Gamers have already seen the benefits of switching to PCIe Gen 5 SSDs. With the release of technologies like DirectStorage, PCIe NVMe speeds have become more important than ever. In traditional game loading, the data is sent from the HDD to the CPU via RAM for decompression and then sent to the GPU for rendering. But DirectStorage works by using PCIe lanes to directly feed the data from the SSD to the GPU via RAM. The GPU is much quicker at decompressing the data compared to the CPU, so the game loads up almost instantly.
The CPU processing is skipped with DirectStorage, making the process significantly faster. For example, the game Forspoken can load in just two seconds from the main menu. With Gen 5 SSDs getting popular, more optimizations may come from game makers, leading to instant game loading times.
If you want your gaming PC to be future-ready, you need the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSD. In this article, we'll look at some of the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs that will take your breath away.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.
5 fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs
Here are the five fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs:
1) SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $339.99
The Sabrent Rocket 5 is the fastest Gen 5 NVMe SSD as of now. Its speed reaches up to 14000 MB/sec, and it is also DirectStorage optimized so you can expect games to have near-instant loading speeds. It is available in three capacities, from 1 to 4TB, so you don't have to worry about running out of storage. It is compatible with many AMD gaming motherboards.
Pros:
- Up to 14000MB/sec speeds
- Goes up to 4TB in capacity, and the 8GB capacity is coming later
- DRAM available
- Five years warranty
Cons:
- Doesn't come with a heatsink
Quick specs:
2) KingSpec VP101 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD - $299.99
The KingSpec VP101 is another PCIe Gen 5 SSD that scores considerably well and also comes with a dedicated heatsink and a fan. This allows the SSD to maintain sustained performance for as long as possible, which will be useful when moving large games between partitions. It is capable of over 10000 MB/sec speeds, and has become one of the best PCIe Gen 5 SSDs.
Pros:
- Up to 10000MB/sec speeds
- Up to 2TB capacities
- Dedicated heatsink and fan
- DirectStorage certified
Cons:
- DRAM-less
- The pricing is not justified
Quick specs:
3) Crucial T700 2TB Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $274.99
The Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD is among the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs, thanks to speeds of over 12,000 MB/sec. Just like the Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD, this Crucial SSD is also DirectStorage certified, so you will get similar near-instant game-loading speeds. While every NVMe drive is capable of processing DirectStorage, the certified ones have a more refined processing capability and are guaranteed to provide the best results. The Crucial T700 PCIe Gen 5 SSD is compatible with both AMD and Intel gaming motherboards.
Pros:
- Over 12000 MB/sec
- DirectStorage certified
- Up to 4TB capacity available
Cons:
- There is another version with Heatsinkm but that is sold separately
Quick specs:
4) Seagate FireCuda 540 2TB Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $262.35
The Seagate FireCuda 540 is one of the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs at this price point. It can reach speeds of up to 10000 MB/sec, which is not the fastest but quick enough considering the price tag. What makes it even better is the 2000 TBW endurance rating, which is simply unprecedented. That means even if you write 200GBs of data on the drive every day, it will still last 25 years.
Pros:
- 2000 TBW endurance rating
- Up to 10000 MB/sec
- Capacities available up to 2TB
Cons:
- Speeds are not as fast as the other drives
- No heatsink
Quick specs:
5) Corsair MP700 2TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD - $248.99
The Corsair MP700 is the most budget SSD on this list. It can get R/W speeds of up to sustained 10000MB/sec with the included aluminum heatsink. It is also DirectStorage certified and will allow for significantly faster game-loading speeds. The higher endurance rating and the five-year warranty make it a great option for those looking to buy a Gen 5 SSD.
Pros:
- More than decent R/W speeds
- Dedicated heatsink
- DirectStorage
- Higher 1400 TBW endurance rating
Cons:
- There are no higher 4TB capacities
Quick specs:
These are some of the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSDs out there in the market. Adding a good SSD to your PC setup can definitely make a huge difference, so you should look to make the upgrade soon.