Gamers have already seen the benefits of switching to PCIe Gen 5 SSDs. With the release of technologies like DirectStorage, PCIe NVMe speeds have become more important than ever. In traditional game loading, the data is sent from the HDD to the CPU via RAM for decompression and then sent to the GPU for rendering. But DirectStorage works by using PCIe lanes to directly feed the data from the SSD to the GPU via RAM. The GPU is much quicker at decompressing the data compared to the CPU, so the game loads up almost instantly.

The CPU processing is skipped with DirectStorage, making the process significantly faster. For example, the game Forspoken can load in just two seconds from the main menu. With Gen 5 SSDs getting popular, more optimizations may come from game makers, leading to instant game loading times.

If you want your gaming PC to be future-ready, you need the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSD. In this article, we'll look at some of the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs that will take your breath away.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs

Here are the five fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs:

1) SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $339.99

SABRENT Rocket 5 Gen 5 NVMe SSD (Image via Sabrent)

The Sabrent Rocket 5 is the fastest Gen 5 NVMe SSD as of now. Its speed reaches up to 14000 MB/sec, and it is also DirectStorage optimized so you can expect games to have near-instant loading speeds. It is available in three capacities, from 1 to 4TB, so you don't have to worry about running out of storage. It is compatible with many AMD gaming motherboards.

Pros:

Up to 14000MB/sec speeds

Goes up to 4TB in capacity, and the 8GB capacity is coming later

DRAM available

Five years warranty

Cons:

Doesn't come with a heatsink

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 14000/12000 MB/sec Capacities 1TB, 2TB, 4TB NAND Type TLC DRAM availability Yes Endurance 1200 TBW Warranty 5 years

2) KingSpec VP101 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD - $299.99

KingSpec VP101 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD (Image via KingSpec)

The KingSpec VP101 is another PCIe Gen 5 SSD that scores considerably well and also comes with a dedicated heatsink and a fan. This allows the SSD to maintain sustained performance for as long as possible, which will be useful when moving large games between partitions. It is capable of over 10000 MB/sec speeds, and has become one of the best PCIe Gen 5 SSDs.

Pros:

Up to 10000MB/sec speeds

Up to 2TB capacities

Dedicated heatsink and fan

DirectStorage certified

Cons:

DRAM-less

The pricing is not justified

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 10000/10000 MB/sec Capacities 1TB, 2TB NAND Type TLC DRAM availability DRAM-less Endurance 1400 TBW Warranty 3 years

3) Crucial T700 2TB Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $274.99

Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD (Image via Crucial)

The Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD is among the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs, thanks to speeds of over 12,000 MB/sec. Just like the Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD, this Crucial SSD is also DirectStorage certified, so you will get similar near-instant game-loading speeds. While every NVMe drive is capable of processing DirectStorage, the certified ones have a more refined processing capability and are guaranteed to provide the best results. The Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD is compatible with both AMD and Intel gaming motherboards.

Pros:

Over 12000 MB/sec

DirectStorage certified

Up to 4TB capacity available

Cons:

There is another version with Heatsinkm but that is sold separately

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 12400/11800 MB/sec Capacities 1TB, 2TB, 4TB NAND Type TLC DRAM availability Yes Endurance 1200 TBW Warranty 5 years

4) Seagate FireCuda 540 2TB Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $262.35

Seagate FireCuda 540 Gen 5 SSD (Image via Seagate)

The Seagate FireCuda 540 is one of the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs at this price point. It can reach speeds of up to 10000 MB/sec, which is not the fastest but quick enough considering the price tag. What makes it even better is the 2000 TBW endurance rating, which is simply unprecedented. That means even if you write 200GBs of data on the drive every day, it will still last 25 years.

Pros:

2000 TBW endurance rating

Up to 10000 MB/sec

Capacities available up to 2TB

Cons:

Speeds are not as fast as the other drives

No heatsink

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 10000/10000 MB/sec Capacities 1TB, 2TB NAND Type TLC DRAM availability Yes Endurance 2000 TBW Warranty 5 years

5) Corsair MP700 2TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $248.99

Corsair MP700 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD

The Corsair MP700 is the most budget SSD on this list. It can get R/W speeds of up to sustained 10000MB/sec with the included aluminum heatsink. It is also DirectStorage certified and will allow for significantly faster game-loading speeds. The higher endurance rating and the five-year warranty make it a great option for those looking to buy a Gen 5 SSD.

Pros:

More than decent R/W speeds

Dedicated heatsink

DirectStorage

Higher 1400 TBW endurance rating

Cons:

There are no higher 4TB capacities

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Speed 10000/10000 MB/sec Capacities 1TB, 2TB NAND Type TLC DRAM availability Yes Endurance 1400 TBW Warranty 5 years

These are some of the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs out there in the market. Adding a good SSD to your PC setup can definitely make a huge difference, so you should look to make the upgrade soon.