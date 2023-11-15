The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is one of the most powerful graphics cards launched this year. Early discounts on the GPU have already started rolling in this Black Friday, with the best deals we could spot going for as low as $760. The graphics card was supposed to be introduced as the $900 RTX 4080 12 GB late last year. However, Nvidia canceled plans at the last minute and changed its name to the RTX 4070 Ti, thereby slashing its price to $800.

Although some other RTX 40 series graphics cards have been discounted over the year, the 4070 Ti maintained its $800 price point, with multiple models going above Nvidia's suggested MSRP. However, things are taking an opposite turn this Black Friday season as several models of the 4070 Ti have begun to drop below $800.

Although most models are faring for $780-790, one specific card has touched an all-time low of $760. Let's go over the specific details of this deal in this article, including how to claim it.

The RTX 4070 Ti is an awesome deal for $760

Most RTX 4070 Ti models generally sell for over $800, with some three-fan options going for around $850. The model that has been discounted to $760 is also a three-fan Galax EX V2 variant. It is a high-end GPU with a superb cooling design and ample RGB lighting features that make it a solid addition to the setup.

The deal on the graphics card is available on Amazon. The all-black version of the card is available for $760, with the all-white option selling for $770 this Black Friday. Some other features of the card include a GPU anti-sag bracket in the box and a dedicated RGB control app to customize the lights.

The 4070 Ti is a crazy fast graphics card for gaming

The RTX 4070 Ti is massively more powerful than its cheaper non-Ti sibling. The graphics card packs 7,680 CUDA cores, up from the 4070's 5,888 cores. Although it shares the same 12 GB GDDR6X memory buffer as the lower-end offering, the $800 card has faster VRAM, which aids in performance at higher resolution. On top of this, the card also features much faster operating clock speeds that help it perform better.

A detailed rundown of the on-paper specs of the two graphics cards is as follows:

GPU RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 NVIDIA CUDA Cores 7680 5888 Base Clock 2.31 GHz 1.92 GHz Boost Clock 2.61 GHz 2.48 GHz VRAM 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) 2 x 8th generation 1 x 8th generation Max GPU temperature 194° F 194° F Max TDP 285 watts 200 watts

Thanks to the beefier specs list of the 4070 Ti, it is a way better choice for playing the latest and most demanding games in the market. The graphics card is built for handling AAA titles at both 1440p and 4K resolutions. With superior performance compared to the competition and a much better price tag this Black Friday sale, the GPU is perfect for high-end gaming rigs.