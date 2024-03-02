5 features the PS5 Pro needs to be a worthy upgrade

The PS5 Pro is set to be released very soon, per recent leaks and rumors. Much like the last-gen PS4 Pro, this souped-up version of the PS5 is set to take the gaming industry by storm, offering stronger peak performance, superior visuals and other miscellaneous improvements that should make it a must-buy for everyone.

To this extent, this article lists five features that the PS5 Pro needs to be successful (in no particular order of significance).

5 features the PS5 Pro needs to succeed

1) Superior performance at 4K resolutions

This one is a no-brainer. To succeed, the PS5 Pro must deliver substantially superior performance than the currently available PS5 and PS5 Slim models.

The PS5 does deliver more-than-acceptable performance in its 4K fidelity-focused modes for most titles. However, the performance mode for PS5 games has mostly been a mixed bag. The most recent example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which exhibits a very blurry image in its Performance preset.

The ideal solution would thus be to offer a 4K image with a buttery smooth 60 frames per second, something neither the PS5 nor the Xbox Series X can do.

2) Full backwards compatibility with PS4 and PS5 games

One of the many reasons why the PS5 was so successful was its near-complete backwards compatibility with the last-generation PS4. The PS5 Pro must also continue this trend to remain competitive and offer existing owners of these consoles a proper upgrade path. While PS5 backwards compatibility is almost guaranteed, PS4 compatibility is still up for debate.

A lack of PS4 and PS4 Pro backwards compatibility would be a disappointment for many potential buyers of the console.

3) A competitive price

It goes without saying that the PS5 Pro must be sensibly priced in order to attract customers. An absurd price will more than likely deter potential buyers from the system, no matter how powerful it is.

The Pro model is expected to follow the same pricing strategy as the PS4 Pro, costing approximately 100 to 200 USD more than the base system. Alternatively, Sony could lower the price of the base PS5 and sell the Pro model at the launch price of $499 instead.

4) More exclusives with PS5 Pro native ports

A major point of concern with the current generation of video game home consoles is the lack of any true exclusives. Almost every title is a multi-platform release, with PC and/or Nintendo Switch ports following shortly afterward.

While this is a welcome move, a lack of proper exclusives lowers interest in the console, in turn affecting its hardware sales. PlayStation, in particular, has dialed down on exclusives with this generation, opting to re-release old games.

For the Pro to be a long-term success, Sony must release more quality exclusives for the system. This also extends into PS5 Pro-specific ports of existing and upcoming games that must be tweaked accordingly to offer a superior experience on Sony’s next console.

5) Not charging extra for PS5 Pro-specific ports of games

An unfortunate trend that has started with the current generation of consoles is the charging of an additional fee for “next-gen” upgrades of existing games. These upgrades are usually minimal, offering little to no benefit to the visible eye, making them not worth it.

The Pro must “break” this trend and not charge extra for minimally enhanced versions of existing PS5 games. This would also boost sales of the console in the process.

