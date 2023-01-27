Is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT worth buying in 2023?

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-end graphics card from Team Red. The GPU was launched as a direct competitor to the RTX 4080 and is priced at $899, making it much cheaper than the Nvidia equivalent.

In addition, multiple 7900 XT models are available at its $899 MSRP. Thus, AMD has a lot of balls in its favor.

However, gamers should consider a few more factors, including performance, software, and driver support. Let's analyze the GPU in detail and find out whether the card is worth the money in 2023.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is stacking up as a solid value-for-money graphics card

The 7900 XT is listed among the fastest graphics cards on the market at the moment. The GPU is decked out with the latest silicon. More details are listed below.

Specs

The RX 7900 XT is based on the flagship 520 mm² Navi 31 chip. Under its hood, the die packs 5,376 shading units, 336 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 84 Compute Units (CUs), and 84 RT cores.

The GPU packs 20 GB of 20 Gbps GDDR6 memory. The card has a memory bandwidth of 800 GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU name Navi 31 Shading units 5,376 TMUs 336 ROPs 192 Compute Units 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 2,394 MHz TDP 300W MSRP $899

In addition, the card is not power-hungry. Its rated TDP is 300W. The GPU does not occupy a lot of space, unlike the high-end RTX 40 series cards. Thus, gamers won't have to change their case or get a new power supply for the GPU and adds to the card's value proposition.

Performance in video games

The Radeon RX 7900 XT does not fare quite well in video games. The newly launched RTX 4070 Ti steals the storm from this GPU. The Nvidia 70-class GPU beats the 7900 XT in multiple ray tracing-heavy games while costing about $100 cheaper than it.

In a thorough comparison of the RTX 4070 Ti, the RX 7900 XT, and the RTX 4080 by YouTuber FPS Computers, the following results were recorded.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 74 78 90 Total War: Warhammer III 56 56 73 Control 39 36 50 F1 2022 56 52 68 Forza Horizon 5 100 96 105 Horizon: Zero Dawn 79 88 96 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 79 87 95

The RX 7900 XT pulls ahead of the 4070 Ti in games that do not have ray tracing implemented. However, the story flips in titles like Control and F1 2022 that rely on hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to deliver visuals.

The RTX 4080 is much faster than the 7900 XT across all titles. According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, the 4080 is about 16% faster. The 4070 Ti lags the AMD GPU by about 6%.

Thus, for about $100 cheaper, the RTX 4070 Ti turns out to be a better deal. Multiple variants of the GPU are available at the launch MSRP, as we found in the best RTX 40 series deals on Amazon.

Additionally, gamers will also get access to technologies like frame generation and superior upscaling with DLSS 3 if they opt for an RTX 40 series GPU. The 4070 Ti also packs better productivity performance.

Both the RTX 4070 Ti and the RX 7900 XT can be visualized as smaller and more power-efficient RTX 3090 Ti. The GPUs are very close in terms of performance. Thus, opting for the cheapest model is the best way out.

