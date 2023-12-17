5 best graphics cards for Intel Core i7-13700

The Intel Core i7-13700 is a mid-premium gaming and office use-focused chip from Team Blue. With strong single-core performance levels at a knocked-down price point and power draw level, it can compete against the likes of the Ryzen 7 7700. Although considerably slower than the 13700K, it doesn't require the best cooling or hardware for sustained performance in the latest titles, which makes it ideal for high-performance gaming.

The i7-13700 is a versatile CPU. It represents a near-perfect blend of pricing and performance, meaning that almost any combination of GPU and other parts would make sense with this setup. This could make choosing the best options for your setup a bit of a chore. To help you navigate the market faster, we will list the best graphics card options for the i7-13700 in this article.

The Core i7-13700 can be paired with a wide range of graphics cards

5) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB ($399)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB is one of the latest 1080p gaming GPUs. It targets high framerates at the resolution with little to no compromise. Recommended mainly for budget rigs, this graphics card is one of the more modest pairs with the Core i7-13700 chip. Do note that we are only recommending the 4060 Ti 8 GB model for the CPU. Nvidia also sells a 16 GB variant, but that GPU isn't as worth the price.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6

Under its hood, the RTX 4060 Ti is powered by the AD106 GPU based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture from Team Green. Unfortunately, the graphics card is considerably weaker than its elder siblings. With 4,352 CUDA cores and 34 RT cores, you can expect good performance only at 1080p and 1440p resolutions in the latest video games.

Pros

The 4060 Ti 8 GB is superb for 1080p and 1440p gaming GPU. DLSS 3 and frame generation support futureproof the card, setting it apart from other cards in the price range.

Cons

In terms of raw rendering power, the RTX 4060 Ti isn't a big upgrade over the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti. The GPU doesn't represent the best price-to-performance at its price point.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($549)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is the latest launch from Team Red. The graphics card replaces the older 6800 XT with strong promises at 1440p and 4K resolutions. However, its main selling point is the alluring $549 price tag. It destroys the competition by a massive margin in this segment, thus earning a well-deserved spot in this list of the top GPU recommendations for the Core i7-13700.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 CUDA cores 3840 RT cores 60 Memory 16 GB GDDR6

Coming to the on-paper specs, the 7800 XT is based on the Navi 32 GPU, a cut-down version of the Navi 31 found in the 7900 XT and the XTX. It also features a massive 16 GB of GDDR6 video memory, which is plenty for modern video games and can easily last you quite a few years. Moreover, the GPU has a limited power draw limit of 263W, and given its performance levels, this is decent efficiency.

Pros

With support for FSR 3 with frame gen tech and improved rasterization performance, the RX 7800 XT is a beast of a card for 1440p and 4K gaming. It features 16 GB of RAM, which makes a combination with the Core i7-13700 futureproof. The GPU is faster than the competition at $500, making it the ideal mid-premium card for the Core i7-13700.

Cons

Ray tracing and upscaling performance isn't at par with the competing RTX 4070.

3) Nvidia RTX 4070 ($599)

The RTX 4070 is Nvidia's definitive video card for 1440p gaming. Thanks to the underlying Ada Lovelace architecture, it replaces the vastly popular 3070 with better efficiency and rendering prowess. At $600, it brings serious rendering performance to the table and is a top recommendation for a well-balanced system with the Core i7-13700.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 5888 RT cores 46 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X

The RTX 4070 is based on the AD104 GPU and packs 5,888 CUDA cores, which is the same as the last-gen 3070. However, the newer Ada Lovelace card has extra capabilities thanks to the new and improved architecture.

Pros

The 4070 is capable of playing games at high resolutions like 1440p and 4K. The GPU brings superior ray tracing performance and DLSS 3 with frame generation to the table.

Cons

The graphics card is a bit costly, priced at $600. It faces fierce competition from the likes of the RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT.

2) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is much more powerful than its cheaper non-Ti sibling, unlike the differences logged by equivalents from previous generations. For $800, you get some of the best 1440p and 4K gaming performance currently available in the market. The GPU ranks among the fastest in the market, making it one of the best premium options for the Core i7-13700 chip.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 7680 RT cores 60 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X

The 4070 Ti is powered by the same AD104 graphics processor as its cheaper variant, and the VRAM specs remain the same as well. However, the core counts have been bumped up, allowing better performance. On average, the 4070 Ti is about 20% faster than the slower alternative.

Pros

The RTX 4070 Ti is built with high-performance 1440p and 4K gaming in mind. The graphics card is faster than the last-gen RTX 3090 Ti and brings support for DLSS 3 with frame generation.

Cons

The 4070 Ti doesn't represent the best price-to-performance you can get in the market.

1) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a flagship-grade offering from Team Red, making it a high-performance recommendation for the Core i7-13700. The graphics card has been built to compete with the RTX 4080 and 4090. Although it isn't as fast as the Nvidia counterparts, it wins in pricing by a significant margin. You can easily find some models for around $850 or less in flash sales. For a slightly higher price than the 4070 Ti, you get about 11% more performance, thus granting it the top spot in this list.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading units 5,376 RT cores 84 Memory 20 GB GDDR6

The Radeon RX 7900 XT has its set of caveats as well. Its ray tracing performance isn't the best, and AMD's FSR 3 falls behind DLSS 3 by a huge margin. However, the GPU is fiercely capable at 4K resolutions, and with 20 GB of GDDR6 memory, the graphics card is built to last for quite some time to come.

Pros

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is worth the price, given its superior performance. The GPU packs 20 GB of GDDR6 memory, which makes it futureproof.

Cons

This graphics card's $900 price point can dig a hole in your pocket. The card's ray tracing and upscaling performance isn't as good as the competition.

Overall, the Core i7-13700 is a well-balanced chip that you can pair with a wide array of graphic cards. Unless it's too old and obsolete, no choice is inherently bad. However, with the above options listed in your rig, you can ensure that your hardware is capable and will last for some time.