DeepCool LT720 review: A fantastic high-end entry

The DeepCool LT720 is the company's highest-end all-in-one liquid-cooling solution for top-tier CPUs. Modern processors come with increased heat outputs, which makes it necessary to invest in premium coolers.

DeepCool previously launched the LS and the LE lineups to address gaming audiences. However, the flagship LT series is geared solely towards cooling enthusiasts. It packs all of the major innovations of the company, including high-quality fans, anti-leak fans, and leading cooling potential, into one.

The company was kind enough to send a unit for review. Thus, in this article, we will run the cooler through its paces to check out whether it is worth the cash.

A look at DeepCool LT720: Unboxing, features, price, and more explored

The DeepCool LT720 is the highest-end AIO cooler from the company and is a tier above the LS720 that was introduced in mid-2022. Let's take a look at the unboxing experience, differences between these premium product packs, and more.

1) Pre-delivery

The DeepCool LT720 packs the latest innovations in the field of processor cooling. It is based on the 4th gen pump, which promises better thermals with an improved microchannel design, and a brand-new and powerful three-phase motor.

According to the company, these new coolers are geared to deliver unmatched performance while improving the acoustics when compared to the older DeepCool coolers.

The DeepCool 4th gen pump design in a nutshell (Image via DeepCool)

Overall, the LT720 was quite promising pre-delivery. The flagship cooler from the company packs the latest technologies to keep the beastliest CPUs under optimal temperatures.

2) Unboxing the DeepCool LT720

The packaging of the LT720 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The LT720 follows DeepCool's standard packaging style and comes packed in a neat cardboard box with a branding cover on top. Overall, the traditional design language is quite minimalist and I dig it.

The inner contents of the LT720's crate (Image via Sportskeeda)

Inside the package, we get a crate with all of the components of the cooler packed in plastic sachets. The company did not innovate with its packaging and it's almost the same as what we saw with the DeepCool LS720.

Contents in the LT720's packaging (Image via Sportskeeda)

We get the radiator, tubes, CPU blockhead, fans, and accessories from the box. The paperwork and mounting hardware are packed in another small cardboard box. The company has minimized the use of plastic in its packaging, which earns them a solid point in eco-friendliness.

3) Closer look at the components

Radiator

The DeepCool LT720 cooler (Image via Sportskeeda)

DeepCool has used a traditional high-quality 360 mm radiator with the LT720. It has a high fin density of 11 fins per inch, which is the same as that of the LS720.

Like other coolers in the new series, the filling port has been moved to the side to add to the aesthetic appeal. Overall, it doesn't hurt to state that it packs the same radiator as the LS720.

Tubes

Both the 360mm LT720 and the 240mm LT520 pack high-quality braided tubes. They are 410 mm long, which should allow ample flexibility in terms of mounting positions.

This is unlike the LS series, where smaller radiator options are packed with shorter tubes.

CPU blockhead

The infinity mirror effect on the LT720's blockhead (Image via DeepCool)

DeepCool has worked a ton on the LT720's CPU blockhead. It is based on a blocky design that stands apart from the traditional circular approach taken by most cooler manufacturers.

However, once the unit is powered on, users get to see the innovations in action. Like high-end coolers from multiple companies, DeepCool has integrated an infinity mirror into the blockhead.

The integration is rather subtle, with some rectangular shapes showcasing the special effects. However, it resonates well with the minimalist design approach of the liquid cooler.

The cold plate of the DeepCool LT720 (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the flip side, the company has included a cold plate standard for coolers powered by its 4th gen pump architecture. DeepCool designs its pump and cooling hardware and does not partner with OEMs like Asetek, Apalcool, etc

4) Installation

The LT720 packs all of the innovations introduced with the LS720. The company has made the installation procedure quite simple and sophisticated with this new line of coolers.

Cable clutter

The LT720 does not have a ton of cable clutter. It has one cable per fan, which loop into each other to make everything looks visually even. The pump comes with two fans, one for the RGB and the other for controlling the pump's speed.

Overall, the latest lineup of DeepCool coolers comes with minimal cable clutter, which is quite plausible.

