 mm sizes. They are primarily decided by fan sizes. A 120 mm radiator accompanies a cooling fan of the same size, while a 240 mm one will have two 120 mm fans. The same goes for the 140 mm alternatives.

The principle is simple — the larger you go, the better the cooling and the higher the price. But how much do you exactly need? Figuring out an answer to this can be quite difficult, especially if you have little idea how the coolers perform.

Let's review what the different sizes bring to the table and which is the best for your setup.

120 mm vs 140 mm: Which radiator series is right for you?

Before delving into the differences between 120, 240, and 360 mm radiator sizes, let's try to answer whether you should opt for the 120 or 140 mm series.

Both are decent options, but as you guessed, the 140 mm alternatives offer slightly better liquid cooling performance in nearly every scenario. This is because it bundles more heatsink mass, and the larger fan can move more air.

The performance difference between, say, 120 and 140 mm or 240 and 280 mm radiators won't be significant, however. Therefore, you should choose depending on your PC case. Some don't support the larger 140 mm form factor, while there are a few in the market that look empty and ugly with the smaller versions installed.

Moreover, if you own a particularly difficult-to-cool processor, like the Core i9-13900KS, the Ryzen 9 7950X, or something of that ilk, the larger variants can come in handy.

Opting for 420 mm instead of a 360 mm radiator size can help keep the chips under optimal temperatures. In some architectures like Zen 4, for instance, better cooling can directly equate to better performance.

120, 240, or 360 mm: Which radiator size is the best choice?

You should choose between 120, 240, or 360 mm radiator sizes, depending on your chip. 120 mm options sit at the bottom and are only good for some budget and mid-range chips. Some of the best processors for this size include the Ryzen 5 7600, the Core i5-13400, and others of the same caliber.

120 mm radiator sizes have always drawn criticism because of their limited cooling performance. They cost more than most single-tower air coolers while performing only as much. Air coolers are more robust and easy to use than any liquid AIO. They can easily last you a lifetime — which isn't true for liquid coolers.

Coming to larger sizes, you must choose according to your processor. 240 and 280 mm rads work the best for most high-end Core i5 and Ryzen 5 chips. You can opt for these coolers if you are on the Ryzen 5 7600X or the Core i5-14600K. Besides this, you can choose these coolers for the low-power Ryzen 7 and Core i7 variants like the Core i7-13700 and the Ryzen 7 7700.

If you have anything more powerful, opt for a 360 mm radiator. The Deepcool LT720 that we recently reviewed can be a fantastic recommendation in this segment.

Any high-end Ryzen 7, Core i7, Ryzen 9, or Core i9 processor can benefit from their added cooling performance. 420 mm radiator sizes are recommended for the highest-end chips in the market.

Do note that there are diminishing returns the larger you go. While the prices add up quickly, performance won't increase as much. The best piece of advice, therefore, is to choose depending on your budget.