RGB implementation

RGB on the DeepCool LT720's CPU blockhead (Image via Sportskeeda)

The LT720 does not pack a ton of lighting. Unlike most coolers, the fans of this high-end AIO are non-RGB. Thus, it does not add a ton of bling to the gaming rig.

However, the CPU blockhead packs an interesting lighting implementation. The DeepCool logo lights up in green and the infinity mirror's patterns can be set to any color via the motherboard RGB software, since it's controlled by a 3-pin ARGB connector.

Installation procedure

Consumers usually complain about the complexity of installing an AIO liquid cooler. Multiple parts and managing the cables makes them a second choice for many. Thus, DeepCool took to the drawing board to design a very sophisticated and easy way to hide the cables and reduce the time required drastically.

Following in the footsteps of the LS720, the DeepCool LT720 might be one of the easiest liquid coolers to install.

5) Thermal test results

Before delving into the thermal test results of the DeepCool LT720, let's check out the test bench we used to benchmark the cooler.

Test bench

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7950XAMD Ryzen 5 7600X Motherboard MSI B650 Tomahawk WiFi Memory Kingston Fury Beast 5200 MHz DDR5 Video card MSI GTX 1650 Ventus XS OC Power Supply Unit Corsair RM1000e 1000W Storage Crucial MX500 1TB SATA 2.5" OS Windows 11 22H2 Workload Prime95 AVX Case Open-air test bench

Since the test benches are based on the AM5 platform, the performance of the coolers cannot be judged by looking at the maximum temperatures hit by the chips.

In the graph below, it is evident that both the Ryzen 5 7600X and the Ryzen 9 7950X max out at 95.3℃, which does not make sense since the latter has a more thermally-efficient design.

However, a quick look at the clock speed's graphs reveals a different story. None of the chips hit their maximum advertised limits. The 7950X settled at around 5,050 MHz, about 650 MHz slower than its max, and the 7600X stabilized at around 4,920 MHz, about 380 MHz slower than its max 5.3 GHz turbo speed.

Thus, a fair comparison would be to put the clock speeds attained by the processors with different coolers installed. As evident from the following graph, the DeepCool LT720 rules the Lian Li Galahad 360 out of the question.

With the DeepCool LT720 installed, the 7950X runs about 200 MHz faster once its clock speeds stabilize. This characteristic is rather stable when paired with the latest launch from the Beijing-based company.

Fans

The DeepCool LT720 comes with the FK120 fans (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, they are essentially the same as the FC120, which can be found on the LS720. The only difference is that the newer editions do not pack RGB lighting.

The FC120 fans are already available in the market. They are built for high-performance cooling without costing a fortune. A glance at the fans' specifications reveals they are meant to deliver solid performance:

DeepCool FK120 fans DeepCool FC120 fans Fan dimensions 120mm x 120mm x 25mm 120mm x 120mm x 25mm Fan speed 500~2250 RPM±10% 500~2250 RPM±10% Fan Airflow 85.85 CFM 85.85 CFM Fan Air Pressure 3.27 mmAq 3.27 mmAq Fan Noise ≤32.9 dB(A) ≤32.9 dB(A) Fan Connector 4-pin PWM 4-pin PWM Bearing Type Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan Rated Voltage 12 VDC 12 VDC Fan Rated Current 0.22 A 0.29 A Fan Power Consumption 2.64 W 3.48 W

Overall, the FK120 fans are solid options for high-performance cooling PCs. If sold loose, they might offer solid competition to premium options in the market.

5) Value

The DeepCool LT720 cooler is priced at $139.99. It is thus barely costlier than the LS720, which is priced at $131.

At this price point, multiple high-end options compete closely for the first spot. However, no premium products bundle pricing and performance so well.

The EK and the Cooler Master MasterLiquid AIOs are comparable in terms of pricing, but they fall apart in terms of performance. The Arctic Freezer and NZXT options are much costlier. Thus, the DeepCool LT720 is a solid high-end cooler that is priced right. However, it is only geared towards performance-focused PCs.

Conclusion

The DeepCool LT720 is a solid cooler for high-end PCs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Manufacturer: DeepCool

Supported sockets: Intel LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1700/1200/1151/1150/1155, AMD sTRX4/sTR4/AM5/AM4

Radiator dimensions: 402×120×27 mm

Net weight: 1856g

Tube length: 410mm

Price: $139.99

